UVa's PFF grades for Week 5 after the loss to the Fighting Irish
When the Wahoos went into the half up 17-14 at Notre Dame, not many would have expected them to end up on the wrong side of a 35-20 final score.
But UVa allowed too many sacks, turned the ball over too often, and couldn't get its offense going in order to beat the Irish, something that is certainly clear in the grades from PFF College following this weekend’s game.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in UVa’s loss in South Bend and also a cumulative grade through the fifth week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Hasise Dubois
|
WR
|
54
|
85.4
|
Joe Reed
|
WR
|
69
|
71.0
|
Ryan Swoboda
|
OL
|
17
|
68.2
|
Olu Oluwatimi
|
OL
|
73
|
66.2
|
Chris Glaser
|
OL
|
73
|
63.2
|
Joe Bissinger
|
OL
|
6
|
61.6
|
Billy Kemp
|
WR
|
21
|
60.8
|
Lamont Atkins
|
RB
|
30
|
59.9
|
Bobby Haskins
|
OL
|
73
|
57.9
|
Terrell Jana
|
WR
|
32
|
57.6
Takeaways: The focus coming out of the game—and understandably so—was on the offensive line and we’ll get there in a second. But the overall numbers that Dubois and Reed put up are worthy of some kudos. Dubois had the most productive day of his career thanks in large part to an 83.6 grade on his 44 passing snaps. That’s some incredibly consistent execution and something we haven’t see UVa have much this year on the offensive side of the ball. Reed, meanwhile, saw a lower overall grade in part because of his one snap on a running play, when he graded out at 57.3. Given the struggles up front, it’s interesting that five of the top 10 are linemen, with Bissinger just making it over our five-snap cutoff. Oluwatimi had the best pass blocking grade among the linemen (77.9) followed by Bissinger’s 77.0. Atkins had the top overall number at an 83 grade on his 20 passing snaps. Elsewhere on the line, Glaser had a 69.8 in pass pro with Swoboda at 62.7, Haskins at 52.8, Ryan Nelson at 36.5, and Dillon Reinkensmeyer at 31.2. Lastly, on the run blocking side Swoboda had the best grade (69.1) followed by Glaser (66.7) and Reinkensmeyer (65.6). No other linemen was above a 60.1, with Nelson putting up the lowest grade of 48.8.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Eli Hanback
|
NT
|
59
|
74.3
|
Brenton Nelson
|
Nickel
|
32
|
73.5
|
Joey Blount
|
SS
|
67
|
67.4
|
Aaron Faumui
|
DT
|
27
|
64.8
|
Bryce Hall
|
CB
|
67
|
64.1
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
67
|
60.8
|
Noah Taylor
|
OLB
|
24
|
59.3
|
De'Vante Cross
|
SS
|
67
|
58.8
|
Nick Grant
|
CB
|
67
|
55.0
|
Richard Burney
|
DE
|
49
|
54.0
Takeaways: The defense seemed to have a solid day, though the individual grades didn’t exactly bare that out as only two grades came in at or above 70. Hanback led the way in large part because he was the only player to grade out above an 80 in run D, as his 80.1 came across 27 snaps in that facet. The next highest grade (Blount) wast at 65.0. Grant had the best tackling grade of the afternoon (84.1) as the only player to break the 80 barrier there. He was followed by Taylor’s 77.0, Snowden’s 75.2, Hanback’s 74.8, Nelson’s 74.8, Blount’s 71.4, and Burney’s 70.2. This was by far UVa’s worst game yet in terms of creating havoc, as no players graded 65 or above in pressure while on the coverage side only Jordan Mack and Blount were above 65, coming in at 73.9 and 68.1 respectively.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished Week 5 with a cumulative grade of 68.2 (down from 69.2), which ranks 85th nationally (down from 75th). The Wahoos are currently fourth in the ACC on offense (eighth last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Receiving— 75.2 (up from 72.6)
Running—74.1 (down from 78.1)
Run blocking—61.7 (down from 62.8)
Pass blocking—51.4 (up from 50.3)
Passing—50.3 (down from 53.3)
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Notre Dame game with a cumulative grade of 78.3 (down from 81.5), which ranks 66th nationally (down from 37th). UVa currently ranks fourth in the conference (fifth last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Run defense— 80.1 (down from 87.3)
Pressure—75.4 (down from 79.0)
Tackling—74.0 (up from 72.4)
Coverage— 66.3 (down from 64.5)
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.