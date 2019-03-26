Spring practices exist in an interesting sort of limbo, since the seniors from the previous fall are gone but the newly-signed recruits won't fully arrive until summer. Still, there are some key takeaways we can draw following the roughly two-hour practice even if it wasn't full contact.

Still, when Bronco Mendenhall left the fields behind the McCue Center he was reasonably pleased with what he saw from a group that is missing 11 players due to injuries/rehab even though he's very much expecting to see more soon.

The first practice of spring 2019 is in the books in Charlottesville, as the Wahoos wrapped yesterday's session having executed at a higher level than their head coach expected but also having fallen short of the energy he expected to see.

There are a number of players, as referenced above, who won't be able to go this spring. And truth be told, many of them are key cogs in the wheel that will be UVa football in 2019. Watching true freshman safety Antonio Clary lining up alongside De'Vante Cross with the 1s on Monday morning underscored not only the reality of the situation Mendenhall's staff faces at several spots this spring but also the opportunity it provides.

Again, this was an acclamation practice so the players weren't going in full pads but they still did some 11-on work and that means guys like Clary got important reps. In return, it means the coaches got film to work with and teach from going forward.

Safety (where Brenton Nelson, Joey Blount, and even other options like Chris Moore, Germane Crowell, and Myles Robinson are all out) is one spot where youth will be served. So too on the offensive line, where UVa will be without Dillon Reinkensmeyer, Chris Glaser, Gerrik Vollmer, and Bobby Haskins, and at wide receiver, where Joe Reed is out and both Terrell Jana and Ugo Obasi will be limited.

The only positive of having players out in spring is knowing their backups are getting so many reps and it'll be important for the fall just how much they're able to do with that experience. Watching Clary and fellow early-enrollee and safety Chayce Chalmers, though, it appears the Hoos did a good job of evaluating as they already look the part.





