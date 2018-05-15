On Friday, new Virginia athletics director Carla Williams sat down with nine media outlets from across the Commonwealth for an in-depth discussion about her first few months on the job and where she sees issues that need to be addressed. This is the second in a series of stories which track that Q&A, with Williams outlining her perception of Virginia's in-state football recruiting efforts, how the product on the field impacts attendance, the role of football alumni going forward, the role of the coach in the community, and why she doesn't believe it's the right move to raise student fees in order to help the department raise revenues right now. You can read the first part of the transcript excerpts by clicking here, as Williams details her view of what facilities planning must entail, about how to help the football program get back on its feet, and how fundraising and the department as a whole play a role in that.



My perception is that the best Virginia football teams, the great Virginia football teams, had great players from the state of Virginia. If you look at the top players in Virginia over the last 10-15 years, they don't go to Virginia. Have you noticed that at all sure and what do you make of that?

If you're a great player in the state of Virginia and you have choices and your choices include other academically elite institutions that have been successful in football and you visit those places, then optics matter. The optics matter. We just have some ground to make up. We've got the right people. I would put our coaches up against any coaches in America. But we've got to be able to show prospects in our state that Virginia intends on having a great football program consistently. It's really not that hard to see how that happens. I think we get some good players from out-of-state and it's because I think there for sure is a definite recognition of the value of a Virginia education. In-state, the players have choices also and you have to give them a reason to stay in-state.



What about attendance at the games? Prospects come to your games, they might see a half-empty stadium. What kind of solutions or ideas do you have along those lines?

People don't come to see a bad product. And so it all works together. Bronco (Mendenhall) has done an excellent job going from two wins to six wins. And so we've got to continue to improve on that and it can't all be on the coach because there's fundraising, there's facilities, there's marketing, there's promotions. So we work with our marketing and promotion staff to work on making the games more family-friendly, to attract maybe a different set of fans than typically come to the games, working with our ticket office on customer service and reaching out more, being more proactive, the in-game environment with our in-game promotions. So we've had conversations from top to bottom because in order to get this on track it's not one person, it's not one unit. It's the entire department and that's what I've seen and that's what it takes. And it's not something that happens overnight. It's not something that happens in two seasons, either. You take an entire department—so facilities, event management, promotions, marketing, ticket sales, sports communications—you take the entire department and everyone has to be pulling in the same direction for the same thing in order for it to work. It's just so big that's the only way it can work.



A lot of successful programs, football or otherwise, very effectively utilize stars of the past. What's your assessment of how Virginia's done that and in the fundraising and all the other things that you're trying to do how much do you guys need to expand how utilize that?

That is huge. My last five years at Georgia I spent a lot time on getting those former players back to Athens and getting the current NFL players in Athens during their bye weeks...I've talked to a lot of former Virginia football players, a lot of them. A lot of them. What was striking to me is that there are so many who are NFL guys that retired from the NFL, were in the NFL, and are currently in the NFL, and so there's a lot to sell but we've got to be very intentional. I've talked to those guys about coming back not just inviting them back. 'Hey, if you ever get a free weekend come to Charlottesville' but what we're going to do is be very intentional. We're going to pick weekends and invite players back and we're going to have something for them, meaningful, for them to do to engage in. And it's not enough to just say 'Hey come back. You're welcome to come back.' We've got to invite them and then we've got to engage with them while they're here. And that's what I've heard from a lot of the players and it's not new. It's exactly what I've been doing the last five years. I've told these guys this at the alumni event that I spoke at: We not only need their help financially. The NCAA rules allow them to talk to prospects when they're on campus but we also need their presence. We just need their presence and I told them it really doesn't matter what era you're from. You know, 'I played for George Welsh,' 'I played for Al Groh,' 'I played for Mike London.' You played for the University of Virginia. This is your University. This is your team. So we're trying to bring them together as one instead of the thought of eras. It's okay that you played for a certain coach, but you played for the University of Virginia. So we're just trying to create that sense of family with the former players as well.



One of the things that seems that it hurt Al Groh when he was here is he wasn't big on going out into the community and kind of glad-handing and stuff. The sense is that maybe Bronco is kind of similar to that. Is that something you encourage a coach to do more of just because you buy a lot of love when you shake somebody's hand and have been personable for two seconds.

Absolutely and you know, he and I were just together the last two days. We were in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Suffolk and I think he's hilarious. I mean, he is. I've seen him with a prospect from inner city Miami. I've seen him with a wide array of prospects and parents from different backgrounds and he is awesome.He's really good. I've been around a lot of coaches, some who were very good recruiters and some who are not so good recruiters, some who were very personable and some who aren't. He has everything it takes and once you spend two minutes with him, maybe away from cameras I don't know, but you spend two minutes with him and it's like that. He's had a lot to do these first two seasons to get the program to where it is now but he's starting to get out more and communicate more. He's always, since I've been here, said 'I'll go wherever I need to go.' The answer is yes, the answer is yes, 'I'll go wherever I need to go' and so he knows the importance of it. We've just got to have it as an expectation.



State law caps student fee share of an athletics budget at 20 percent for you. You're not even close to that. I think 12, 13 percent. Given the obvious financial pressures that you've been outlining, have you considered asking the university to raise the student fee for athletics to help fund you?

No. I think that we need to make sure we're maximizing our existing avenues for fundraising and we need to get more people in Scott Stadium, we need to do a little bit more philanthropicly, not just transactional. There are many ways that I think we need to review, we need to kind of take a look in the mirror, and make sure that we're maximizing our efforts to increase revenue and raise more money.



How difficult is that? Yes, you're a public institution but you're a public institution with a relatively small student body, especially compared to institutions where you've worked, i.e. Georgia and Florida State. Does that make it much more difficult for you?

It's different. I think it's just a different approach because I've met so many donors and supporters who are enthusiastic about the possibility that football could be better. The numbers may be smaller than a typical public institution, but the capacity is huge. I think that's a definite strength for Virginia.

