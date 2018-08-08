The good news is that there are so many guys in the offensive line room to start fall camp that redshirt sophomore center Dillon Reinkensmeyer joked they weren't sure they had enough chairs. The bad news is that a group that has a combined 26 starts to its credit is already dealing with injury.



Backup center Tyler Fannin, who OL coach Garett Tujague was hoping would compete with Reinkensmeyer in the middle, has a lower left leg injury that will keep the redshirt freshman out of at least the start of camp.

"It's obviously [tough]," Tujague said following the start of camp. "Good player and being able to push Reinkensmeyer or be able to beat Reinkensmeyer out at that position and then use Dillon somewhere else. I mean, that was damaging. But, you know, that's college football and that's what happens, 'next man up' mentality. So [we're] training guys to fill the void until he gets back."

On Friday night, Tujague had sophomore Chris Glaser and senior Jake Fieler each doing some cross training at center. He said Fannin's absence following the injury in "early June" wouldn't keep him out too much longer.

"Tyler knows the assignments," Tujague explained. "The thing Tyler needs is the experience of doing it. So every day that you're not here, you're missing something.

Glaser, who saw action toward the end of his rookie year, is listed at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds. While that might not be ideal for an offensive tackle, that's where he's been early on.

"Confident with his athletic ability and need to make sure that we can we get him going mentally, not as far as assignments just working on being a little bit more mentally tough and finishing every down," Tujague said of Glaser. "When he's on, he's on, and when he's off, he's off and that's just a young player. So, looking forward to seeing him grow more through fall camp. I thought he had a really good offseason with Coach Grizz (Shawn Griswold)."

That he has as many options as he does brings Tujague a lot of peace and excitement as he and head coach Bronco Mendenhall prepare for their third season is Charlottesville.

"I'm not make sure I'm not still in a dream," he joked. "But it's nice to have good numbers, good quality kids that are all about Bronco and his program and hard work and will. Those are huge things. Grateful for the men that have come before but really happy with the guys we got."

Griswold's influence on the S&C side of things is also very clear because of the size and strength added in the offseason.

"Oh, there's no question," Tujague said. "I mean, just the sheer numbers alone will tell you that. We look a lot better, lot stronger, move a lot faster, the emphasis in being able to push the weights and doing hard things has definitely helped both offensive and defensive line."

When it comes to the look of his players, none sets the tone more than Rutgers grad transfer Marcus Applefield, who is making the transition from guard to tackle. Tujague believes having him will be essential this season.

"Tremendous leadership and experience," Tujague said, "It's going to take a little bit of time working him out at the tackle spot, but he's doing fine. As far as body fit, he's 320 pounds but he looks great and his feet are a lot faster. So he'll be fine. It's just going to take time getting used to it and he's got two pretty good guys against every day in practice so that's going to help.

"I think the first thing I would want to say is that's what they're supposed to look like," he added. "I mean, that's what an NFL body looks like. So for him, for guys to watch the way he eats and the way he trains and the way he hydrates, that's been invaluable to my young [guys]. I tell my young players if he stops you might be coming out of his mouth. You need to be right by him and see and emulate everything he does. He's really serious about it. So that example of leadership, you know, it's been a while since they've had that here."

While he admitted that he would like to end up with a group of five who sticks all season long, Tujague said that the versatility of several guys on the line, including Reinkensmeyer, could be very beneficial.

"Unbelievable," he said. "I mean the ability to just not be locked into one position is huge. To be that versatile, it's priceless. The more you can do, the more you can do. We try to cross train as many guys as we can that are ready for that but we've got to make sure they can master one position."

One thing the staff will also look to do this season is utilize the new redshirt rule to their advantage, which should help the coaches get film of guys they obviously wouldn't have gotten during other redshirt seasons.

"I think with the new rule in the NCAA about the four games, I think that's going to help develop young players," Tujague said. "I don't think there's a position on the field that needs that more than the offensive line so I'm really looking forward to developing some young men."



