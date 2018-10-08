Several months have passed since three-star offensive lineman Zachary Teter committed to UVa. And in that time, the Lakeland (FL) Lake Gibson standout has had a chance to not only get away from the recruiting cycle but to focus on his senior season.



And there's no doubt that the Sunshine State prospect is not only glad to have his decision behind him but he's also eager for what's ahead for him in the ACC.

"It's nice," Teter told CavsCorner. "It takes some of the pressure off knowing I can actually just go out and play. I don't have to worry about my future. I'm not going into the season stressing. 'Okay I need to get everything done, I need to send film out.' It's nice just having that reassurance in the back of my head that I have a school that I love and I'm good as long as I keep performing the way I need to perform."

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman had a solid offer list this summer prior to his college decision. With offers in from the likes of Arizona, Cal, Cincinnati, Louisville, Missouri, and Vanderbilt, among others, Teter had a lot of options on the table. He took visits out to many of those schools but ultimately, once he knew Virginia was the right fit, he didn't look back.

"Honestly, it had its ups and downs," he said of the recruiting process. "There are some points where everything was just absolutely amazing and then there were some nights where you'd have long nights staying up just worrying and thinking about it. It could be really stressful. Sometimes, just with everything that had to be considered and everything going on, it could weigh on you. So overall it was a decent experience and it had its ups and downs but in the end, I definitely got an amazing result."

Garett Tujague and the Cavaliers made Teter feel comfortable not only with the direction of the program but also the bigger picture. That's good because as he looks back on things, it's clear that he had a very strong list of aspects he wanted to focus on.

"Going through the recruiting process, I had certain characteristics that I was really looking for in a school," he explained. "When I started out, I wanted a college town. I didn't want to go to a city where the university was just second hand. I didn't want to be where the excitement wouldn't be as prevalent. Tradition was big for me because I'm an SEC guy from Florida and I've grown up knowing tradition and I also thought it would be really cool to be a part of something like that.

"Lastly," Teter added, "I wanted to just be able to enjoy the area and be able to enjoy the school, to say I'm proud to be a part of this school and academics on top of that because as everyone says it's not the next four year it's really the next 40 you really have to plan for. At UVa, I mean the academics speak for themselves."

Tujague is the kind of recruiter who not only struck Teter as a fun coach but also an invested one. That's been the case in the months since he picked the Wahoos.

"It's nice," he said of his future position coach. "It's a reassuring relationship. You know, there's some coaches where they just throw an offer out and never talk to the guy. I mean with Coach Tujague, it's weekly. Every Monday morning, I wake up to a 'Motivation Monday' quote. He's always asking me how my week's going, tells me to let him know how the game on Friday goes. It's nice knowing that the coach genuinely cares about the recruits that he's bringing in."

Listed in the Rivals database at tackle, Teter admitted that he hasn't had a lot of in-depth conversations yet about how he'll fit once he arrives on Grounds.

"We really haven't talked about that in specific terms," he said, "but I'll play wherever he wants me. In my high school, my O-line coach has the same mindset where he doesn't train a guard, a tackle, a center. He trains linemen."

Though his senior season hasn't gone the way he had hoped, overall he thinks it's been good for him.

"I feel like I've been having a pretty decent season," Teter said. "As a team, it's not really what we wanted it to shape out to be but we're a young team, you know, and losing the seniors was tough for us. We have a young team but in the end after this season we're going to get better from it. We're going to lose some seniors but we're going to bring back the bulk of what we had. So it hasn't been the best overall but we just need to continue building as a team and not turn against one another which we have shown we have held together through all this which is nice to see."

As his game continues to develop, he has some goals for himself on the field.

"I would like to just get to the second level more," he said, "and just being able to react to the fast linebackers moving in space, being able to cover them up which I've done pretty decently but it's something I would like to improve on. Also, another thing is all night when I'm drive blocking usually my feet start to come together as I'm driving down the field more. I'm still working on keeping my base out more and driving on that angle."

Even from afar, he's kept up with how the Hoos have done and likes how things are lining up.

"Overall, it's a good season so far," Teter said. "There's signs of good things happening especially with such a young roster. It's very nice to see the results that are being put out week in and week out. Sometimes we may not come out on the winning end but it's just the improvement. They're looking good and if not they're never sitting in a hole like 'Oh, we lost.' No, we're fighting to the end. It's really nice to see that."



