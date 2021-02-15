CavsCorner - UVa has plenty of experience returning in the outfield

The longest offseason of his career is almost over for Virginia’s Brian O’Connor.

Monday marked 342 days since the Cavaliers beat UMass Lowell 4-3 at Disharoon Park last March 11th. A day later—amid the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and while the Wahoos were traveling to Pittsburgh for their first ACC road series of the 2020 schedule—the remainder of the season was suspended. Those remaining games were ultimately canceled.

The long drought without baseball is scheduled to end this weekend, with UConn set to visit the Wahoos for three games to open the 2021 season.

“I’m fired up,” O’Connor, entering his 18th season at UVa, admitted Monday morning. “It’s been a long time.”

With Friday’s first pitch looming, O’Connor and his coaching staff met this morning to start game-planning for the Huskies. The most intriguing decisions leading into the weekend—most notably, the plans for their weekend starting pitching rotation—have not yet been finalized, O’Connor said afterward.

He did say that with all nine regulars back from last year from a team that was seventh in the country and tops in the ACC in scoring, averaging an even nine runs in 18 games, he expects the Cavalier lineup to look familiar this weekend.

“The guys that, in my opinion, have earned the opportunities and the first opportunities, I’ve always believed in my coaching to stick with those guys for a while,” the head coach explained. “And so that’s what we’ll do.”

Five players started all 18 games for UVa last season, including two in the outfield. Chris Newell was in centerfield every day as a true freshman, while junior college transfer Marc Lebreux made multiple starts in both outfield corners.

Newell began his first college game at the bottom of the lineup. Less than a month later, by the abrupt end of the season, he was batting fifth. Newell hit .479 in UVa’s final 13 games, with five doubles and four home runs. He had his fourth three-hit performance of the abbreviated season in what proved to be the team’s final game. That came a day after driving in a career-high five runs in another win against UMass Lowell.

“I think Chris Newell is a gamer,” O’Connor said. “When the lights came on last year, and what he did from the first games we played last year to the second half, was remarkable.”

When the season stopped, Newell was leading the Wahoos and ninth in the ACC with a .407 batting average. He was also second in the league in on-base percentage (.545), tied for second with 20 RBI, third in slugging percentage (.729), tied for third with 21 runs scored, and tied for fifth with eight stolen bases.

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper named Newell both the co-National Freshman of the Year and a second-team All American. He was named the ACC’s top freshman by D1Baseball.com.

On Monday, the website had Newell at No. 3 nationally on the outlet’s preseason ranking of the top 100 outfielders in the country. Earlier this preseason, the site listed the lefty-swinging second-year as a second-team preseason All-American.

“I think he’s going to have a fantastic year for us,” O’Connor said, “and is obviously one of the more skilled guys in college baseball.”

O’Connor has veteran options to play on either side of Newell when filling out the Cavaliers’ outfield. Senior Alex Tappen has made 91 of his 93 career starts in right field, while fellow fourth-year Brendan Rivoli has 38 career starts in left field. Rivoli is a career .311 hitter in 331 at-bats, while Tappen his hitting .249 in 354 career at-bats. Both have hit seven career homers. Both missed time with minor injuries last year.

Tappen was an infielder when he first arrived in Charlottesville before the 2018 season but was moved to right field that preseason when veteran Cam Simmons went down with a shoulder injury. Tappen started seeing time at first base prior to last season, and started one game at that spot before getting hurt during the Wahoos’ opening weekend against Oklahoman. O’Connor said first base is an option for Tappen again this year.

Rivoli arrived as a catcher, then moved to left field as a sophomore to get his left-handed bat in the lineup every day. He made his first two career starts at catcher last year, and according to O’Connor has spent significant time behind the plate this preseason. He also has 45 career starts at designated hitter, including five last year. Rivoli missed four games last year after injuring his shoulder trying to make a play in left field in a game against Dartmouth.

The Cavaliers opened last season with Tappen in right and Rivoli at designated hitter, with Lebreux in left field. When Tappen got hurt, Lebreux shifted to right. Lebreux ended up making 15 starts in right and three in left, and was hitting .303 and batting cleanup for the Cavaliers when the season ended. He also had a 10-game hitting streak during one stretch.

O’Connor expects to use Lebreux in both corners again this spring. He will play left field on days that Tappen is starting in right and then right on days that Tappen is at first. Either way, the right-handed native of Canada will again be a regular in the UVa lineup.

On Monday, O’Connor praised the toughness Lebreux brought after his arrival from an Oklahoma junior college.

“He brought a competitive spirit, an athleticism to our lineup,” O’Connor said. “He can run. He can steal a base. I think he’s an excellent outfielder with a great arm, that can play any of the three outfield positions.”

Big-swinging lefties Jimmy Sullivan and Christian Hlinka emerged to plug holes in the UVa lineup while Rivoli and Tappen were out. Sullivan made seven starts in left while Hlinka made a team-best seven starts at designated hitter. They finished tied with Newell for second on the team with four home runs. Sullivan’s first career homer was a memorable blast off the top of the Disharoon Park scoreboard. It was second half of back-to-back homers against Dartmouth, following a Hlinka two-run shot.

Hlinka, Rivol, and Tappen were among seven different UVa players who got at least one start at designated hitter last year. Drew Hamrock started two games at designated hitter - and one in left field against Oklahoma - while catcher Logan Michaels, second baseman Max Cotier, and backup infielder Tate Ballestero each got one start at DH.

O’Connor doesn’t see a lot of pinch-hitting opportunities for players not in the starting nine this spring, and has never been big on using platoon situations based on pitching matchups. But he believes that over the course of the Cavaliers’ 50-game regular season, especially with the specter of COVID-19 protocols looming over the season, unexpected opportunities will arise.

“I know that in every college baseball season, those things take care of themselves,” O’Connor said. “You look at last year, what Jimmy Sullivan and Christian Hlinka did when guys got injured and went down, and they stepped up. Things will happen. Enough will happen, and that’s where I think the depth will be helpful.”



