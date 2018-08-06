Unlike past years where media members were able to watch whole practices early in the month, fall training camp at the University of Virginia is a little different this year. The first 30 minutes are viewable for non-team affiliated personnel. The trade off is the chance to speak to head coach Bronco Mendenhall, his assistant coaches, and their players on the following two Fridays, access which will allow for storylines to be tracked much deeper into camp than normal.

As such, there isn't too much that can be definitively gathered from watching less than half of a practice. But going on what happened during those first 30 minutes as well as what Mendenhall and others had to say following Friday night's opener, there are some things that can be gleaned about where the team is now heading into the first full week of practice. Here are three of our biggest takeaways following the start of fall camp.



1. Eight of 11 returning on D will be a big deal for all involved.

UVa returns a lot of familiar faces on both sides of the ball, meaning that the team moved forward after the spring with "confidence and experience" last week, Mendenhall said. There was a "sense of normalcy" having so many guys back and therefore they knew what to expect and were anxious to get to work. The Wahoos return eight starters on defense and the challenge in replacing those other three has clearly already begun. UVa appears set at linebacker and at safety thanks to playable depth. At defensive end, grad transfer Dylan Thompson is not on Grounds yet but will be soon once his final summer class at OSU is completed. Cassius Peat, meanwhile, has begun his career in Charlottesville and looked right at home among the 2s. Overall, it's clear that the Cavaliers will be better off not only for the amount of experience back on D but what that could mean for an offense in transition as it gets tested every day in practice.



2. Tavares Kelly appears poised to make noise at punt return.

Speaking of that offense, Mendenhall was asked about the 5-foot-9, 160-pound first-year wideout and he said Kelly was already showing well at punt return. "Any first-year, it's difficult" to carve out a role immediately, he said, noting that UVa played 17 rookies last year which was fourth most in college football. "I love playing players early if they're capable," he added. Because Kelly is a "dynamic" player, he gives the team a great weapon and therefore he's got a chance of seeing significant time this fall. The Hoos are still looking to replace the production of Andre Levrone and Doni Dowling at receiver and that's "still a concern" according to Mendenhall. Kelly as well as classmates Wooby Theork-Youmans, Billy Kemp, and Ugo Obasi are all in the mix there. So too is potentially moving Olamide Zaccheaus to the outside at times and having one of the younger guys fill in his role in the slot. "It's a need," Mendenhall said. "We have to address it I think to have the offense we want." Ultimately for rookies to see the field trust is perhaps the most important element. The mental component, once the physical is demonstrated, determines when they play according to the head coach. It helps that the NCAA's new redshirt rule—which allows players to see action in four games and still maintain their redshirt—is in effect. Mendenhall said it means the coaching staff needs to have a "keener" eye on who is ready and when strategically they should play.



3. Injury to Tyler Fannin shouldn't keep him out much longer.

Over the past two years, the roster has grown tremendously. After being at 98 when the team opening camp two years ago, Mendenhall said UVa is now at 124. That number includes 20 offensive linemen which is part of what allows for more physical, more efficient practices he added. The Wahoos are already dealing with one injury that could change things "quite a bit," Mendenhall said. Fannin, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound backup center, is out with a lower leg injury that should allow him to return soon, per OL coach Garett Tujague. Mendenhall said Friday that the staff is crosstraining both Jake Fieler and Chris Glaser for now with the thought being that dual positioning (guard/center or tackle/center) will allow them to keep three guys working at center as long as possible. "It's a concern" Mendenhall said but added that he thinks the team would have "good enough answers" if the center, Dillon Reinkensmeyer, went down. And speaking of injuries, Mendenhall also said that he wished the ACC had not scrapped the mandatory game-week injury report. He explained that he liked it not only because it was better for media and for the coaches but especially because it kept people out of the player's ears seeking information on their teammates. With gambling on college sports likely to become an even bigger issue, Mendenhall noted that he wished trainers were the only ones responsible for the dissemination of that information because it would make for a cleaner process for everyone involved.

