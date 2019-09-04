UVa's Pro Football Focus grades for Week 1 after the win over Pitt
When the schedule was released and showed that UVa would open the 2019 season at Pittsburgh, many Cavalier fans wondered just how the game would play out and how the Hoos would stack up.
Now, coming off a decisive 30-14 win in the Steel City and ready to head back to Charlottesville for their home opener, there’s a lot to like about the way the season is setting up. And in looking at the grades from Pro Football Focus, it’s easy to see why the Wahoos left Heinz Field with a victory in the Coastal Division and also too why there's work to be done.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in UVa’s win over Pitt and also a cumulative grade through the opening week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Wayne Taulapapa
|
RB
|
32
|
80.7
|
Olu Oluwatimi
|
OL
|
71
|
75.5
|
Bobby Haskins
|
OL
|
58
|
67.8
|
PK Kier
|
RB
|
11
|
67.3
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
71
|
65.7
|
Chris Sharp
|
RB
|
5
|
64.3
|
Ryan Nelson
|
OL
|
71
|
64.0
|
Terrell Chatman
|
WR
|
23
|
63.0
|
Tanner Cowley
|
TE
|
54
|
61.1
|
Chris Glaser
|
OL
|
71
|
60.5
Takeaways: That it's Taulapapa at the top of this list is likely a pretty decent surprise for most people. After all, he came into the game as an "OR" starter who had limited from-scrimmage contributions. And granted, he was in on less than half of the offense's 71 snaps. But still, he was the only offensive player to grade out in the 80s or above and he did it thanks in large part to an 81.6 grade in pass protection and an 80.1 in the run game. It's good to see that, while the offensive grades for the week were pretty low compared to victories last season, four of the top 10 are linemen. Oluwatimi, playing in his first college game, had a team-high 74.2 grade in run blocking and a respectable 68.7 in pass pro. The best grade in pass blocking was the always reliable Lamont Atkins, who posted an 84.6—the highest grade of any offensive player in any facet of the game. Cowley was next at 80.6 followed by Nelson at 72.5, which was the best among the linemen. Lastly, for those curious about the tackle rotation, Ryan Swoboda played 45snaps and had a 43.7 overall grade, including a 46.5 in pass pro and a 50.4 in run blocking. Fellow tackle Dillon Reinkensmeyer was in on 39 scrimmage plays and posted a 59.2 overall, including a 48.8 in pass protection and a 61.6 in run blocking.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Joey Blount
|
FS
|
50
|
81.6
|
Matt Gahm
|
OLB
|
46
|
78.4
|
Aaron Faumui
|
DT
|
35
|
73.6
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
72
|
72.7
|
Bryce Hall
|
CB
|
72
|
71.9
|
Eli Hanback
|
DE
|
35
|
70.5
|
Mandy Alonso
|
DT
|
34
|
67.5
|
Rob Snyder
|
MLB
|
41
|
67.3
|
Richard Burney
|
DT
|
38
|
63.9
|
De'Vante Cross
|
SS
|
72
|
61.6
Takeaways: It doesn’t take PFF to tell you that Blount had an epic game. But the numbers do explain the extent of it: He had the highest grade in run defense (79.7), tackling (86), and in pressure (86.4). The only category he didn’t rate the best in was coverage, where his 70.6 was third best overall. We talked so much in the preseason about ways UVa would replace Juan Thornhill—the only player last year to have the best number in all four facets in a single game—and clearly Blount playing like this is a big step in that direction. Elsewhere, it was good to see Snowden rating so well in both run D (77.2) and in tackling (80.0) considering the type of season UVa needs from him. Tackling was the place the Hoos really shined on Saturday night, as 11 players graded out at a 72.8 or above including Hall, Nick Grant, Snowden, Cross, Snyder, Gahm, Hanback, Faumui, Noah Taylor, and Burney. True freshman Jowon Briggs just missed that cutoff at 68.7. And lastly, speaking of Gahm, he actually ended up with the highest coverage grade (86.9, across 19 snaps, eighth most on the team) against the Panthers. Snowden checked in at 75.9 on 18 snap, Blount 70.6 on 37, and Hall at 70.1 on 49.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished Week 1 with a cumulative grade of 66.5, which ranks 82nd nationally. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running—73.9
Run blocking—64.7
Passing—63.2
Pass blocking— 63.1
Receiving— 59.4
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Pitt game with a cumulative grade of 72.1, which ranks 64th nationally. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Tackling—79.9
Run defense— 74.2
Coverage— 70.5
Pressure—65.0
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.