CavsCorner - UVa's PFF grades for Week 15 following the loss at VT



The Cavaliers went down to Blacksburg with a lot of momentum and had things go sideways in a hurry, falling behind early and then struggling to mount any sort of meaningful comeback. The 33-15 loss to Tech left plenty of questions to be asked about the Wahoos and their 2020 season, especially once it was officially announced that UVa would decline a bowl invite. It was, as the PFF College data shows, a pretty miserable outing and a deflating way to end the year. Nonetheless, in our final game-week breakdown of the numbers, it’s easy to see what went wrong for the Hoos. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in loss to the Hokies and also a cumulative grade through the 15th week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 15 Player Position Snaps Grade Tony Poljan TE-R 60 71.5 Olu Oluwatimi C 69 70.1 Billy Kemp SRWR 53 68.0 Shane Simpson HB 28 66.4 Ryan Swoboda RT 60 64.7 Ryan Nelson LT 70 63.0 Terrell Jana SLWR 42 60.6 Keytaon Thompson QB 24 60.5 Brennan Armstrong QB 69 59.4 Wayne Taulapapa HB 21 58.0



Takeaways: For anyone that has spent any amount of time reading this feature this season it probably won’t take long to see from the grades why UVa didn’t have a great night. Typically, most of the Top 10 is in the 70s with several guys in the 80s or higher. So, to have just three players north of 70 overall and so many the 60s starting so high in the top group is disconcerting. Poljan had a solid day, with a 72.3 in the passing game and a 69.2 run blocking grade. Kemp had the second-highest passing grade (68.7) and was the only other player above 61 in that category. Simpson had a team-high 72 in run blocking but only across one snap. Below Poljan was Oluwatimi at 68.2, the only other grade north of 61 in that facet. Lastly, Simpson had the best run grade at 67.7. Pretty much all of the good news came in pass pro, where Chris Glaser led the way with an 84.6 across 59 snaps. He was trailed by five others in the 70s: Taulapapa, Simpson, Ryan Nelson, Oluwatimi, and Grant Misch.



UVa Defense

Noah Taylor and the Hoos had a rough night in Blacksburg.

Defense Grades: Week 15 Player Position Snaps Grade Adeeb Atariwa LE 54 72.3 Noah Taylor LOLB 66 71.0 Mandy Alonso RE 64 69.0 Coen King SS 44 68.3 Nick Grant LCB 68 64.0 Matt Gahm ROLB 60 63.3 Elijah Gaines RCB 25 62.7 Tommy Christ RE 19 58.0 Nick Jackson MLB 68 53.9 Zane Zandier MLB 67 50.5



Takeaways: This feature doesn’t typically single anyone out for poor grades but that of UVa’s top five most-used players on Saturday night, three of them are in the bottom five of overall grades this week. Obviously, that’s not a recipe for success. Elsewhere, Atariwa had one of his better games as a Wahoo, with a team-high 81.4 run defense grade paired with a 75.9 in tackling, which was fourth on the team. King, meanwhile, had what has to be his best game as Cavalier. Not only did he play all 68 snaps but he had a team-high 84.5 in tackling as well as a 71.6 in run defense. Behind King in tackling was Grant at 82.8 and then six players in the 70s in eluding Taylor, the aforementioned Atariwa, Alonso, Christ, Jahmeer Carter, and Jordan Redmond. Zane Zandier had a team-high 68.6 in pressure, which is obviously not a very “high” number to pace the team. And in coverage, Gaines seemed to do plenty with his limited PT. The newcomer had a team-high 71.6 followed by Gahm’s 70.1.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 15 with a cumulative grade of 75.9, which ranks 53rd nationally (down from 76.9 when UVa was 51st last week). The Cavaliers are currently eighth in the ACC on offense (same as last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running— 84.5 (down from 85.0) Pass blocking—78.7 (down from 79.1) Passing—73.5 (down from 75.4) Run blocking—66.0 (down from 67.1) Receiving—63.6 (up from 63.3)

The Wahoo defense, meanwhile, finished the Tech game with a cumulative grade of 70.7, which ranks 66th nationally (down from 72.1 when UVa was 59th last week). UVa currently ranks fifth in the conference (seventh last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense—76.9 (down from 78.2) Pressure— 76.4 (down from 77.4) Tackling— 64.0 (up from 63.5) Coverage— 49.9 (down from 50.3)





