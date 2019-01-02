Things could not have gone much better for the Cavaliers and their fans in Charlotte last weekend, as UVa closed its 2018 season with a thorough 28-0 beatdown of South Carolina on the way to the team's eighth win of the year and another Belk Bowl trophy. Virginia's offense was steadily productive and its defense stout all while the team's seniors put up big contributions, which all shows in the Pro Football Focus grades coming out of the final game of the year. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in UVa's win over the Gamecocks and also a cumulative grade through the bowl season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).





UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Belk Bowl Player Position Snaps Grade Olamide Zaccheaus WR 74 86.6 Bryce Perkins QB 82 83.5 RJ Proctor OL 82 74.5 Jordan Ellis RB 62 66.3 Evan Butts TE 45 66.2 Marcus Applefield OL 82 66.0 Chris Sharp RB 4 65.4 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 63 65.3 Ryan Nelson OL 79 65.1 Jake Fieler OL 82 64.8

Takeaways: It's pretty poetic, given that he didn't make this list following the regular-season finale, for Zaccheaus to be atop this Top 10 in his final game as a Wahoo. He set the school record for touchdown catches and receptions in a bowl on his way to MVP honors which were well earned. In short, the Gamecocks couldn't cover him all day long. Perkins, meanwhile, finishes a stellar junior season having tied the school record for touchdown passes in a bowl game to give him a lot of momentum heading into the offseason. Ellis, Applefield, and Fieler all closed out their Virginia careers with solid numbers. All three were in the 70s or above in pass blocking. Lastly, Proctor certainly finished on the right foot: He put up a solid overall number and graded out highest in pass pro (85.7) and third best in run blocking (72.4) while playing every snap.



UVa Defense

Juan Thornhill put up a team-high 88.9 in his final game as a Wahoo. USATSI

Defense Grades: Belk Bowl Player Position Snaps Grade Juan Thornhill SS 60 88.9 Joey Blount SS 45 83.5 Tim Harris CB 60 77.4 Chris Peace OLB 54 76.1 Bryce Hall CB 60 74.3 Eli Hanback DT 60 69.3 Noah Taylor OLB 8 68.9 Matt Gahm OLB 10 68.3 Robert Snyder MLB 34 68.2 Charles Snowden OLB 52 64.4

Takeaways: Much like with the offensive side of the ball, the seniors showed well on defense as well. Aside from how well UVa's senior plays, the other big storyline in this game is just how well the secondary played, especially given the key matchup coming in was thought to be South Carolina's robust passing game against Virginia's defensive backs. Thornhill put up a team-high grade overall and also had the longest INT return in a bowl game in school history to go along with his 87.7 coverage number, his 77.2 in pressure, and his 73.4 run defense grade, all team highs. Harris was once again extremely reliable, especially in tackling where he posted a 77.1 (fourth best on the team) in addition to his INT. Peace finished with a 73 tackling grade and a 76.7 in pressure (second best on the team). Also interesting and worth noting was the dose of youth in these grades: Taylor and Gahm (who had a solid 72.2 tackling grade) made their limited reps count.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished the bowl season with a cumulative grade of 76.2, which ranks 56th nationally and is up from the end of the regular season (74.5 and 69th). Each facet of the unit graded as such: Running—82.3 (up from 80.5) Passing—74.2 (up from 73.2) Receiving— 72.0 (up from 71.3) Run blocking—63.6 (up from 62.3) Pass blocking— 62.6 (up from 61.2)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Belk Bowl with a cumulative grade of 91.7, which ranks 32nd nationally and is up from the regular season's 91.4 grade when UVa was ranked 41st. Each facet of that unit graded as such: Coverage— 93.6 (static from the regular season) Tackling—85.3 (down from 87.6) Run defense— 80.7 (up from 79.8) Pressure—69.5 (down slight from 69.6)







JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY! If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about. Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!

