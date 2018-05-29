After watching roughly 13 games at the Boo Williams Sportsplex this weekend seeing a number of current and potential UVa recruiting targets, it's time to put a bow on the EYBL regular season finale in Hampton with a look at some of the our key takeaways going forward. So, as the Cavaliers eagerly await their chance to get out on the road in July to watch talent live in person, here's what we can tell you after watching Virginia targets in action this pastweekend.



1. Of the 2019 options on UVa's board, Williams appears the best fit.

Considering it was an especially tough weekend for four-star forward Patrick Williams and Team United, given the tragic loss of teammate James Hampton on Saturday night, it's hard to factor much of Sunday's results into things. But on the first day in Hampton, the Charlotte native looked like someone who would check off all the boxes that the Cavaliers are hoping to with their remaining spot in 2019. He had 10 points in a win over Mac Irvin Fire and then had 16 in a win over All Ohio Red during Day 1 and looked smooth in doing so. Granted, UVa has a host of 2019 targets that don't play on Nike's circuit but of those we watched, Williams looked like the most natural fit for a versatile 3 who can play big at times in the mold of De'Andre Hunter. That being said, we also really liked Team Final four-star wing Seth Lundy. Whereas Williams is a tad more forward than guard, Lundy is a tad more guard than forward. But he has a good frame, solid physicality, and he too can play a little bigger than he is. Lundy is a more fluid athlete and his mechanics on the 3-point shot are tighter than Williams. But the reason Williams gets the nod is that he appears more comfortable in the versatile role UVa is hoping to fill. We legit could see Williams being a blocker or a mover in Charlottesville.



2. The group of UVa's 2020 targets keeps growing.

The stated need that UVa continues to try to address in 2020 is at guard and there's no real doubt that of the previously known options in Hampton, four-star IMG Academy standout Noah Farrakhan looks the part. That's not to say fellow four-star Ethan Morton isn't a good fit; he certainly would be. But Farrakhan, who took an unofficial visit to Virginia following the completion of EYBL play at the Booplex, is a different kind of talent. Somewhat slight of build, he's got great hops and excellent handles. He moves his feet pretty well, too, and was one of the most competitive kids we saw all weekend. Of the others we saw, keep an eye out on four-star Mac Irvin Fire guard Adam Miller. A 6-foot-3 Chicago native, he and teammate Kahlil Whitney formed a pretty impressive duo. And should he look down the road at possibly jumping into the 2020 class, 2021 point guard Carter Whitt out of Raleigh and Boo Williams Summer League would be a perfect fit. Also, in a world where Hunter goes pro and UVa has an extra scholarship to use in 2020, we could definitely see the Wahoos making a hard push for Team Takeover four-star Terrance Williams. Recruiting in one class is always impacted by another, so perhaps if UVa were to get Patrick Williams in 2019 the need for someone like Terrance Williams in 2020 wouldn't be as great. Still, the latter impressed us with his overall floorgame and versatility in large part because he was as consistent a player as we saw this weekend.



3. Morsell has incredible potential as a Wahoo.

We'll finish this week on the positive of positives: Four-star Virginia commit Casey Morsell is even better than advertised. As Rivals.com's Corey Evans pointed out in his Hampton wrap up, no commit fits their school better than the St. John's College standout. What we liked most about what we saw from Morsell was that he didn't just play up to expectations; he far exceeded them. And he did this routinely, especially from behind the arc. Most of the time, players who would be described as heady and/or steady aren't also this fluid and physical. And he plays as hard as any player we saw all weekend. When he's on the floor, he's giving you max effort and rarely does he ever make a mistake. On or off the ball, Morsell was everything you could ask for and more. It's easy to see why Tony Bennett and the Hoos fell in love fast and closed this one hard. It also makes recruiting in 2019 and 2020 easier because Morsell can do a little bit of everything at guard and that's not only precisely what UVa needs but it's what the program has thrived on.

