UVa's Pro Football Focus grades for Week 10 after the loss to Pitt
Starting with the deluge that fell on Scott Stadium just prior to kickoff on Friday, it was an especially tough night at the office for the Wahoos. Offensively, UVa, which fell out of the polls following a 23-13 loss to Pitt, couldn't sustain drives and defensively, as injuries mounted, the Cavaliers couldn't slow down the Panther running game.
And those realities on both sides of the ball show in the Pro Football Focus ratings coming out of the weekend.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's loss to Pitt and also a cumulative grade through 10 weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Terrell Jana
|
WR
|
20
|
86.4
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
52
|
75.0
|
Dillon Reinkensmeyer
|
OL
|
52
|
62.6
|
PK Kier
|
BB
|
1
|
60.0
|
Tanner Cowley
|
TE
|
25
|
60.0
|
Lamont Atkins
|
RB
|
7
|
59.3
|
Chris Glaser
|
OL
|
23
|
59.1
|
Olamide Zaccheaus
|
WR
|
45
|
58.7
|
RJ Proctor
|
OL
|
31
|
58.7
|
Ugo Obasi
|
WR
|
1
|
58.7
Takeaways: When you have this many guys make the top 10 who played very limited roles, you can figure that it was a rough one. Jana was a real highlight for UVa in this game which, as the numbers show, was pretty abysmal. Not only did he put up an 82.3 grade on passing plays (15 of his 20 snaps) but he also had a 78.8 grade in run blocking. Cowley's 88.1 grade on his six passing plays was the best on the team in that category but his 29.7 grade in pass pro was also among the worst on the team. That Perkins graded out as high as he did is surprising but the paltry blocking numbers are not. Jake Fieler had an 84 grade in pass blocking but none of the other OL posted above Reinkensmeyer's 70.5. On the run blocking side, Reinkensmeyer's 70.2 was the highest grade on the line but the others were especially rough: Fieler at 61.9, Applefield at 61.6, RJ Proctor at 59.4, Glaser at 58.8, and Ryan Nelson at 48.4 Simply put: When the running game struggles this much, UVa is not going to be successful.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Joey Blount
|
FS
|
41
|
85.7
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
60
|
73.6
|
Tim Harris
|
CB
|
60
|
73.2
|
Mandy Alonso
|
DE
|
30
|
72.3
|
Bryce Hall
|
CB
|
60
|
72.3
|
Juan Thornhill
|
SS
|
18
|
70.6
|
Chris Peace
|
OLB
|
58
|
68.5
|
Matt Gahm
|
OLB
|
9
|
63.3
|
Eli Hanback
|
LE
|
53
|
63.3
|
Brenton Nelson
|
SS
|
50
|
58.8
Takeaways: It's no coincidence that three of these 10 (Thornhill prior to halftime and then both Alonso and Blount) were having good games before going out with injuries. To only have Thornhill available for 18 of the game's 60 defensive snaps was especially tough given how well he was tackling to that point (82.4, second only to Blount's 88.1). Snowden's all-around game (72 in run D, 79.3 in tackling, 69.7 in pressure) is among the bright spots for a UVa defense that had a letdown in this matchup. Jordan Redmond, who graded out 11th best, did a solid job given this was his first time playing in a while. On his 27 snaps, he had a 70.1 tackling grade. One concern for the Cavaliers is that of those who played the most snaps, including Zane Zandier and Jordan Mack, the tackling numbers were especially rough (33.7 and 32.0, respectively).
Overall
The Virginia offense finished the Week 10 with a cumulative grade of 72.6, which ranks 77th nationally and is down from 73.0 (71st) after the UNC win. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running—78.9 (up from 78.5)
Passing—74.8 (down from 75.2)
Receiving— 67.3 (down from 68.1)
Run blocking—61.9 (static from last week)
Pass blocking— 61.2 (up from 59.3)
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Pitt game with a cumulative grade of 91.4, which ranks 40th nationally, down from 91.6 and up from 42nd respectively. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Coverage— 93.4 (static from last week)
Tackling—80.0 (down from 83.7)
Run defense— 77.3 (down from 80.9)
Pressure—66.0 (up from 64.6)
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.