On Friday, new Virginia athletics director Carla Williams sat down with nine media outlets from across the Commonwealth for an in-depth discussion about her first few months on the job and where she sees issues that need address. This is the first part in a series of excerpts from that conversation as Williams details her view of what facilities planning must entail, about how to help the football program get back on its feet, and how fundraising and the department as a whole play a role in that.



What is your plan for facilities, and specifically your plan to help fix football.

Let's start with facilities for our Olympic sports, start there then we'll go to football. So in my first week here, I wanted to see all of our facilities. I let our staff know that before I got here, that that's one of the things I wanted to do was to see all of our facilities and I was able to do that in the first week and I toured University Hall and I was surprised at the condition of it. And I think everyone here probably already knew that. Obviously, I'm new and I didn't realize the condition that it was in. But what I didn't realize and I think a lot of people don't also is that there are 10 teams, over 400 student-athletes, still in U-Hall and so there are locker rooms in there and there are about 60 staff members that have offices in U-Hall and Onesty. So it became clear to me that that was something that was an urgent need, to change those conditions for those sports. And so we began the process of working on that and so right now...the work has started, to set up temporary modular units in the Cage Lot so we'll move everyone out of University Hall, out of Onesty, and we'll move those functions into those temporary units in the Cage Lot and then once that's done we can begin removing the asbestos in those facilities safely so that they can be demolished, which I think you probably have seen already that that's been approved. So that's something that our coaches and student-athletes are looking forward to, the opportunity to move into some new facilities. So it'll be a long process because removing asbestos will take nine to 12 months probably and then the demolition and removal of all of that. There's a sports medicine complex back there too that will need to be demolished and removed and so once that's done, we are working with the university right now on an athletics master plan for this precinct and that will include the replacement facilities for those functions that were in that complex. And it'll also include a new football operations center and so we're hoping that starting this summer we'll be closer to knowing what that's going to look like and what it's going to cost so we can start putting together a fundraising plan for it.



Commitment to football: What do you do about it?

My first day was December 11, and I had a two-hour meeting with Bronco (Mendenhall) and we talked about football from top to bottom. I mean, we covered everything. And my philosophy has always been to listen first, to observe, I like to observe. I love to ask questions to get information. And so I did a lot of that in those two hours and I learned a lot about what was needed for the program and so, on top of my touring, I also talked to student-athletes and staff members and...it didn't take very long for me to start to realize that we've got a structural problem in football. We're understaffed in some areas. Obviously, we've got some facility issues in some areas, our budget is not where it needs to be. So all of those things need to change to have a consistently competitive football program and so we worked with Dirk Katstra and the VAF and with Bronco to set up a fund to help us with the operating budget for football immediately. I knew that before any shovel went in the ground for a facility that we had serious deficiencies that we had to address now. We've been able to to raise funds to help with the operating budget right now. We had three [full-time] strength and conditioning coaches, now we have five. As you know, now the life of coaches has become more complicated nowadays and the NCAA rules allow programs to have analysts. Those analysts have been very beneficial. I've seen how beneficial they have been because your coaches can coach and you have analysts to go through film and to identify talent and to look at our team, to look at prospective student-athletes, so we've gone from—within the next few days will go from—having three of those to having six of those. And so there are some very fundamental things that help football programs begin to build on successes that we needed. And so it may seem simple to say that, you know, two more strength coaches, you know, that's not a lot. It's huge. It puts us on a level playing field with our competitors. Having more support staff is huge. It puts us on a more of a level playing field with our competitors. If there is a a four- or five-star recruit from the Tidewater area, Norfolk let's just say, and they've narrowed their choices to Virginia, to Notre Dame, to Stanford, to Michigan and they take visits to those places and they're going to choose the schools that they think are making an investment in their future because if you're a four-star recruit you probably have aspirations of playing in the NFL and your college experience is your opportunity to do that. If we don't show recruits that we are committed and invested in our football program then the messaging is that, and so we've got some work to do in that area. What is great about our situation and I'm extremely hopeful about it because of our coach. I think that Bronco Mendenhall is superb. He's the type of person that I would want my son to play for and I've seen him with recruits and recruits parents and he is excellent and he is everything that Virginia espouses in coaching and teaching and mentoring. Our players that are choosing to come here now are doing so because they believe in that. I think Bronco has been to 11 or 12 bowl games as a head coach and so there's success that you can promote to prospects and to their parents and they are finding a way to convince prospects to believe in that. At the same time, it's my responsibility to help him and support him in all the other areas so that we are on equal playing grounds with our competitors and that is Michigan and Ohio State and Penn State and Notre Dame and Stanford and from a facility standpoint, Northwestern has great facilities. And so those are academically elite institutions that have shown some success in football. Virginia has done it before in the past and I believe that we can do it again. But we've got a lot of catching up to do.



"If we don't show recruits that we are committed and invested in our football program then the messaging is that, and so we've got some work to do in that area. " — UVa AD Carla Williams

Can you give us specifics as to how much you are able to bump the football operating budget and how much you were able to raise and how much more you think you have to increase it?

So what we just did was really a short-term kind of emergency fund. The goal was to try to add an additional $500,000 to the budget annually over the next five years and when we started to talk to the donors about it and explain it to them, within just a few weeks we were well over a million and so we'll have what we need for this short-term. But long-term, there definitely has to be a lot more growth in revenue for our football program.



Is that ticket sales? Where do you grow?

I think that's ticket sales for sure, donations, philanthropic giving, facilities, capital giving, there's room for improvement in every single area of revenue for us. So we know that in order to get people in the stands the product on the field has to be attractive. How do you do that? Well, you've got to have better players and you've got to be able to attract better players. And so all the things I just mentioned before are small steps in helping us to attract better players. I think it's remarkable that Bronco and this coaching staff and this team, that they were able to win six games last year. I really do, considering a lot of the challenges. I think that is very promising for the future because you're really talking about a coaching staff that has made the most out of what they have in front of them.



Is the set up of the VAF, when you came here and you saw the fundraising arm and everything, is it set up the way you're used to and is it set up the way you want it to be?

It is not set up the way that I'm accustomed to because it's separate so we've been working really hard with the VAF and the staff. Actually, it's been really good because I've spoken to the VAF staff and I've explained what we need to do from a fundraising standpoint to help football. I've taken Bronco with me, he's spoken to the VAF staff as well. I've been to several board meetings now and we've had some great conversations about what is needed to have a consistently competitive football program. I think a lot of it was, we had to do a lot of educating on the front end and we're still having to do a lot of that but the VAF staff has been wonderful in getting out there and with the message about what we need and why we need it and when we need it, and so that's why we've had so much success with this new fund to help immediately.



How much do you feel like coming from an SEC program helps because you come from a place where the money is bigger?

So I grew up in Georgia, where football is just huge from the time your little, like all over the state. My indoctrination into Georgia football didn't start when I got there; it was when I was little. So having been at Georgia two different times, having been at Florida State when we won a national championship there and had a Heisman Trophy winner, that was a great experience for me too. So I pull on all of that. I also pull from my experience at Vanderbilt because it's very similar in that there is a huge endowment for the university but athletics essentially doesn't have a lot of resources and so you've got to depend on the conference and private funding and so that's very similar here. So for me, seeing football firsthand, working with the coaches, working with the student-athletes, being a part of recruiting, which we all know is huge, I mean you just cannot—I don't care what sport it is—you cannot thrive without great talent. For us here, we're looking for a very specific type of talent. They've got to fit Virginia and they've got to be able to thrive academically. Those are things that that I love doing. I love recruiting. I love talking to parents. I love talking to prospects and I do a lot of that and I've done a lot of that with football thus far. From my vantage point, there are a few things that we need to do to be successful again, because Virginia has been successful before. The challenge is being consistently competitive. And so that's where you have to make sure that infrastructure is solid. You can't just can't be a Band-Aid here or a Band-Aid there. We've started in the basement, you know, to address some very, very fundamental needs of a program and it's just going to take time. I'm hopeful because I think we have the right coach. I mean Bronco is really, really good. He's really, really good. And so that's why I see a bright future because he's already done so much with what he's had to work with. If we can get him the help he needs then I think we'll be in good shape.

