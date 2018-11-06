Starting with the deluge that fell on Scott Stadium just prior to kickoff on Friday, it was an especially tough night at the office for the Wahoos. Offensively, UVa, which fell out of the polls following a 23-13 loss to Pitt, couldn't sustain drives and defensively, as injuries mounted, the Cavaliers couldn't slow down the Panther running game. And those realities on both sides of the ball show in the Pro Football Focus ratings coming out of the weekend. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's loss to Pitt and also a cumulative grade through 10 weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 10 Player Position Snaps Grade Terrell Jana WR 20 86.4 Bryce Perkins QB 52 75.0 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 52 62.6 PK Kier BB 1 60.0 Tanner Cowley TE 25 60.0 Lamont Atkins RB 7 59.3 Chris Glaser OL 23 59.1 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 45 58.7 RJ Proctor OL 31 58.7 Ugo Obasi WR 1 58.7

Takeaways: When you have this many guys make the top 10 who played very limited roles, you can figure that it was a rough one. Jana was a real highlight for UVa in this game which, as the numbers show, was pretty abysmal. Not only did he put up an 82.3 grade on passing plays (15 of his 20 snaps) but he also had a 78.8 grade in run blocking. Cowley's 88.1 grade on his six passing plays was the best on the team in that category but his 29.7 grade in pass pro was also among the worst on the team. That Perkins graded out as high as he did is surprising but the paltry blocking numbers are not. Jake Fieler had an 84 grade in pass blocking but none of the other OL posted above Reinkensmeyer's 70.5. On the run blocking side, Reinkensmeyer's 70.2 was the highest grade on the line but the others were especially rough: Fieler at 61.9, Applefield at 61.6, RJ Proctor at 59.4, Glaser at 58.8, and Ryan Nelson at 48.4 Simply put: When the running game struggles this much, UVa is not going to be successful.



UVa Defense

Joey Blount had a great night for the Wahoos until being injured. VirginiaSports.com

Defense Grades: Week 10 Player Position Snaps Grade Joey Blount FS 41 85.7 Charles Snowden OLB 60 73.6 Tim Harris CB 60 73.2 Mandy Alonso DE 30 72.3 Bryce Hall CB 60 72.3 Juan Thornhill SS 18 70.6 Chris Peace OLB 58 68.5 Matt Gahm OLB 9 63.3 Eli Hanback LE 53 63.3 Brenton Nelson SS 50 58.8

Takeaways: It's no coincidence that three of these 10 (Thornhill prior to halftime and then both Alonso and Blount) were having good games before going out with injuries. To only have Thornhill available for 18 of the game's 60 defensive snaps was especially tough given how well he was tackling to that point (82.4, second only to Blount's 88.1). Snowden's all-around game (72 in run D, 79.3 in tackling, 69.7 in pressure) is among the bright spots for a UVa defense that had a letdown in this matchup. Jordan Redmond, who graded out 11th best, did a solid job given this was his first time playing in a while. On his 27 snaps, he had a 70.1 tackling grade. One concern for the Cavaliers is that of those who played the most snaps, including Zane Zandier and Jordan Mack, the tackling numbers were especially rough (33.7 and 32.0, respectively).



Overall

The Virginia offense finished the Week 10 with a cumulative grade of 72.6, which ranks 77th nationally and is down from 73.0 (71st) after the UNC win. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—78.9 (up from 78.5) Passing—74.8 (down from 75.2) Receiving— 67.3 (down from 68.1) Run blocking—61.9 (static from last week) Pass blocking— 61.2 (up from 59.3)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Pitt game with a cumulative grade of 91.4, which ranks 40th nationally, down from 91.6 and up from 42nd respectively. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 93.4 (static from last week) Tackling—80.0 (down from 83.7) Run defense— 77.3 (down from 80.9) Pressure—66.0 (up from 64.6)





