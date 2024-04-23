Over the weekend, the Virginia Cavaliers once again hosted Matoaca wide receiver standout and Chesterfield native Dillon Newton-Short.

Despite not yet holding an offer, Newton-Short has been a prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle that the staff is keeping a close eye on. Over the course of this offseason, Newton-Short has made multiple visits to The Grounds and Cavs Corner has been discussing his recruitment with him along the way.