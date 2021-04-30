CavsCorner - UVa Notebook: 4.30.21

Andrew Abbott has made 67 appearances in his Virginia baseball career. Mike Vasil started 26 games in his three years with the Wahoos. Neither has thrown a pitch in the postseason.

If UVa wants to end its NCAA drought—Virginia last reached a regional in 2017—the Cavaliers will need their two veteran weekend starters, and sophomore left-hander Nate Savino, to keep them in ballgames through the final three ACC weekends on the schedule.

“It’s huge. You can’t do it,” coach Brian O’Connor said. “You’re going to have a really tough time having success in this league if you don’t have good starting pitching that gives you quality starts.”

The Virginia pitching staff has 10 quality starts (lasting six or more innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs) this season: Six from Vasil and four from Abbott with an 8-2 record in those games. For the fourth time this spring, both notched quality starts in last weekend’s series win against Duke. It was the second time both starters recorded wins in the same weekend.









Vasil a More Mature Pitcher

Vasil (6-3, 3.51 ERA) has been the team’s most consistent starter all season. Take away his day against Notre Dame, when Vasil was forced to leave in the second inning because of a sore back, and the right-hander has gone at least six innings in seven of his nine starts this spring. His six wins are most in the ACC and his eight walks in 56.1 innings are fewest among qualifying pitchers.

With a mid-90s fastball and a good curveball coming out of high school, the 6-foot-4 Vasil had the stuff to project as a potential first-round pick had he not withdrawn from the 2018 MLB Draft. Virginia pitching coach Drew Dickinson says Vasil’s fastball velocity is back up to where it was in high school and the command of that fastball has also improved. Vasil is using a two seam-fastball to get more weak contact this season, while also throwing his off-speed pitches effectively.

“His slider is really good. His changeup is a difference-maker,” Dickinson said. “I’d probably maybe point to that as the biggest change, and the biggest, most important thing is, his changeup has just become a plus pitch, which really, really helps him out with left-handers. And then his curveball is a legit breaking ball.”

But UVa coaches believe Vasil’s biggest improvement has been the way he has matured as a pitcher in his three seasons.

“He’s just made, this year, so many big clutch pitches with runners in scoring position,” O’Connor said. “He pitches with enthusiasm. He understands and knows who he is.”

“You can just see it, the ultimate belief that he has in himself and what he’s going to do,” added Dickinson. “He’s gotten better in every part of his game. He’s more like a pro now. He’s closer to a pro now than he is a high school kid.”









Efficiency the Key For Abbott

Abbott (4-5, 3.86 ERA) has spent his first season as a full-time starter solidifying his case as one of the best strikeout pitchers in program history. He matched his career high with 14 in last Friday’s win against Duke, a mark he also hit in a March loss at Florida State, to join Danny Hultzen as the only UVa pitchers since 2000 to strike out 14 or more in a game twice. That performance gave Abbott 256 strikeouts for his career, pushing the left-hander past three other program hall-of-famers—Jacob Thompson, Brandon Waddell and Sean Doolittle—for sixth on UVa’s all-time list.

Since O’Connor took over in 2004, Hultzen is the only pitcher to throw more than 60 innings and average more than 12 strikeouts per nine innings for a full season. Hultzen averaged 12.58 strikeouts/nine in 2011, when he set the school’s single-season record with 165 strikeouts in 118 innings. Heading into today’s start at Virginia Tech, Abbott has 91 strikeouts in 60.2 innings, good for 13.50 strikeouts/nine. Those 91 punchouts are most in the ACC and rank second nationally behind Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter, arguably the top prospect in this year’s MLB Draft.

But against Duke last Friday, both Abbott and his head coach were just as pleased with the zero walks on his stat line. It was the first time in Abbott’s 10 starts this season that he didn’t issue a walk. He walked at least two in each of his previous five starts including, most recently, a career-high five against Louisville.

Harnessing his command consistently has been a challenge in his first year as a starter. It explains in part why he’s tied for most losses in the ACC with five. In his four wins, Abbott has a 1.63 ERA, with 20 hits and just five walks allowed in 27.2 innings. In his six other starts, those stats balloon to 17 walks and 37 hits allowed, and a 5.73 ERA in 33 innings.

Against Duke, Abbott had his command. He was able to get in front of hitters early in the count, and keep them off-balance for much of the night. Without any walks, the Blue Devils’ three home runs were all solo shots, minimizing the potential damage.

“I can execute my pitches and what I want to throw, instead of letting him dictate what’s being thrown at him during the at-bat,” Abbott said. “Having three pitches now, with the decent changeup with my curveball and my fastball, just gives me more options to throw at hitters. They can’t sit on everything at certain counts.”

Refining that changeup has been key to Abbott’s development as a starter. As a reliever, his changeup was average at best, Dickinson says. The lefty has been working on the pitch since moving into a starting role full-time last fall.

“It’s come a long way,” Abbott said. “Obviously it still has work to be done to it, but it’s gotten to the point where I can trust it enough to throw it in counts. I can throw it to guys who are sitting on fastballs, or on fastball timing. Get some quick outs.”

“We throw it a lot more now, just because guys are going to be uber-aggressive to the fastball, so we can get a quick ground ball or a quick fly ball,” Dickinson explained. “Let’s be honest: If he was last year, relieving, he might throw one changeup every two weeks. If he threw 100 pitches, he might throw one changeup. Now he’s throwing 15 or 20. It’s really helped him when he doesn’t have fastball command, the changeup is still there, it allows the fastball to still play up.”









Savino Learning on the Job

Since joining the weekend rotation earlier this month at Clemson, Savino (1-2, 4.10 ERA) is 0-1 with a 6.57 ERA in 12.1 innings. He lasted a career-long five innings against Duke but was hurt by a pair of home runs in the 7-4 Virginia loss.

Two-out walks with the bases empty have also led to problems in his two most recent starts. Against Duke, a two-out walk opened the door for Chris Crabtree’s three-run homer that put the Hoos in a 3-0 hole in the second inning. The previous Sunday against Louisville, the Cardinals got on the board in the fourth inning after another two-out walk set up Lucas Dunn’s RBI double.

Like Vasil, Savino was a highly coveted recruit who spurned pro baseball to pitch at UVa. He actually enrolled early in January 2020, making four appearances (including three starts) before COVID-19 ended the season. After his no-decision in the Duke loss, Savino admitted he’s still adjusting to pitching consistently at the ACC level.

“I’ve definitely learned it’s all about hitting my spots. And with my stuff, my stuff runs down so I just live low,” Savino said. “The stuff that hurts me, like today, everything I left middle or up they hit out. That’s the thing. When I live low, I get weak contact, ground balls.”

Savino began the season as the midweek starter and has also made three appearances out of the bullpen against ACC teams. He admitted that pitching on weekends against league opponents has given him more motivation on the mound. As the Sunday starter, he has also benefited from watching how Abbott and Vasil attack opposing lineups in the first two games of the series.

“They come out the next day and kind of give me a scouting report,” he said. “Vasil has actually been working with me a lot. He’s been kind of like mentoring me, I guess. He watches my game and he tells me what I might be doing. We work certain things, me and him, and he tells me during the game and after, the positives and negatives. So it’s been helpful.”









Hoos Trying to Gain More Ground

With ACC series wins in three of the last four weekends, the Wahoos have gradually played their way back into the conversation for an NCAA regional. In its most recent NCAA field of 64 projection, Baseball America put Virginia among its first four teams just outside the field.

O’Connor has been stressing the goal of finishing at .500 in the ACC (18-18) for the past month. The Cavaliers would need to win seven of their remaining nine conference games to get there. Not an easy road, but not impossible and it starts this weekend in Blacksburg. As of Thursday, Virginia Tech ranked No. 34 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings; Virginia sat at No. 50.

“The crazy thing about this is, you can change your fortune in a hurry on one weekend,” O’Connor said. “If you have a really fantastic weekend, you can change your fortune and somebody else’s in a hurry. So having nine games left in this league is pretty significant.

“In a normal year, that’s a third of the schedule,” the head coach added. “So there’s a lot of baseball left, and we just need to control what we can control and see what happens.”

UVa (11-16) will enter today’s game four games behind VT (15-12) in the Coastal Division standings. Led by All-ACC contender Gavin Cross, the second-year outfielder who leads the ACC in batting average (.404), hits (59) and runs (41) and is top 10 in the league in six other statistics, the Hokies have one of the conference’s top offenses. As a team, Tech is top four in the ACC in all three slash lines (.281/.379/.463) and leads the conference with 256 runs scored.

“They’re having a fantastic year,” O’Connor said. “They really are.”

But since winning all three games at Wake Forest earlier this month, the Hokies have dropped five of six ACC games. They were swept at NC State last weekend to fall out of the top spot in the Coastal Division and out of D1Baseball’s national rankings for the first time since mid-March. Tech’s 4.91 team ERA entering the weekend ranks ninth in the conference.

Both teams are coming off midweek wins at home. The Hokies bounced back from that rough weekend in Raleigh to shut out East Tennessee State 12-0. UVa rallied from a five-run hole in the second inning to post six in the final three frames and beat Liberty 6-5.

“We’re trying to win every single ballgame we can,” UVa freshman Kyle Teel said after his leadoff homer in the eighth inning put the Hoos in front on Tuesday. “It’s a lot more fun doing that as well. And guys are putting in the work to do that, whether it’s pregame or during practice. The intensity’s just a lot higher right now and I think that just contributes to our success.”









UVa Injury Updates

Right-hander Blake Bales will be available this weekend in Blacksburg, while the status of first baseman Devin Ortiz is a little less certain.

Bales hasn’t pitched in five games because of an undisclosed injury. Despite that layoff, he still leads UVa with 19 appearances out of the bullpen. Bales began the season by throwing 29.2 scoreless innings. That streak was snapped in his last outing, on a Trey Leonard two-run home run in Virginia’s 8-2 loss to Louisville on April 18.

Bales takes a 0.60 ERA in 30 relief innings into the weekend.

The Cavaliers consider Ortiz day-to-day going into the Tech series. He had to leave Tuesday’s win against Liberty in the top of the ninth inning after hurting his shoulder while extending to catch a throw to first from second baseman Max Cotier.

Ortiz leads UVa in hitting (.326), home runs (5) and runs scored (20) against ACC opponents.



