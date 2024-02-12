Reid talked to CavsCorner about what went into his decision to not only pick the Hoos but to do so at this point in the cycle.

On Saturday morning, three-star offensive guard Grayson Reid ended his recruitment by committing to the Virginia Cavaliers over offers from Boston College, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech.

While Reid only just made his decision public, the idea of being a Cavalier has been long in the Washington (DC) product's mind.

"After my visit and camp experience last summer, I felt that Terry Heffernan, Tony Elliott, and the whole staff wanted to and were going to help me succeed the most as a student-athlete and a man," he explained.

Over the course of his recruitment, Reid has been able to develop a strong relationship with Heffernan, the team's offensive line coach.

"I think we have a great relationship," he told CavsCorner said. "Just going to keep building it. There is a mutual trust but also an understanding of what I need to do in order to get on the field," he added about their relationship and discussions.

According to Reid, both Elliott and Heffernan were ecstatic when the 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman called them to tell him his decision.

"They were excited, very pleased with my decision," he said.

While the three-star prospect's recruitment is over, that doesn't mean the Maret School standout is going to stop putting in the work.

"I want to become a better leader," he said when asked what he was looking to improve on this offseason and heading into next fall. "I think I can always improve on that. Want to get my bench and upper body a lot bigger, but also trying to get as fit as possible," he added. "I'm ready to work."



