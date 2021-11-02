UVa's PFF grades for a rough night at BYU in Week 9
It’s understandable very little about an October 2016 loss at home to North Carolina resonates with Virginia football fans.
A 35-14 final, it was the second of seven straight losses to finish Bronco Mendenhall’s first season at UVa. It was just a 14-7 game at the half, with the Wahoos’ score coming on a trick play when Matt Johns hit Evan Butts after initially lining up for a field goal. Smoke Mizzell had the home team’s other touchdown with a 1-yard run in the fourth.
Future No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky threw for three touchdowns for the Tar Heels. Elijah Hood ran for 107 yards and a score. As a team, UNC finished with 488 total yards—310 passing and 178 on the ground. Standard stuff for a UVa defense that gave up an average of 257 yards passing and 190 on the ground that season.
The reason that otherwise unmemorable performance is because prior to this season, it had been one of the low points of the PFF College era (PFF began grading teams in various aspects of their game-by-game performances in 2014) for the UVa defense. Virginia earned a 51.3 defensive grade that afternoon against the Tar Heels. Most notably, the run defense got a 45.9.
Entering this year, that overall score against UNC was the lowest for the UVa defense in the PFF College era. The one lower grade came on a more memorable stage: Virginia’s 62-17 loss to Clemson in the 2019 ACC Championship, in which the UVa defense graded out at a 46.9 overall. That run defense grade from the 2016 UNC game had been UVa’s worst of the first seven seasons of the PFF College era.
Then came this season—and in particular, last Saturday’s performance at BYU.
The PFF grades back up what the stats from the 66-49 Virginia loss indicated: it was one of the worst defensive performances in program history. The Cougars rolled to 734 total yards and put up the most points against UVa in 44 years. They scored on 10 of 15 possessions and only punted twice. Quarterback Jaren Hall and running back Tyler Allgeier both had career nights.
PFF gave the defense a 43.3 overall grade for Saturday’s game, which would be the worst in program history—if not for the 38.3 the Hoos got following September’s 59-39 loss at North Carolina last month. UVa’s 58.3 in pass rush was a season low (the Cavaliers failed to log a sack for the fourth time in nine games). The 39.5 tackling grade was not as bad as the 31.6 from the night in Chapel Hill, but tied for the fourth-worst in that sub-category over the past eight seasons.
And then there’s the Cavaliers’ 29.0 in rush defense. That grade did set a new all-time low for Virginia against the run, narrowly edging the 29.1 from the loss at UNC earlier this year. (The defense has actually scored worse than that 45.9 in run defense against Carolina in 2016 three times this season, also getting a 39.9 after the win against Illinois.)
“We’ve got to do better as a defense,” linebacker Nick Jackson bluntly summarized before flying back from Provo early Sunday morning. “We have to do better.”
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in the game at BYU and also a cumulative grade through the third week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Coen King
|
SS
|
65
|
64.5
|
Darrius Bratton
|
LCB
|
74
|
61.5
|
Noah Taylor
|
WLB
|
63
|
60.7
|
Antonio Clary
|
SS
|
48
|
60.0
|
Elliott Brown
|
WLB
|
29
|
59.5
|
Nick Jackson
|
MLB
|
78
|
58.6
|
West Weeks
|
MLB
|
14
|
58.5
|
Anthony Johnson
|
87
|
87
|
58.3
|
Olasunkonmi Agunloye
|
DLE
|
33
|
56.2
|
Aaron Faumui
|
DLE
|
56
|
56.1
Takeaways: Only four players graded out at 60 or better against BYU, the fewest defensive players in a game for UVa this season. Coen King’s 64.5 was the lowest for UVa’s top defensive player in a game. Continuing with the UNC comparisons, Virginia had six players grade out better than 60, led by Fentrell Cypress and Elliott Brown’s matching 64.7s. … King was also UVa’s top defensive player per PFF grades at Louisville, when he earned a 71.3. … A week after matching his season low with just six snaps against Georgia Tech, Darrius Bratton played a season-high 74 snaps against BYU. He graded out as the Hoos’ second-best player in run defense with a 67.6, behind Noah Taylor’s 70.0. They were the only two starters to grade out better than 60 against the run. … Six starters graded below 50 in run defense, including four—defensive end Mandy Alonso (38.4), safety Joey Blount (33.3), nose tackle Jahmeer Carter (32.7) and linebacker Josh Ahern (28.6)—grading below 40. … Alonso (42.9) and Carter (42.8) both finished with their lowest overall game grades of the season. … Nick Grant played just 13 snaps at corner. His 44.7 overall grade was also a season low. … First-year linebacker West Weeks played just 14 snaps, his fewest since the Miami game, but graded out as UVa’s best tackler with a 78.4. … Taylor’s 76.8 tackling grade was No. 2 on the defense against BYU. Taylor’s 90.3 tackling grade for the season is best on the defense.
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Keytaon Thompson
|
SRWR
|
39
|
84.4
|
Dontayvion Wicks
|
RWR
|
39
|
81.1
|
Olu Oluwatimi
|
C
|
68
|
74.1
|
Chris Glaser
|
RG
|
68
|
73.2
|
Bobby Haskins
|
LT
|
68
|
71.8
|
Ryan Swoboda
|
RT
|
68
|
71.6
|
Jelani Woods
|
TE-L
|
48
|
69.9
|
Joe Bissinger
|
LG
|
60
|
69.0
|
Billy Kemp
|
SLWR
|
41
|
68.9
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
QB
|
61
|
65.9
Takeaways: Not listed above: running back Devin Darrington, who ripped off a 49-yard TD run on his first carry on Saturday. Darrington’s 93.2 would have been the Cavaliers’ best grade against BYU, but he only played a pair of snaps. … Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks both graded out better than 80 for the second straight game. Prior to last week against Georgia Tech, Thompson’s 80.3 at Louisville had been the only time either player broke 80 this season. … Center Olu Oluwatimi graded out as the Hoos’ best offensive lineman for the second straight game and fourth time this season. Oluwatimi’s 79.5 season grade is tops among UVa O-linemen. … Right guard Chris Glaser posted his second straight grade better than 70. Glaser’s 89.5 in pass protection was a career best for the longtime starter, and the second-best pass-blocking grade for a UVa lineman this season. … Bobby Haskins (73.0) and Ryan Swoboda (72.4) were the Wahoos’ best run blockers. … Quarterback Brennan Armstrong graded as Virginia’s top player in the run game with a 78.8. … Armstrong’s 91.4 cumulative grade for the season is tied with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud for sixth nationally among QBs. On Monday, five of those quarterbacks—including Armstrong—were included among the 15 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, given the college football player of the year.
Overall
Despite a dip from 86.9 to 83.1 in overall season grade, Virginia maintained its spot as the No. 10 offense in the country and No. 2 in the ACC. UVa’s cumulative run grade improved for the sixth straight week to a season-best 90.6; the Wahoos’ cumulative grades in both run blocking and receiving are also season highs. That passing grade is a season low, but still ranks 10th in the country. Through nine games, all of these cumulative offensive grades rank in the top four in the ACC:
Passing—86.5 (last week 90.0)
Running—90.6 (last week 88.8)
Pass blocking—74.5 (last week 74.0)
Receiving—80.0 (last week 77.7)
Run blocking—74.6 (last week 72.2)
After a two-week reprieve, Virginia’s cumulative season grade on defense again dipped to worst in the ACC following the BYU loss. That 56.3 sits at No. 116 among 130 teams in the country. The Hoos also grade out last in the conference in both QB pressure (123rd nationally) and against the run (128th). All four of these cumulative facet grades dipped from a week ago. Those season defensive grades through nine games::
Coverage—72.1 (last week 73.2)
Tackling—71.4 (last week 78.9)
Pressure—63.2 (last week 63.9)
Run defense—42.4 (last week)
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.