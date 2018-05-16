On Friday, new Virginia athletics director Carla Williams sat down with nine media outlets from across the Commonwealth for an in-depth discussion about her first few months on the job and where she sees issues that need to be addressed. This is the third and final part of our series of stories which track that Q&A, with Williams describing how she sees a new football complex fitting into the larger mission of the department, the role football plays in the overall success of a school's athletics program, diversity in athletic administration, her reaction to the way UVa's players and staff handled the upset loss to UMBC in March, how her past as coach impacts her view of her new job, and her initial thoughts on the Rice Commission's report related to fixing issues in college basketball. You can read the first part of the transcript excerpts by clicking here, as Williams details her view of what facilities planning must entail, about how to help the football program get back on its feet, and how fundraising and the department as a whole play a role in that. Also, you can read the second part of this series by clicking here, as she outlines her perception of Virginia's in-state football recruiting efforts, how the product on the field impacts attendance, the role of football alumni going forward, the role of the coach in the community, and why she doesn't believe it's the right move to raise student fees in order to help the department raise revenues right now.



So is the key to all this in football the new complex? As far as attracting the kind of athletes that you need to turn everything around?

That's part of it. That's a part of it. We need a facility so that prospects can see the investment. So that's one part of it, so that the prospects and the prospects parents can see the investment. We need the facility for our current players. I mean, they're right now in an 8,000-square foot weight room. That's tough. So our current student-athletes need better facilities. So the facilities, that's just a part of it. We are understaffed and so we've got to do better there. I don't want to make the facilities part of it bigger than it needs to be because there are a lot of things that we need to be doing right now. We need a natural grass practice field, so it's a lot. It's not one single thing. It is complex. It's not terribly complicated but it is very complex. And it takes a lot of people pulling in the same direction. So the facility is definitely needed. It's needed for prospects, it's needed for our current players, it's needed for our coaches to be able to be more efficient in teaching, so just the position rooms and meeting rooms, the technology. If we are spending an hour on something and our competitors are spending 30 minutes on it because of their facility and their technology, that's 30 minutes you never get back. Our roster is not very deep right now and if we have a few injuries and if we're not able to be on natural grass to help the bodies recover, then you're just compounding an issue with a short roster already.So it's a lo. It's not just a facility, that's important. But there are many other [areas like] nutrition, athletic training, we're looking top to bottom everything.



When you show a prospect and his family the schematic of a football support complex, I'm guessing one of their first questions is when and if so, what do you tell them?

So we don't have the schematics yet. We hope to have those this summer. That's the plan. But we've been meeting with architects, our coaches have met with the architects, university architects, a sports firm's architects, and so working really hard, very smart, to get to the schematics. We're going through a design study right now. And so we hope to have those this summer and for me, it can't be soon enough which is why we're working really hard to talk to donors and make sure that they understand why we haven't been competitive.



We're at we're at about 40 minutes now just talking about football. Does that speak to just what kind of significance for the entire department could fixing football have?

A healthy football program is a win for an entire athletic department. It just is. There's so much more potential for increased revenue because of football that helps the entire athletic department. When the program isn't as healthy as it needs to be or as it should be, then over time you'll start to see that affect the entire department and I think we're there. I think we're there. So it's critical that we invest in football, that we support football, so that we can start to see some return on those investments for the sake of the entire department.



Something not specifically related to Virginia but just the athletic administration industry as a whole. Where do you see the state of diversity and inclusion in athletic administration as it pertains to the NCAA? How much progress has been made, how much more needs to be done in that regard?

Well, because it was such a big deal that I was the first African-American female at Power 5 gives you an indication of how much work needs to be done. I'm very hopeful. I think over the last year or so there have been a lot of women that have been hired as athletic directions and deputy athletic directors. I think there are a lot of diversity as I see it. The numbers may not bear it out, but for someone that's been involved in college athletics for over 30 years, to me I see more diversity than the year before in the pipeline. I love being a mentor. Throughout my career I've had just as many male mentees as I have female mentees and so that's kind of continued. There's work to do but those of us who have been privileged enough to be in positions like this, you know, we have to continue to mentor, to be role models, to help make sure that there are other women and minorities in particular that believe that this is a possibility.



With basketball, what was your reaction not only to Virginia's loss to you UMBC but how your head coach and your players have subsequently comported themselves and handled it?

I have to be the luckiest athletic director in the country because Bronco Mendenhall is my football coach and Tony Bennett is my men's basketball coach. I was there. I was in Charlotte and I watched from start to finish. And I had to walk around, you know, nervous and I've been there before. I've been on teams and coached teams where you were the favorite and you got upset and it's it's a kick in the gut. I was waiting at the locker room when they came off the floor because I wanted to see each one of them, because I've been there and I know how it feels. To see Tony's comments after the game it just further solidifies the fact that, wow what perspective. What a great leader, mentor, role model. I mean just, you know, every positive, adjective you can come up with is Tony Bennett. And so for him to react immediately in the aftermath of that the way he did was great for the players. I wouldn't want to be one of our opponents next year. So those guys are really, really...it's a different kind of motivation.



And then you mentioned the packed houses in basketball and wanting to get that way for football. So many of those seats are connected to seat licenses and a required donation that the new tax law, now the deduction, the 80 percent deduction is no longer there. Have you and or Dirk (Katstra) seen an effect from that?

Not yet, and I think we're just like everyone else in America. Dirk talks to a lot of his colleagues, I talk to a lot of my colleagues, and I think everyone is just kind of waiting to see what the reaction, the response, will be. But right now, there hasn't been anything that's been overly negative about it. So, you know, time will tell on that one.



Seems like you still have some coach in you as an athletic director. How much of an advantage is that?

So Jim Booze, who we worked together at Vanderbilt and he worked here at Virginia when I went to Georgia and then we worked at Georgia together and I brought him back here, sometimes calls me Coach Williams. For me, it's been very helpful because I understand the challenges that our coaches have. It's not always fun and glitz and glory. It's very difficult, as we just talked about, sometimes like with what happened with our men's program. So understanding what it takes to recruit great players and be told no, understanding what it takes to have talent and lose, being knocked down and knowing what it takes to get up as a coach and fighting back and having support administratively, all of those things. So being a former coach helps me a lot.



Any reactions to the Rice Commission? You're a basketball person. Have you had a chance to read it? What were your reactions and what struck you as a good idea or maybe something that wasn't?

So, I read it. I watched that morning like most of you probably watched it. I think there's some good things in there. I think maybe there was sort of a build up and anticipation that there would be more, there would be more more in it and there's probably more to come at some point. But I think it's a good step in the right direction. So now those recommendations have to be put into action. I'm a fan of college athletics. I believe in the collegiate model. I love education. At the same time, I want student-athletes to benefit. I want student-athletes to get as much as they can as long as it doesn't take away from the educational experience.



Name, image, likeness?

Yeah. I mean, I'm willing to talk about all of that. If there's a way to do that where it doesn't crush the educational opportunities for so many because it could benefit a small group, but what you don't want to do is negatively impact all of the people that have had opportunities and an education that they would not have had but for an athletic scholarship.

