CavsCorner - UVa's PFF grades for Week 9 following the win over Carolina



After losing three straight when their offense was anemic at best, the Cavaliers got back on track this past weekend in a 44-41 win over then-No. 15 North Carolina. It took a little bit of everything in order for UVa to pull the upset and much of it can been pretty clearly in the PFF College data. What’s also interesting, though, is that some of the grades are a minor surprise this week. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in win over the Tar Heels and also a cumulative grade through the eighth week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 9 Player Position Snaps Grade Bobby Haskins RT 31 77.2 Shane Simpson HB 29 75.9 Olu Oluwatimi C 64 74.7 Brennan Armstrong QB 68 71.4 Billy Kemp RWR 48 69.8 Tony Poljan TE-L 58 69.8 Ryan Nelson LT 62 68.2 Grant Misch TE-L 41 67.4 Wayne Taulapapa HB 40 66.1 Dillon Reinkensmeyer LG 41 65.5



Takeaways: In the interest of full disclosure, these grades somewhat surprised me. Haskins leading the way isn’t so much a shock since UVa has done well in recent games moving guys in and out up front. That mix seems to be working. But to only have four overall grades north of 70 was surprising. Poljan’s team-high 75.7 in the passing game was one of just three above 70 in that category, with Armstrong (73.5) and then Kemp (70.8) behind him. The pass blocking numbers were pretty impressive, though. Haskins had a team-high 86.9 across 20 of his 31 snaps. He was followed by Joe Bissinger’s 83.8 across 18 of his 44 while Nelson put up an 80.9 across 24 of his 62. Elsewhere, Taulapapa had a 79.2, Misch a 74.2, Poljan a 70.9, and Chris Glaser a 70.7. Simpson’s team-best 76.8 was the highest grade in running following by Keytaon Thompson’s 69.6. And lastly, the run blocking grades were solid at the top with Oluwatimi leading the way (75.3) followed by Misch (71.7) and Haskins (71.3). But theirs were the only grades above 66.2.



UVa Defense

Jowon Briggs continues to have a stellar sophomore campaign. (UVA Athletics)

Defense Grades: Week 9 Player Position Snaps Grade Jowon Briggs DRT 48 72.4 Charles Snowden LOLB 59 70.3 Adeeb Atariwa RE 39 70.3 Noah Taylor WLB 64 69.4 Coen King SS 29 68.8 Nick Jackson MLB 64 64.8 Mandy Alonso LE 55 64.5 Zane Zandier MLB 62 61.7 Nick Grant RCB 64 58.8 Antonio Clary FS 49 54.1



Takeaways: Though Briggs had the best overall number and therefore had the steadiest game, we’re going to start with Snowden here. Though he didn’t have as good a game in run D and in coverage, which hurt his overall grade, his tackling (a team-high 82.9) and pressure (a team-high 79.2) grades were impressive. He was the only player to grade out north of 75 in the former and one of only two, along with Zandier’s 75.6, in the latter. Briggs had a team-high 75.4 in run D followed by Jackson’s 73.5 with Atariwa (71.8) and Taylor (71.6) being the only others to grade out above 70. Briggs also had a very good 74.6 grade in tackling, followed there by Jackson (73.5) and Alonso (71.3) before things really dropped off a cliff. Lastly, in terms of coverage Taylor had a team-high 69.9 followed closely by King’s 68.6. Beyond them, the story was pretty bleak for UVa in that category, as was to expected given the success Carolina’s passing game had this past weekend.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 9 with a cumulative grade of 71.6, which ranks 56th nationally (up from 69.3 when UVa was 64th last week). The Wahoos are currently eighth in the ACC on offense (up from ninth last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running— 85.7 (up from 85.3) Pass blocking—76.9 (same as last week) Run blocking—66.0 (up from 64.1) Passing—62.5 (up from 60.5) Receiving—59.3 (up from 58.1)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Carolina game with a cumulative grade of 70.2, which ranks 50th nationally (down from 72.6 and 44th last week). UVa currently ranks sixth in the conference (down from fifth last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense—78.8 (down from 79.2) Pressure— 71.7 (up from 71.0) Tackling— 63.6 (down from 67.6) Coverage— 47.0 (down from 54.9)





