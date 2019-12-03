The Cavaliers are the champs in the Coastal Division, earning the ACC Championship Game bid by beating then No. 23-ranked Virginia Tech 39-30 last Friday afternoon. UVa’s offense has performed at a much higher clip of late and that was once again the case on the scoreboard as well as in the PFF College data. As with last week, multiple Hoos ended up getting nods from PFF for their play. And on the other side of the ball, tackling grades continued to improve. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in win over the Hokies and also a cumulative grade through the 14th week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 14 Player Position Snaps Grade Hasise Dubois WR 56 72.9 Bryce Perkins QB 62 72.6 Billy Kemp WR 21 71.2 Bobby Haskins OL 62 68.2 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 51 66.1 Olu Oluwatimi OL 62 64.6 Joe Reed WR 53 63.5 Ryan Swoboda OL 40 62.5 Ryan Nelson OL 62 62.2 Tanner Cowley TE 48 59.7

Takeaways: That the top two performers on the day were Dubois and Perkins makes a lot of sense as they were both hard for the Hokies to slow down. It’s one of the best games Perkins has had this season, as both he and Dubois graded well in the passing game (69.7 and 74.3 respectively). Kemp also had a really nice afternoon, putting up a team-high 75.7 in passing. Both Haskins and Oluwatimi made PFF’s team of the week in the ACC but it was Reinkensmeyer who had a team-high 86.1 in pass pro. Haskins had a team-high run blocking grade this week (69.3) while Oluwatimi had a 68.4 in pass pro.



UVa Defense

Eli Hanback remains UVa's most reliable player, as was the case often on Friday. (VirginiaSports.com)

Defense Grades: Week 14 Player Position Snaps Grade Eli Hanback NT 73 77.4 Mandy Alonso RE 66 74.4 Matt Gahm OLB 34 67.9 Noah Taylor OLB 70 67.6 Aaron Faumui LE 64 67.5 Richard Burney RE 20 66.9 Heskin Smith CB 79 63.9 Zane Zandier ILB 79 63.5 De'Vante Cross SS 79 58.3 Charles Snowden OLB 68 57.8

Takeaways: Hanback and Alonso, as the lone Cavaliers to grade out north of 70, had two of the biggest games in terms of production as well. Hanback posted 77.6 in run D while Alonso put up a monster 86.1 in pressure. But it may have been Taylor’s versatility that helped carry the day, as he was in on 31 coverage snaps of his 70 total. He graded out with an 81.9 in tackling, third behind Cross’ 83.6 and Smith’s 82.0, as well as a 73.4 in pressure and 72.9 in coverage. In fact, of his 79 snaps 31 were either in the box or on the line of scrimmage while 39 were at slot cornerback in the Nickel. Mack’s team-high 77.3 coverage grade (30 of his 77 snaps were in coverage against the Hokies) was impressive. The craziest number, though, was team-wide: PFF graded just 14 players in this game and 10 of them had tackling grades of 73.0 or higher with five (including Gahm and Zandier) north of 80.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 14 with a cumulative grade of 74.5 (up from 74.0), which ranks 67th nationally (up from 70th last week). The Wahoos are currently sixth in the ACC on offense (same as last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Receiving— 78.5 (up from 78.2) Running—75.6 (up from 75.3) Run blocking—70.2 (up from 69.6) Pass blocking—60.7 (down from 61.5) Passing—58.4 (up from 57.0)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Tech game with a cumulative grade of 83.8 (down from 86.2), which ranks 53rd nationally (46th last week). UVa currently ranks sixth in the conference (same as last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:

Pressure—83.1 (up from 81.2) Run defense— 79.4 (down from 81.9) Tackling—77.4 (down from 75.1) Coverage— 73.1 (down from 75.7)





An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative. Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be. From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool. Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive. It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively. Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

