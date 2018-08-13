Virginia opens its season on September 1st at 6 p.m. against Richmond and needless to say, Wahoo fans are hopeful that this time won't be like the last visit the Spiders made to Scott Stadium.

But with a new quarterback taking the reins in an offense that is making a shift to a more run-oriented style, not to mention the loss of three key veterans on a defense that otherwise returns eight starters, there are plenty of questions to answer this preseason.

Bronco Mendenhall and his coaching staff have had two weeks now to start to address some of them but injuries and other issues have led some to remain very much open to interpretation.

Following last Thursday's sixth practice and the second which provided some level of access for media members, here are three main takeaways from the end of the first week of training camp.



