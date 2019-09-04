When the schedule was released and showed that UVa would open the 2019 season at Pittsburgh, many Cavalier fans wondered just how the game would play out and how the Hoos would stack up. Now, coming off a decisive 30-14 win in the Steel City and ready to head back to Charlottesville for their home opener, there’s a lot to like about the way the season is setting up. And in looking at the grades from Pro Football Focus, it’s easy to see why the Wahoos left Heinz Field with a victory in the Coastal Division and also too why there's work to be done. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in UVa’s win over Pitt and also a cumulative grade through the opening week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 1 Player Position Snaps Grade Wayne Taulapapa RB 32 80.7 Olu Oluwatimi OL 71 75.5 Bobby Haskins OL 58 67.8 PK Kier RB 11 67.3 Bryce Perkins QB 71 65.7 Chris Sharp RB 5 64.3 Ryan Nelson OL 71 64.0 Terrell Chatman WR 23 63.0 Tanner Cowley TE 54 61.1 Chris Glaser OL 71 60.5

Takeaways: That it's Taulapapa at the top of this list is likely a pretty decent surprise for most people. After all, he came into the game as an "OR" starter who had limited from-scrimmage contributions. And granted, he was in on less than half of the offense's 71 snaps. But still, he was the only offensive player to grade out in the 80s or above and he did it thanks in large part to an 81.6 grade in pass protection and an 80.1 in the run game. It's good to see that, while the offensive grades for the week were pretty low compared to victories last season, four of the top 10 are linemen. Oluwatimi, playing in his first college game, had a team-high 74.2 grade in run blocking and a respectable 68.7 in pass pro. The best grade in pass blocking was the always reliable Lamont Atkins, who posted an 84.6—the highest grade of any offensive player in any facet of the game. Cowley was next at 80.6 followed by Nelson at 72.5, which was the best among the linemen. Lastly, for those curious about the tackle rotation, Ryan Swoboda played 45snaps and had a 43.7 overall grade, including a 46.5 in pass pro and a 50.4 in run blocking. Fellow tackle Dillon Reinkensmeyer was in on 39 scrimmage plays and posted a 59.2 overall, including a 48.8 in pass protection and a 61.6 in run blocking.



UVa Defense

Joey Blount led the way for UVa in just about every defensive category. (VirginiaSports.com)

Defense Grades: Week 1 Player Position Snaps Grade Joey Blount FS 50 81.6 Matt Gahm OLB 46 78.4 Aaron Faumui DT 35 73.6 Charles Snowden OLB 72 72.7 Bryce Hall CB 72 71.9 Eli Hanback DE 35 70.5 Mandy Alonso DT 34 67.5 Rob Snyder MLB 41 67.3 Richard Burney DT 38 63.9 De'Vante Cross SS 72 61.6

Takeaways: It doesn’t take PFF to tell you that Blount had an epic game. But the numbers do explain the extent of it: He had the highest grade in run defense (79.7), tackling (86), and in pressure (86.4). The only category he didn’t rate the best in was coverage, where his 70.6 was third best overall. We talked so much in the preseason about ways UVa would replace Juan Thornhill—the only player last year to have the best number in all four facets in a single game—and clearly Blount playing like this is a big step in that direction. Elsewhere, it was good to see Snowden rating so well in both run D (77.2) and in tackling (80.0) considering the type of season UVa needs from him. Tackling was the place the Hoos really shined on Saturday night, as 11 players graded out at a 72.8 or above including Hall, Nick Grant, Snowden, Cross, Snyder, Gahm, Hanback, Faumui, Noah Taylor, and Burney. True freshman Jowon Briggs just missed that cutoff at 68.7. And lastly, speaking of Gahm, he actually ended up with the highest coverage grade (86.9, across 19 snaps, eighth most on the team) against the Panthers. Snowden checked in at 75.9 on 18 snap, Blount 70.6 on 37, and Hall at 70.1 on 49.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished Week 1 with a cumulative grade of 66.5, which ranks 82nd nationally. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—73.9 Run blocking—64.7 Passing—63.2 Pass blocking— 63.1 Receiving— 59.4

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Pitt game with a cumulative grade of 72.1, which ranks 64th nationally. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Tackling—79.9 Run defense— 74.2 Coverage— 70.5 Pressure—65.0



JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY! If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about. Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!

