UVa's PFF grades for a rough night at BYU in Week 9





It’s understandable very little about an October 2016 loss at home to North Carolina resonates with Virginia football fans.

A 35-14 final, it was the second of seven straight losses to finish Bronco Mendenhall’s first season at UVa. It was just a 14-7 game at the half, with the Wahoos’ score coming on a trick play when Matt Johns hit Evan Butts after initially lining up for a field goal. Smoke Mizzell had the home team’s other touchdown with a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Future No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky threw for three touchdowns for the Tar Heels. Elijah Hood ran for 107 yards and a score. As a team, UNC finished with 488 total yards—310 passing and 178 on the ground. Standard stuff for a UVa defense that gave up an average of 257 yards passing and 190 on the ground that season.

The reason that otherwise unmemorable performance is because prior to this season, it had been one of the low points of the PFF College era (PFF began grading teams in various aspects of their game-by-game performances in 2014) for the UVa defense. Virginia earned a 51.3 defensive grade that afternoon against the Tar Heels. Most notably, the run defense got a 45.9.

Entering this year, that overall score against UNC was the lowest for the UVa defense in the PFF College era. The one lower grade came on a more memorable stage: Virginia’s 62-17 loss to Clemson in the 2019 ACC Championship, in which the UVa defense graded out at a 46.9 overall. That run defense grade from the 2016 UNC game had been UVa’s worst of the first seven seasons of the PFF College era.

Then came this season—and in particular, last Saturday’s performance at BYU.

The PFF grades back up what the stats from the 66-49 Virginia loss indicated: it was one of the worst defensive performances in program history. The Cougars rolled to 734 total yards and put up the most points against UVa in 44 years. They scored on 10 of 15 possessions and only punted twice. Quarterback Jaren Hall and running back Tyler Allgeier both had career nights.

PFF gave the defense a 43.3 overall grade for Saturday’s game, which would be the worst in program history—if not for the 38.3 the Hoos got following September’s 59-39 loss at North Carolina last month. UVa’s 58.3 in pass rush was a season low (the Cavaliers failed to log a sack for the fourth time in nine games). The 39.5 tackling grade was not as bad as the 31.6 from the night in Chapel Hill, but tied for the fourth-worst in that sub-category over the past eight seasons.

And then there’s the Cavaliers’ 29.0 in rush defense. That grade did set a new all-time low for Virginia against the run, narrowly edging the 29.1 from the loss at UNC earlier this year. (The defense has actually scored worse than that 45.9 in run defense against Carolina in 2016 three times this season, also getting a 39.9 after the win against Illinois.)

“We’ve got to do better as a defense,” linebacker Nick Jackson bluntly summarized before flying back from Provo early Sunday morning. “We have to do better.”

Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in the game at BYU and also a cumulative grade through the third week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



