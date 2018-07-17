After the first of the month's three evaluation periods ended on Sunday, we had to wait roughly 24 hours before word on new offers began to break. And as expected give UVa's goals going into the session, the focus was on the class of 2020 and the rising juniors that Tony Bennett and his staff watched over those few days last week.



Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Virginia!! pic.twitter.com/shOyGIPyJt — Keon Johnson (@iamkeonjohnson) July 17, 2018



The first offer went to Keon Johnson, as UVa joined a list of SEC and ACC schools for the bouncy Tennessee native. With his length and overall skillset, and especially in a class as wide open as what UVa needs in 2020, Johnson would be an ideal fit. Not only does he work for the Cavaliers in terms of versatility but their system requires guards who can do a little bit of everything. He's a player you would expect will have a number of new offers by the end of the month, especially now that Virginia has thrown one down.



Virginia is newest offer for 5-star 2020 big man Walker Kessler. — Dan McDonald (@DMcDonaldRivals) July 17, 2018



The offer to Walker Kessler wasn't much of a surprise given UVa's continued interest and his rise among 2020 prospects. The 7-footer showcased his overall floor game and his significant potential during last month's Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville. Since then, he's been killing it on the circuit. UVa does well to offer now because the bandwagon is going to fill up fast and it's going to be filled to the brim with powerhouses.

