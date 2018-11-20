Facing one of the nation's stingiest offenses in terms of time of possession, UVa did a good job of finishing with exactly as many snaps as the Yellow Jackets had on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Georgia Tech proved to be a lot on offense but the Cavaliers played it well, as their overall number in run defense shows. They had some ups and down on offense and that shows in the Pro Football Focus ratings coming out of the weekend, tooi. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's loss to the Jackets and also a cumulative grade through 12 weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).





UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 12 Player Position Snaps Grade Olamide Zaccheaus WR 47 83.2 Evan Butts TE 33 80.2 Bryce Perkins QB 56 76.6 Joe Reed WR 43 72.2 Terrell Jana WR 20 72.1 Brennan Armstrong QB 6 67.2 Ryan Nelson OL 62 66.5 PK Kier RB 4 64.1 Jordan Ellis RB 56 64.1 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 62 62.9

Takeaways: It's never a surprise to see Zaccheaus at the top of this list and to this point in the season, even seeing Butts this highly ranked isn't that big a shock either. And certainly, Perkins' inclusion in the top three following a close game makes a lot of sense. The biggest surprise of the day is Nelson's number in part because of the monster 84.6 grade he put up in pass pro. Both he and Reinkensmeyer (82.0) had really nice days there. The run blocking numbers, though, continue to be a problem. Reed's 74.2 was the best on the team and while that's a great number for one of your wideouts on the edge (followed by Butts' 68.7 and Hasise Dubois' 68.6), none of the offensive linemen graded above 65. Elsewhere, Armstrong played only six snaps but his grades were pretty solid all things considered.



UVa Defense

The play of UVa's inexperienced defensive linemen was huge for the Cavaliers. VirginiaSports.com

Defense Grades: Week 12 Player Position Snaps Grade Dylan Thompson DE 36 72.6 Eli Hanback NT 62 72.4 Tim Harris CB 62 72.4 Brenton Nelson SS 62 72.3 Bryce Hall CB 62 72.5 Charles Snowden OLB 62 69.3 Juan Thornhill SS 62 69.2 Matt Gahm OLB 3 61.9 Aaron Faumui DE 21 60.5 Chris Peace OLB 59 60.4

Takeaways: When the season began, so many people were focused on Thompson and hoping he could be the answer to UVa's depth questions on the D-line. It's Week 12 of a 13-week season and the fact that he's finally catching on is a huge and welcomed surprise. He got his first start and appears to have made the most of it. He was one four Cavaliers to grade out north of 70 in run defense against the nation's best rushing attack. Rob Snyder was the lone Wahoo to grade out in the 80s in tackling and Tommy Christ, another young defensive linemen who got his first start, was one of four (along with Hanback, Snowden, and Harris) to grade out in the 70s there. Harris' strong play continues as he had a team-high 73.3 in run D (tied with Hanback) and was also in the 70s in coverage.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished Week 12 with a cumulative grade of 74.0, which ranks 67th nationally and is up from last week (72.6/80th) after the Liberty win. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—80.5 (down from 80.7) Passing—73.5 (up from 72.1) Receiving— 70.4 (up from 67.7) Run blocking—61.7 (up from 61.0) Pass blocking— 60.5 (down from 60.9)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the GT game with a cumulative grade of 91.3, which ranks 40th nationally and is static from last week when it ranked 43rd. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 93.6 (up from 93.4) Tackling—85.3 (down slightly from 85.4) Run defense— 78.3 (down from 78.7) Pressure—66.6 (up from 65.9)





