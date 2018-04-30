Just like that, the second of the two evaluation periods of the spring has ended and with it the window for Tony Bennett and his assistant coaches to evaluate players in person has closed until July.

All in all, it was a pretty productive couple of weeks for UVa. The Hoos were able to keep tabs on their lone 2019 commit while also expanding the board in both that class and in 2020. That means that this week and beyond coaching meetings and conversations should abound since the staff achieved the goal of having multiple evals to work from.

Let's take a look at a few of the major plot points for Virginia's recruiting efforts in 2019 coming out of the weekend.



