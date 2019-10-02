When the Wahoos went into the half up 17-14 at Notre Dame, not many would have expected them to end up on the wrong side of a 35-20 final score. But UVa allowed too many sacks, turned the ball over too often, and couldn't get its offense going in order to beat the Irish, something that is certainly clear in the grades from PFF College following this weekend’s game. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in UVa’s loss in South Bend and also a cumulative grade through the fifth week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 5 Player Position Snaps Grade Hasise Dubois WR 54 85.4 Joe Reed WR 69 71.0 Ryan Swoboda OL 17 68.2 Olu Oluwatimi OL 73 66.2 Chris Glaser OL 73 63.2 Joe Bissinger OL 6 61.6 Billy Kemp WR 21 60.8 Lamont Atkins RB 30 59.9 Bobby Haskins OL 73 57.9 Terrell Jana WR 32 57.6



Takeaways: The focus coming out of the game—and understandably so—was on the offensive line and we’ll get there in a second. But the overall numbers that Dubois and Reed put up are worthy of some kudos. Dubois had the most productive day of his career thanks in large part to an 83.6 grade on his 44 passing snaps. That’s some incredibly consistent execution and something we haven’t see UVa have much this year on the offensive side of the ball. Reed, meanwhile, saw a lower overall grade in part because of his one snap on a running play, when he graded out at 57.3. Given the struggles up front, it’s interesting that five of the top 10 are linemen, with Bissinger just making it over our five-snap cutoff. Oluwatimi had the best pass blocking grade among the linemen (77.9) followed by Bissinger’s 77.0. Atkins had the top overall number at an 83 grade on his 20 passing snaps. Elsewhere on the line, Glaser had a 69.8 in pass pro with Swoboda at 62.7, Haskins at 52.8, Ryan Nelson at 36.5, and Dillon Reinkensmeyer at 31.2. Lastly, on the run blocking side Swoboda had the best grade (69.1) followed by Glaser (66.7) and Reinkensmeyer (65.6). No other linemen was above a 60.1, with Nelson putting up the lowest grade of 48.8.



UVa Defense

Eli Hanback and the defense had a solid overall day even if the grades didn't show that as clearly. (VirginiaSports.com)

Defense Grades: Week 5 Player Position Snaps Grade Eli Hanback NT 59 74.3 Brenton Nelson Nickel 32 73.5 Joey Blount SS 67 67.4 Aaron Faumui DT 27 64.8 Bryce Hall CB 67 64.1 Charles Snowden OLB 67 60.8 Noah Taylor OLB 24 59.3 De'Vante Cross SS 67 58.8 Nick Grant CB 67 55.0 Richard Burney DE 49 54.0

Takeaways: The defense seemed to have a solid day, though the individual grades didn’t exactly bare that out as only two grades came in at or above 70. Hanback led the way in large part because he was the only player to grade out above an 80 in run D, as his 80.1 came across 27 snaps in that facet. The next highest grade (Blount) wast at 65.0. Grant had the best tackling grade of the afternoon (84.1) as the only player to break the 80 barrier there. He was followed by Taylor’s 77.0, Snowden’s 75.2, Hanback’s 74.8, Nelson’s 74.8, Blount’s 71.4, and Burney’s 70.2. This was by far UVa’s worst game yet in terms of creating havoc, as no players graded 65 or above in pressure while on the coverage side only Jordan Mack and Blount were above 65, coming in at 73.9 and 68.1 respectively.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 5 with a cumulative grade of 68.2 (down from 69.2), which ranks 85th nationally (down from 75th). The Wahoos are currently fourth in the ACC on offense (eighth last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Receiving— 75.2 (up from 72.6)

Running—74.1 (down from 78.1) Run blocking—61.7 (down from 62.8) Pass blocking—51.4 (up from 50.3) Passing—50.3 (down from 53.3)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Notre Dame game with a cumulative grade of 78.3 (down from 81.5), which ranks 66th nationally (down from 37th). UVa currently ranks fourth in the conference (fifth last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense— 80.1 (down from 87.3) Pressure—75.4 (down from 79.0) Tackling—74.0 (up from 72.4) Coverage— 66.3 (down from 64.5)





