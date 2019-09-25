When the Cavaliers picked up a comeback win over Florida State, most saw the following game against Old Dominion as a much different, much easier matchup. But the Monarchs had other ideas And it’s very clear in looking at the grades from PFF College that this was by far UVa’s worst game of the young season, though a couple of players didn’t fare nearly as poorly. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in UVa’s win over Old Dominion and also a cumulative grade through the fourth week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 4 Player Position Snaps Grade Grant Misch TE 6 79.6 Chris Glaser OL 49 75.5 Terrell Jana WR 33 68.5 Billy Kemp WR 20 68.2 Ryan Nelson OL 52 66.1 PK Kier RB 10 66.1 Joe Reed WR 36 63.5 Bobby Haskins OL 36 63.5 Hasise Dubois WR 27 59.1

Takeaways: If anyone watched this one live either in person or on TV and thought UVa wasn’t in for a rough week on the grade front, they weren’t watching the game we all watched. The scores this week pretty much paint the bleak picture that was this offensive performance. Generally, there are several players in the high 70s if not into the 80s overall and we get nearly through the Top 10 before we see consistent 60s. That wasn’t the case here. Glaser was the bright spot, putting up a respectable 69.3 in pass pro (highest among those on the O-line) while also posting a very good 77.9 in run blocking, third on the team to Misch’s 82.9—just six snaps but all six were in this category—and Kemp’s 80.9 on nine. Jana was the only player to grade out above a 65.0 in passing (67.7) while Kier was the only player to grade above a 60 in running (62.2). That UVa was able to win this game with Bryce Perkins grading out this poorly (39.4 overall with a 60 in run blocking, 54.9 in running, and a 37.0 in passing) says plenty about how quickly the Hoos need to move forward from this one.



UVa Defense

Jordan Mack and Charles Snowden were all over the field on Saturday night for UVa. (VirginiaSports.com)

Defense Grades: Week 4 Player Position Snaps Grade Mandy Alonso DT 52 85.3 Rob Snyder ILB 23 81.5 Eli Hanback NT 37 80.4 Matt Gahm OLB 46 77.8 Charles Snowden OLB 71 71.7 Richard Burney DE 22 69.7 Jordan Mack ILB 71 69.0 Bryce Hall CB 73 68.3 Noah Taylor OLB 29 67.1 De'Vante Cross SS 73 66.0

Takeaways: The grades on defense are much more in line with a typical game we’ve tracked. Alonso has easily his best outing of the season, putting up a team-high 84 in run defense on 28 snaps and then a solid 72.0 in pressure on his 24 snaps there. Snyder, meanwhile, as as consistent as any player has been all year. Both his run defense and tackling grades were in the 80s, including a team-high 81.4 in tackling. Snowden put up a very nice 81.7 in pressure (a team-high) followed closely by Gahm, who not only put up an 80.4 there but also had a 71.1 in coverage. That was second highest on the team to Taylor’s 72.0. Whereas UVa has routinely put roughly 10 guys in the 70s if not 80s in tackling, those averages were down in this one.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished Week 4 with a cumulative grade of 69.2 (down from 73.2), which ranks 75th nationally (down from 51st). The Wahoos are currently eighth in the ACC on offense (seventh last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—78.1 (down from 83.5) Receiving— 72.6 (same as Week 3) Run blocking—62.8 (down from 63.5) Passing—53.3 (down from 59.9) Pass blocking—50.3 (down from 55.3)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the ODU game with a cumulative grade of 81.5 (up from 77.0), which ranks 37th nationally (up from 52nd). UVa currently ranks fifth in the conference (sixth last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense— 87.3 (down from 84.4) Pressure—79.0 (up from 71.2) Tackling—72.4 (down from 79.9) Coverage— 64.5 (down from 66.6)





