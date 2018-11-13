When the Wahoos stepped out of ACC play this past weekend, many were hoping to see Virginia get an easy win and stay healthy going into the final two games of the season. For all intents and purposes that's what happened even if there was still plenty to point to as things that need improvement. The Flames were expected to push UVa's secondary but instead seemed much more apt to try and run the ball. They had some success, at least for a while, and that shows in the Pro Football Focus ratings coming out of the weekend. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's win over LU and also a cumulative grade through 11 weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 11 Player Position Snaps Grade RJ Proctor OL 37 72.2 Joe Reed WR 31 71.0 Jordan Ellis RB 56 67.6 Lamont Atkins RB 7 64.9 Bryce Perkins QB 62 64.4 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 38 64.2 Gerrik Vollmer OL 29 63.1 Chris Glaser OL 35 62.3 Hasise Dubois WR 41 61.2 Jake Fieler OL 62 61.0

Takeaways: This was a game where the offense was expected to put up points and also get some subs in the game. While that's clearly what happened, ideally you'd still like the grades to be higher given the caliber of defense they were facing. UVa, which lost center Dillon Reinkensmeyer (concussion) and then later his backup Vollmer (knee), got a nice effort from Proctor at guard. His 77.1 grade in pass pro was second best on the team (Fieler posted an 80.5) and his 71.0 run blocking grade was second to Dubois' 76.6 but easily the highest among the linemen. The health of Reinkensmeyer (he played just 23 snaps) is obviously a focal point for the team but if Fieler is called into long-term duty at center, Proctor and Glaser would appear to fit in as the starting guards. It's interesting to see UVa score 45 points on a day where Perkins had a 46.9 grade in passing but his 80.8 in the run game certainly helped even the scale.



UVa Defense

Juan Thornhill, despite having played sparingly against Pitt, had a big game on Senior Day. VirginiaSports.com

Defense Grades: Week 11 Player Position Snaps Grade Juan Thornhill SS 71 79.0 Tim Harris CB 71 75.7 Elliott Brown OLB 5 75.3 Rob Snyder MLB 60 73.3 Matt Gahm OLB 29 70.3 Chris Peace OLB 65 70.2 De'Vante Cross SS 60 68.8 Eli Hanback DT 67 68.1 Jordan Mack MLB 41 64.3 Darrius Bratton CB 3 62.2

Takeaways: When the Pitt game ended, the idea that Thornhill would play the next week let alone go for all 71 snaps and have the team's highest grade in all four categories would've been unbelievable to most. But that's exactly what happened. Without DE Mandy Alonso and safety Joey Blount, Virginia needed Thornhill even more and he delivered: The senior from Altavista had not only a team-high 85.3 tackling grade but put up a 77.2 in coverage, a 74.5 in run defense, and a 68.8 in pressure which were all team highs. This is the first time this season that a player has had team highs in all four categories. Elsewhere, it was another good day at the office for Harris, who put up an 81.4 in tackling and a 75.3 in coverage, and Snyder, who after missing the Pitt game because of a concussion played all but 11 snaps and had a solid 72.9 in run D. Without Blount available, that the Cavaliers got 60 snaps from Cross—a converted wideout—and that he had an 83.7 (second best on the team) tackling grade is also noteworthy. Lastly, Mack had a rough first game back following his collarbone injury but he was much closer to form here, finishing in the top 10 and putting up an 82.6 tackling grade.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished Week 11 with a cumulative grade of 72.6, which ranks 80th nationally and is the same rating from last week (77th) after the Pitt loss. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—80.7 (up from 78.9) Passing—72.1 (down from 74.8) Receiving— 67.7 (up from 67.3) Run blocking—61.0 (down from 61.9) Pass blocking— 60.9 (down from 61.2)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Liberty game with a cumulative grade of 91.3, which ranks 43rd nationally, down slightly from 91.4 and 40th respectively. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 93.4 (static from 93.4) Tackling—85.4 (up from 80.0) Run defense— 78.7 (up from 77.3) Pressure—65.9 (down slightly from 66.0)





