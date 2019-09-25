UVa's PFF grades for Week 4 after the win over the Monarchs
When the Cavaliers picked up a comeback win over Florida State, most saw the following game against Old Dominion as a much different, much easier matchup. But the Monarchs had other ideas
And it’s very clear in looking at the grades from PFF College that this was by far UVa’s worst game of the young season, though a couple of players didn’t fare nearly as poorly.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in UVa’s win over Old Dominion and also a cumulative grade through the fourth week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Grant Misch
|
TE
|
6
|
79.6
|
Chris Glaser
|
OL
|
49
|
75.5
|
Terrell Jana
|
WR
|
33
|
68.5
|
Billy Kemp
|
WR
|
20
|
68.2
|
Ryan Nelson
|
OL
|
52
|
66.1
|
PK Kier
|
RB
|
10
|
66.1
|
Joe Reed
|
WR
|
36
|
63.5
|
Bobby Haskins
|
OL
|
36
|
63.5
|
Hasise Dubois
|
WR
|
27
|
59.1
Takeaways: If anyone watched this one live either in person or on TV and thought UVa wasn’t in for a rough week on the grade front, they weren’t watching the game we all watched. The scores this week pretty much paint the bleak picture that was this offensive performance. Generally, there are several players in the high 70s if not into the 80s overall and we get nearly through the Top 10 before we see consistent 60s. That wasn’t the case here. Glaser was the bright spot, putting up a respectable 69.3 in pass pro (highest among those on the O-line) while also posting a very good 77.9 in run blocking, third on the team to Misch’s 82.9—just six snaps but all six were in this category—and Kemp’s 80.9 on nine. Jana was the only player to grade out above a 65.0 in passing (67.7) while Kier was the only player to grade above a 60 in running (62.2). That UVa was able to win this game with Bryce Perkins grading out this poorly (39.4 overall with a 60 in run blocking, 54.9 in running, and a 37.0 in passing) says plenty about how quickly the Hoos need to move forward from this one.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Mandy Alonso
|
DT
|
52
|
85.3
|
Rob Snyder
|
ILB
|
23
|
81.5
|
Eli Hanback
|
NT
|
37
|
80.4
|
Matt Gahm
|
OLB
|
46
|
77.8
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
71
|
71.7
|
Richard Burney
|
DE
|
22
|
69.7
|
Jordan Mack
|
ILB
|
71
|
69.0
|
Bryce Hall
|
CB
|
73
|
68.3
|
Noah Taylor
|
OLB
|
29
|
67.1
|
De'Vante Cross
|
SS
|
73
|
66.0
Takeaways: The grades on defense are much more in line with a typical game we’ve tracked. Alonso has easily his best outing of the season, putting up a team-high 84 in run defense on 28 snaps and then a solid 72.0 in pressure on his 24 snaps there. Snyder, meanwhile, as as consistent as any player has been all year. Both his run defense and tackling grades were in the 80s, including a team-high 81.4 in tackling. Snowden put up a very nice 81.7 in pressure (a team-high) followed closely by Gahm, who not only put up an 80.4 there but also had a 71.1 in coverage. That was second highest on the team to Taylor’s 72.0. Whereas UVa has routinely put roughly 10 guys in the 70s if not 80s in tackling, those averages were down in this one.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished Week 4 with a cumulative grade of 69.2 (down from 73.2), which ranks 75th nationally (down from 51st). The Wahoos are currently eighth in the ACC on offense (seventh last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running—78.1 (down from 83.5)
Receiving— 72.6 (same as Week 3)
Run blocking—62.8 (down from 63.5)
Passing—53.3 (down from 59.9)
Pass blocking—50.3 (down from 55.3)
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the ODU game with a cumulative grade of 81.5 (up from 77.0), which ranks 37th nationally (up from 52nd). UVa currently ranks fifth in the conference (sixth last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Run defense— 87.3 (down from 84.4)
Pressure—79.0 (up from 71.2)
Tackling—72.4 (down from 79.9)
Coverage— 64.5 (down from 66.6)
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.