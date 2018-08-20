A week after some tough injury news came following the team's sixth practice of fall training camp, UVa took the field for a light practice on Friday morning with something resembling some good news in spots.

Position battles continue to shake out ahead of the matchup against UR on September 1st (6 p.m., ACCNE) but for now, most of the focus at least externally has been on who will be available to face the Spiders.

With a slew of numbers having been awarded and the second round coming on Saturday evening, it seems like we can start to gather some ideas about how things stack up at least for now.

So, following last Friday's 13th practice and the last of camp which provided some level of access for media members, here are our three main takeaways.



