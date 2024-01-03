Three-star Christiansburg standout Carter Stallard has emerged over the last year as one of the top linemen in the state and has a dozen offers to his name to this point including UVa, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.

Recently, CavsCorner caught up with Stallard to discuss where his recruitment stands as things head toward spring.

"Recruiting is starting to pick up," Stallard said. "Talking to a lot of coaches right now and lining up a visit."

Having recently finished up his junior season with Christiansburg going 8-4 including 4-2 in River Ridge play, the 6-foot-8, 310-pound offensive tackle earned first-team All-District and second-team All-State honors for his performance this fall.

"We had a good run this season," he said about the season. "We had a lot of injuries late in the season including our quarterback. Guys stepped and the younger players saw some good playing time."

Shifting the focus back to his recruitment, the Hoos have been one of the schools in frequent contact with him as OL coach Terry Heffernan and Co. do their best to keep him in the Commonwealth.

"I stay in touch with Coach Heffernan," he said. “We have a good relationship. I think he's a great coach."

While Heffernan has been his primary recruiter, Stallard has enjoyed his conversations with the entirety of the coaching staff, noting that the staff is what has stood out most to him.

"I enjoy being around the coaches at UVa,” he added.

Other schools that have been in frequent contact with Stallard include nearby Virginia Tech as well as Louisville, West Virginia, and Maryland. He noted that those four have been in contact with him more than others.

"I've had some new schools in contact with me lately," Stallard added. "Pitt just offered me a few weeks ago an I"'m looking forward to talking to them more as well now that the season is over."

That being said, the rising senior offensive lineman remains interested in Virginia and says he'll "definitely line up more visits to UVa” for the upcoming months.

So far he's expected to visit Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia this month. On top of junior day trips, Stallard is looking to continue raising his stock by attending a few combines over the winter and spring.

But ultimately, what is he looking for in his eventual choice?

"I'm looking for a school that has the total package," he said. "A great coaching staff, great academics, great fan base, and most of all a place that feels like home and I fit in."



