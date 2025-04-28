UVa Aggressively Adding Talent in Spring Portal Window





Spring practice just wrapped up a few weeks ago, and UVa is already aggressively looking to add to an already-improved roster. Virginia has been very active in the spring transfer portal window, making seven additions in a little more than a week, to a roster that already took in a ton of new transfer talent in December and January. Virginia’s aggressiveness in the portal this month demonstrates a willingness to not only spring for their biggest needs, but also to add as much competitive depth as they’re able to heading into a pivotal 2025 season.

UVa was aggressive in the winter portal window, which made sense given the urgency to win and needs across the roster. Virginia rebuilt their quarterback room with a pair of additions, added a bunch of offensive linemen to retool a group in desperate need for improvement, and added a group of experienced wide receivers to replace departing talent there. On defense, UVa went heavy after edge rushers and defensive linemen, but also made key additions at linebacker and safety.

That aggressiveness has continued in this portal window, following the conclusion of spring practice. The portal entry window closed on Friday, and UVa got through it relatively unscathed when it comes to departures. UVa’s key loss was offensive tackle Blake Steen, who may have been relegated to a backup role at Virginia given their additions to the room. Regardless, Steen landed well, transferring to Mississippi State. The only other departure of note was third-string quarterback Gavin Frakes, who didn’t have a realistic path to playing time at Virginia. But despite the fact that UVa didn’t lose a significant number of players, they’re more than happy to add talent to their existing roster.

So far in the spring, UVa has added seven transfers, and have continued to address needs. Three of UVa’s newcomers are on the offensive line, where talent and depth is always at a premium, and between Steen’s departure and losing tackle Monroe Mills to a season-ending knee injury, UVa had work to do in the trenches. The additions of Kentucky’s Wallace Unamba, Syracuse’s David Wohlabaugh Jr. and Arkansas State’s Makilan Thomas, the UVa staff should feel pretty good about what they’ve been able to do. Thomas was an All Sun Belt player at Arkansas State, Unamba didn’t allow a single sack in a great season at New Mexico before transferring to Kentucky, and while Wohlabaugh has dealt with injuries throughout his career at Kentucky and Syracuse, he has been a starting tackle at the power conference level when healthy. This group has flexibility too, and could play left or right tackle, and for Unamba and maybe Thomas, could slide into guard roles if that’s where they fit best. Between these three newcomers and the others added in the winter portal window, UVa should be able to find a competent offensive line group in the fall.

Transfer running back J’Mari Taylor was one of the breakout performers in spring practice. Despite that, UVa is doubling down at the position, that does lack a bit of depth beyond Taylor and junior Xavier Brown. UVa went out and added Colorado’s leading rusher Isaiah Augustave, who should be able to earn some carries this fall, and then over the weekend, continued to add to the room, taking Wyoming transfer Harrison Waylee. Adding one running back that can make a difference makes sense, and adding a second one demonstrates an aggressiveness to have a deep stable of backs that can compete for carries and split the workload. UVa didn’t have to take Waylee, especially after landing Augustave, but they’re clearly going for it.

UVa also added another edge rusher on top of a significant number of additions made in the fall. On Friday night UVa landed Tennessee Tech transfer Daniel Rickert, a player with an extensive track record of sack creation over the last two seasons at the FCS level. Virginia probably had enough to get by on the edge, but again, this addition shows an all-in approach to roster management heading into a pivotal season.

So what’s left for the Hoos as the spring portal window rolls on? The secondary should be the big focus, with one addition in the bag but a need still there. Cincinnati cornerback Jordan Robinson was UVa’s first winter portal addition, and should be able to compete for playing time at one of UVa’s least-deep position groups. Virginia lost presumed starter Jam Jackson to a serious knee injury that could cost him the entire 2025 season. And the corner spot was already lacking depth in the spring, so Robinson’s addition should be the first of several in the secondary. Virginia has targeted several other defensive backs in this portal window already, so it’s fair to expect them to take at least one more, and probably a couple more, to compete for playing time in the secondary.

Beyond that, Virginia’s staff will likely continue to try and accumulate more talent that becomes available, if they can find a fit. So far, rather than address their key needs only, they’ve been willing to take players they feel can play at the ACC level, and make the group better and more competitive in fall camp. So don’t be surprised if they go out and add another player at wide receiver, linebacker or somewhere else, if they feel they can find a difference maker, despite the depth already on the roster.



