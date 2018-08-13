Three takeaways from Virginia's sixth practice of fall training camp
Virginia opens its season on September 1st at 6 p.m. against Richmond and needless to say, Wahoo fans are hopeful that this time won't be like the last visit the Spiders made to Scott Stadium.
But with a new quarterback taking the reins in an offense that is making a shift to a more run-oriented style, not to mention the loss of three key veterans on a defense that otherwise returns eight starters, there are plenty of questions to answer this preseason.
Bronco Mendenhall and his coaching staff have had two weeks now to start to address some of them but injuries and other issues have led some to remain very much open to interpretation.
Following last Thursday's sixth practice and the second which provided some level of access for media members, here are three main takeaways from the end of the first week of training camp.
1. Practice wasn't nearly as sharp as Mendenhall wanted it to be.
Into the second week of practices and on the heels of a rather physical one, UVa's head coach wasn't too pleased with what he saw from his charges out at Lambeth Field. "Team today showed signs of a lot of work," he said Thursday night. "We've been increasing the work capacity and pushing the limits in every possible way. And it showed today." Following a day where the team had a full-contact practice that ended with a scoring tie between the offense and defense, it was clear to Mendenhall that his team was tired and not nearly as good as it should have been. "I think that took its toll on what practice looked like today," he said. "I was not pleased with how sharp it was but had been up until today."
2. Both lines are already dealing with injuries.
