UVa's PFF grades for Week 9 after the loss to the Cardinals
Despite rolling over Duke last week, it’s safe to say that the optimism has clearly faded following UVa's 28-21 loss on Saturday afternoon in Louisville.
Though the Cavaliers remain in control of their Coastal Division fate, the PFF College grades following the loss in the Derby City show a team that wasn’t anywhere close to consistent this past weekend.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in loss to the Cards and also a cumulative grade through the ninth week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Grant Misch
|
TE
|
13
|
70.3
|
Chris Glaser
|
OL
|
70
|
68.7
|
Hasise Dubois
|
WR
|
54
|
67.9
|
Jamari Peacock
|
FB
|
12
|
64.5
|
Bobby Haskins
|
OL
|
70
|
64.5
|
Dillon Reinkensmeyer
|
OL
|
70
|
61.0
|
Tanner Cowley
|
TE
|
50
|
60.6
|
Joe Reed
|
WR
|
36
|
59.9
|
Wayne Taulapapa
|
RB
|
32
|
59.6
|
Terrell Jana
|
WR
|
49
|
59.3
Takeaways: While the offensive production was clearly down, it was interesting to see the grades on the OL tick up a bit, so if there's a sliver lining that might have to be it. This is the first time in a while that multiple offensive linemen have been in or near the top group, with Glaser, Haskins, and Reinkensmeyer all coming in the top 10 as well as Olu Oluwatimi just outside it. But at the same time, that’s in part because the overall scores lagged pretty low. Misch wasn’t the only relative new face near the top, as freshman Dontayvion Wicks was under the snap threshold but still put up a 69.1 overall grade thanks to a 75.6 in run blocking. Unsurprisingly, Dubois led the way in pass grades at 67.2 with Tavares Kelly behind him at 60.1 and Reed at 60.0, the only three players above that baseline number. In pass pro, Reinkensmeyer had the best game of his season (79.8) followed by Tanner Cowley at 78.8, Peacock at 73.0, Haskins at 72.8, and Ryan Nelson at 70.9. Glaser led the way in run blocking among the linemen with a 75.6 though Jana had a 78.5 to pace the offense overall.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Noah Taylor
|
OLB
|
47
|
74.2
|
Eli Hanback
|
DT
|
46
|
69.0
|
Zane Zandier
|
ILB
|
62
|
62.3
|
Nick Jackson
|
ILB
|
20
|
61.2
|
Brenton Nelson
|
Nickel
|
28
|
60.7
|
Chris Moore
|
SS
|
62
|
60.7
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
62
|
60.2
|
Joey Blount
|
SS
|
62
|
59.6
|
Nick Grant
|
CB
|
62
|
59.6
|
Mandy Alonso
|
DT
|
46
|
58.8
Takeaways: Taylor’s really put together an impressive season and this game showed the full range of his skillset. Not only was his 74.2 the lone overall grade north of 70 for the D but he also was in the top two in run defense (68.0), tackling (80.1), and coverage (team-high 80.9). Hanback, meanwhile, was among the top three in both run D (74.8) and pressure (team-high 70.2) while being one of nine Cavaliers to grade out at 70 or higher in tackling. De’Vante Cross led the way in that category with an 81.3 ahead of Taylor, Brenton Nelson (78.5), and Nick Jackson (77.6) all above 75. Lastly, Moore had the highest grade in run defense (71.8) and was the lone score above 70, illustrating one area where the Hoos struggled to execute against the Cardinals.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished Week 9 with a cumulative grade of 67.6 (down from 68.2), which ranks 95th nationally (down from 90th last week). The Wahoos are currently ninth in the ACC on offense (same as last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running—74.9 (down from 75.0)
Receiving— 73.8 (down from 75.5)
Run blocking—61.6 (up from 61.0)
Pass blocking—55.1 (up from 50.7)
Passing—50.6 (down from 51.2)
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Louisville game with a cumulative grade of 86.8 (down from 88.3), which ranks 43rd nationally (37th last week). UVa currently ranks sixth in the conference (previously fourth). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Run defense— 81.5 (down from 86.3)
Tackling—80.7 (up from 80.1)
Pressure—77.5 (same as last week)
Coverage— 77.3 (up from 77.2)
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.