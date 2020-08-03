CavsCorner - Three takeaways from Huff's decision to return to Virginia



Of course when senior big man Jay Huff announced to the world that he would as expected be heading back to UVa for his final year of eligibility, he did so in a way that was designed with misdirection in mind.



By the time the news got released by the program, of course, the trickeration was gone.



Jay Huff has withdrawn from the 2020 @NBA Draft and will return for his redshirt senior season! 🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/8ktracOxvh — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) August 1, 2020



All told, Huff’s decision to return to school makes a formidable Virginia roster all the more enticing. A sure-fire title contender, the Wahoos boast an absurd amount of experience and versatility. Here are three main takeaways from Huff’s decision to play more college ball.



1. Tony Bennett retains his most valuable rim protector.



With both Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key having exhausted their eligibility, it’s fair to say that outside of Kihei Clark, Huff is by far UVa’s most important defensive piece. As The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie points out, Huff is likely the best rim protector in all of college hoops: His 11.1 percent block rate puts him in the Top 10 nationally and teams shoot 11 percentage points better with him off the floor versus on. For a program built on defense, the Cavaliers figure to have the kind of potent offense that would be the exact opposite of what they had a year ago. Getting their 7-footer back—after he improved by leaps and bounds on that end of the floor as going into his redshirt junior season—means the defense will be every bit as good.



2. UVa’s frontcourt would have suffered greatly without him.



There’s no way to sugarcoat this: Without Huff’s return, Virginia was going to be in a very tough spot in the middle. Most expect Marquette transfer Sam Hauser to be the team’s MVP but Huff’s two-way contributions could give him plenty of reason to make a case for such a designation. Take Huff off this roster and UVa’s options inside would boil down to Francisco Caffaro in Year 2 on the floor and Kadin Shedrick in Year 1. It’s fair to say that had the Durham native elected instead to stick in the NBA Draft, UVa would’ve had a massive question mark in the front court, one they may still have to some degree even with him back on Grounds. The depth at guard is impressive but without Huff, the depth inside would've been nonexistent.



3. The Class of 2016 isn't done just yet.



With Diakite now headed to the next level to join fellow (original) classmates Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, and De’Andre Hunter, Huff remains the final piece of a recruiting class that said from the start it wanted to hang a banner in JPJ. As much as the “Hoonicorn” delights fans and brings them to their feet, the reality is that he now has the chance to be the veteran on a team that is positively loaded. Other players rarely have had the kind of groundswell of support among Wahoo Nation that Huff enjoyed from Day 1 and many a message board squabble has been had about how much (or how little) time he got. But make no mistake: The fact that No. 30—after a tough redshirt season as a first-year and inconsistent PT as a sophomore—now gets to have his much-deserved swan song is pretty special. And who know. Perhaps he’ll do something the other 2016 guys never did: Hang two banners.



Returning to an arena near you soon! 🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/CZf45DLbz4 — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) August 2, 2020