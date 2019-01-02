UVa's Pro Football Focus grades for the postseason after the Belk Bowl
Things could not have gone much better for the Cavaliers and their fans in Charlotte last weekend, as UVa closed its 2018 season with a thorough 28-0 beatdown of South Carolina on the way to the team's eighth win of the year and another Belk Bowl trophy.
Virginia's offense was steadily productive and its defense stout all while the team's seniors put up big contributions, which all shows in the Pro Football Focus grades coming out of the final game of the year.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in UVa's win over the Gamecocks and also a cumulative grade through the bowl season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Olamide Zaccheaus
|
WR
|
74
|
86.6
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
82
|
83.5
|
RJ Proctor
|
OL
|
82
|
74.5
|
Jordan Ellis
|
RB
|
62
|
66.3
|
Evan Butts
|
TE
|
45
|
66.2
|
Marcus Applefield
|
OL
|
82
|
66.0
|
Chris Sharp
|
RB
|
4
|
65.4
|
Dillon Reinkensmeyer
|
OL
|
63
|
65.3
|
Ryan Nelson
|
OL
|
79
|
65.1
|
Jake Fieler
|
OL
|
82
|
64.8
Takeaways: It's pretty poetic, given that he didn't make this list following the regular-season finale, for Zaccheaus to be atop this Top 10 in his final game as a Wahoo. He set the school record for touchdown catches and receptions in a bowl on his way to MVP honors which were well earned. In short, the Gamecocks couldn't cover him all day long. Perkins, meanwhile, finishes a stellar junior season having tied the school record for touchdown passes in a bowl game to give him a lot of momentum heading into the offseason. Ellis, Applefield, and Fieler all closed out their Virginia careers with solid numbers. All three were in the 70s or above in pass blocking. Lastly, Proctor certainly finished on the right foot: He put up a solid overall number and graded out highest in pass pro (85.7) and third best in run blocking (72.4) while playing every snap.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Juan Thornhill
|
SS
|
60
|
88.9
|
Joey Blount
|
SS
|
45
|
83.5
|
Tim Harris
|
CB
|
60
|
77.4
|
Chris Peace
|
OLB
|
54
|
76.1
|
Bryce Hall
|
CB
|
60
|
74.3
|
Eli Hanback
|
DT
|
60
|
69.3
|
Noah Taylor
|
OLB
|
8
|
68.9
|
Matt Gahm
|
OLB
|
10
|
68.3
|
Robert Snyder
|
MLB
|
34
|
68.2
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
52
|
64.4
Takeaways: Much like with the offensive side of the ball, the seniors showed well on defense as well. Aside from how well UVa's senior plays, the other big storyline in this game is just how well the secondary played, especially given the key matchup coming in was thought to be South Carolina's robust passing game against Virginia's defensive backs. Thornhill put up a team-high grade overall and also had the longest INT return in a bowl game in school history to go along with his 87.7 coverage number, his 77.2 in pressure, and his 73.4 run defense grade, all team highs. Harris was once again extremely reliable, especially in tackling where he posted a 77.1 (fourth best on the team) in addition to his INT. Peace finished with a 73 tackling grade and a 76.7 in pressure (second best on the team). Also interesting and worth noting was the dose of youth in these grades: Taylor and Gahm (who had a solid 72.2 tackling grade) made their limited reps count.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished the bowl season with a cumulative grade of 76.2, which ranks 56th nationally and is up from the end of the regular season (74.5 and 69th). Each facet of the unit graded as such:
Running—82.3 (up from 80.5)
Passing—74.2 (up from 73.2)
Receiving— 72.0 (up from 71.3)
Run blocking—63.6 (up from 62.3)
Pass blocking— 62.6 (up from 61.2)
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Belk Bowl with a cumulative grade of 91.7, which ranks 32nd nationally and is up from the regular season's 91.4 grade when UVa was ranked 41st. Each facet of that unit graded as such:
Coverage— 93.6 (static from the regular season)
Tackling—85.3 (down from 87.6)
Run defense— 80.7 (up from 79.8)
Pressure—69.5 (down slight from 69.6)
JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!
If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.
Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.