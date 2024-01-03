Issac McKneely scored 18 points, Ryan Dunn matched a career-high 15 points and added 10 boards for his third career double-double, and UVa beat Louisville 77-53 on Wednesday night.

Virginia (11-3, 2-1 ACC) picked up its second conference win of the season being a balanced offensive effort, with Taine Murray (12 points) and Reece Beekman (11) joining McKneely and Dunn in double-figures. After Louisville (5-8, 0-2) opened with an early 5-2 lead, UVa orchestrated a 7-0 run to take the lead and did not fall behind the Cardinals for the rest of the contest. A 10-2 run gave the Cavaliers a 24-14 lead at the under-8 media timeout and UVa sparked a 9-0 run thereafter that was capped off by an alley-oop from Beekman to Dunn. McKneely nailed a long two-pointer at the buzzer to send Virginia into the break with a 37-22 lead.

The Cardinals and Cavaliers traded buckets for a majority of the second half, as the Wahoos shut down any comeback attempt. A 7-2 run and then an 8-0 spurt midway through the half put the game out of reach for Louisville, which was led by Curtis Williams’ 14 points in the loss.

Virginia is now 3-5 all-time against the Cards and has won 17 of the last 18 meetings in the series, including the last eight in a row.

The Cavaliers have now held 44 consecutive ACC opponents to fewer than 70 points at JPJ.



