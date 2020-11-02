CavsCorner - UVa's PFF grades for Week 9 following the win over Carolina

UVa's PFF grades for Week 9 following the win over Carolina
After losing three straight when their offense was anemic at best, the Cavaliers got back on track this past weekend in a 44-41 win over then-No. 15 North Carolina. It took a little bit of everything in order for UVa to pull the upset and much of it can been pretty clearly in the PFF College data.
What’s also interesting, though, is that some of the grades are a minor surprise this week.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in win over the Tar Heels and also a cumulative grade through the eighth week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Bobby Haskins
|
RT
|
31
|
77.2
|
Shane Simpson
|
HB
|
29
|
75.9
|
Olu Oluwatimi
|
C
|
64
|
74.7
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
QB
|
68
|
71.4
|
Billy Kemp
|
RWR
|
48
|
69.8
|
Tony Poljan
|
TE-L
|
58
|
69.8
|
Ryan Nelson
|
LT
|
62
|
68.2
|
Grant Misch
|
TE-L
|
41
|
67.4
|
Wayne Taulapapa
|
HB
|
40
|
66.1
|
Dillon Reinkensmeyer
|
LG
|
41
|
65.5
Takeaways: In the interest of full disclosure, these grades somewhat surprised me. Haskins leading the way isn’t so much a shock since UVa has done well in recent games moving guys in and out up front. That mix seems to be working. But to only have four overall grades north of 70 was surprising. Poljan’s team-high 75.7 in the passing game was one of just three above 70 in that category, with Armstrong (73.5) and then Kemp (70.8) behind him. The pass blocking numbers were pretty impressive, though. Haskins had a team-high 86.9 across 20 of his 31 snaps. He was followed by Joe Bissinger’s 83.8 across 18 of his 44 while Nelson put up an 80.9 across 24 of his 62. Elsewhere, Taulapapa had a 79.2, Misch a 74.2, Poljan a 70.9, and Chris Glaser a 70.7. Simpson’s team-best 76.8 was the highest grade in running following by Keytaon Thompson’s 69.6. And lastly, the run blocking grades were solid at the top with Oluwatimi leading the way (75.3) followed by Misch (71.7) and Haskins (71.3). But theirs were the only grades above 66.2.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Jowon Briggs
|
DRT
|
48
|
72.4
|
Charles Snowden
|
LOLB
|
59
|
70.3
|
Adeeb Atariwa
|
RE
|
39
|
70.3
|
Noah Taylor
|
WLB
|
64
|
69.4
|
Coen King
|
SS
|
29
|
68.8
|
Nick Jackson
|
MLB
|
64
|
64.8
|
Mandy Alonso
|
LE
|
55
|
64.5
|
Zane Zandier
|
MLB
|
62
|
61.7
|
Nick Grant
|
RCB
|
64
|
58.8
|
Antonio Clary
|
FS
|
49
|
54.1
Takeaways: Though Briggs had the best overall number and therefore had the steadiest game, we’re going to start with Snowden here. Though he didn’t have as good a game in run D and in coverage, which hurt his overall grade, his tackling (a team-high 82.9) and pressure (a team-high 79.2) grades were impressive. He was the only player to grade out north of 75 in the former and one of only two, along with Zandier’s 75.6, in the latter. Briggs had a team-high 75.4 in run D followed by Jackson’s 73.5 with Atariwa (71.8) and Taylor (71.6) being the only others to grade out above 70. Briggs also had a very good 74.6 grade in tackling, followed there by Jackson (73.5) and Alonso (71.3) before things really dropped off a cliff. Lastly, in terms of coverage Taylor had a team-high 69.9 followed closely by King’s 68.6. Beyond them, the story was pretty bleak for UVa in that category, as was to expected given the success Carolina’s passing game had this past weekend.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished Week 9 with a cumulative grade of 71.6, which ranks 56th nationally (up from 69.3 when UVa was 64th last week). The Wahoos are currently eighth in the ACC on offense (up from ninth last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running— 85.7 (up from 85.3)
Pass blocking—76.9 (same as last week)
Run blocking—66.0 (up from 64.1)
Passing—62.5 (up from 60.5)
Receiving—59.3 (up from 58.1)
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Carolina game with a cumulative grade of 70.2, which ranks 50th nationally (down from 72.6 and 44th last week). UVa currently ranks sixth in the conference (down from fifth last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Run defense—78.8 (down from 79.2)
Pressure— 71.7 (up from 71.0)
Tackling— 63.6 (down from 67.6)
Coverage— 47.0 (down from 54.9)
JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!
If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.
Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.