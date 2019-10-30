Despite rolling over Duke last week, it’s safe to say that the optimism has clearly faded following UVa's 28-21 loss on Saturday afternoon in Louisville. Though the Cavaliers remain in control of their Coastal Division fate, the PFF College grades following the loss in the Derby City show a team that wasn’t anywhere close to consistent this past weekend. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in loss to the Cards and also a cumulative grade through the ninth week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 9 Player Position Snaps Grade Grant Misch TE 13 70.3 Chris Glaser OL 70 68.7 Hasise Dubois WR 54 67.9 Jamari Peacock FB 12 64.5 Bobby Haskins OL 70 64.5 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 70 61.0 Tanner Cowley TE 50 60.6 Joe Reed WR 36 59.9 Wayne Taulapapa RB 32 59.6 Terrell Jana WR 49 59.3

Takeaways: While the offensive production was clearly down, it was interesting to see the grades on the OL tick up a bit, so if there's a sliver lining that might have to be it. This is the first time in a while that multiple offensive linemen have been in or near the top group, with Glaser, Haskins, and Reinkensmeyer all coming in the top 10 as well as Olu Oluwatimi just outside it. But at the same time, that’s in part because the overall scores lagged pretty low. Misch wasn’t the only relative new face near the top, as freshman Dontayvion Wicks was under the snap threshold but still put up a 69.1 overall grade thanks to a 75.6 in run blocking. Unsurprisingly, Dubois led the way in pass grades at 67.2 with Tavares Kelly behind him at 60.1 and Reed at 60.0, the only three players above that baseline number. In pass pro, Reinkensmeyer had the best game of his season (79.8) followed by Tanner Cowley at 78.8, Peacock at 73.0, Haskins at 72.8, and Ryan Nelson at 70.9. Glaser led the way in run blocking among the linemen with a 75.6 though Jana had a 78.5 to pace the offense overall.



UVa Defense

Noah Taylor continued to execute at a high level against the Cardinals. (USATSI)

Defense Grades: Week 9 Player Position Snaps Grade Noah Taylor OLB 47 74.2 Eli Hanback DT 46 69.0 Zane Zandier ILB 62 62.3 Nick Jackson ILB 20 61.2 Brenton Nelson Nickel 28 60.7 Chris Moore SS 62 60.7 Charles Snowden OLB 62 60.2 Joey Blount SS 62 59.6 Nick Grant CB 62 59.6 Mandy Alonso DT 46 58.8

Takeaways: Taylor’s really put together an impressive season and this game showed the full range of his skillset. Not only was his 74.2 the lone overall grade north of 70 for the D but he also was in the top two in run defense (68.0), tackling (80.1), and coverage (team-high 80.9). Hanback, meanwhile, was among the top three in both run D (74.8) and pressure (team-high 70.2) while being one of nine Cavaliers to grade out at 70 or higher in tackling. De’Vante Cross led the way in that category with an 81.3 ahead of Taylor, Brenton Nelson (78.5), and Nick Jackson (77.6) all above 75. Lastly, Moore had the highest grade in run defense (71.8) and was the lone score above 70, illustrating one area where the Hoos struggled to execute against the Cardinals.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 9 with a cumulative grade of 67.6 (down from 68.2), which ranks 95th nationally (down from 90th last week). The Wahoos are currently ninth in the ACC on offense (same as last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—74.9 (down from 75.0) Receiving— 73.8 (down from 75.5) Run blocking—61.6 (up from 61.0) Pass blocking—55.1 (up from 50.7) Passing—50.6 (down from 51.2)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Louisville game with a cumulative grade of 86.8 (down from 88.3), which ranks 43rd nationally (37th last week). UVa currently ranks sixth in the conference (previously fourth). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:

Run defense— 81.5 (down from 86.3) Tackling—80.7 (up from 80.1) Pressure—77.5 (same as last week) Coverage— 77.3 (up from 77.2)

