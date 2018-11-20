UVa's Pro Football Focus grades for Week 12 after the loss down at GT
Facing one of the nation's stingiest offenses in terms of time of possession, UVa did a good job of finishing with exactly as many snaps as the Yellow Jackets had on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech proved to be a lot on offense but the Cavaliers played it well, as their overall number in run defense shows. They had some ups and down on offense and that shows in the Pro Football Focus ratings coming out of the weekend, tooi.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's loss to the Jackets and also a cumulative grade through 12 weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Olamide Zaccheaus
|
WR
|
47
|
83.2
|
Evan Butts
|
TE
|
33
|
80.2
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
56
|
76.6
|
Joe Reed
|
WR
|
43
|
72.2
|
Terrell Jana
|
WR
|
20
|
72.1
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
QB
|
6
|
67.2
|
Ryan Nelson
|
OL
|
62
|
66.5
|
PK Kier
|
RB
|
4
|
64.1
|
Jordan Ellis
|
RB
|
56
|
64.1
|
Dillon Reinkensmeyer
|
OL
|
62
|
62.9
Takeaways: It's never a surprise to see Zaccheaus at the top of this list and to this point in the season, even seeing Butts this highly ranked isn't that big a shock either. And certainly, Perkins' inclusion in the top three following a close game makes a lot of sense. The biggest surprise of the day is Nelson's number in part because of the monster 84.6 grade he put up in pass pro. Both he and Reinkensmeyer (82.0) had really nice days there. The run blocking numbers, though, continue to be a problem. Reed's 74.2 was the best on the team and while that's a great number for one of your wideouts on the edge (followed by Butts' 68.7 and Hasise Dubois' 68.6), none of the offensive linemen graded above 65. Elsewhere, Armstrong played only six snaps but his grades were pretty solid all things considered.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Dylan Thompson
|
DE
|
36
|
72.6
|
Eli Hanback
|
NT
|
62
|
72.4
|
Tim Harris
|
CB
|
62
|
72.4
|
Brenton Nelson
|
SS
|
62
|
72.3
|
Bryce Hall
|
CB
|
62
|
72.5
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
62
|
69.3
|
Juan Thornhill
|
SS
|
62
|
69.2
|
Matt Gahm
|
OLB
|
3
|
61.9
|
Aaron Faumui
|
DE
|
21
|
60.5
|
Chris Peace
|
OLB
|
59
|
60.4
Takeaways: When the season began, so many people were focused on Thompson and hoping he could be the answer to UVa's depth questions on the D-line. It's Week 12 of a 13-week season and the fact that he's finally catching on is a huge and welcomed surprise. He got his first start and appears to have made the most of it. He was one four Cavaliers to grade out north of 70 in run defense against the nation's best rushing attack. Rob Snyder was the lone Wahoo to grade out in the 80s in tackling and Tommy Christ, another young defensive linemen who got his first start, was one of four (along with Hanback, Snowden, and Harris) to grade out in the 70s there. Harris' strong play continues as he had a team-high 73.3 in run D (tied with Hanback) and was also in the 70s in coverage.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished Week 12 with a cumulative grade of 74.0, which ranks 67th nationally and is up from last week (72.6/80th) after the Liberty win. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running—80.5 (down from 80.7)
Passing—73.5 (up from 72.1)
Receiving— 70.4 (up from 67.7)
Run blocking—61.7 (up from 61.0)
Pass blocking— 60.5 (down from 60.9)
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the GT game with a cumulative grade of 91.3, which ranks 40th nationally and is static from last week when it ranked 43rd. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Coverage— 93.6 (up from 93.4)
Tackling—85.3 (down slightly from 85.4)
Run defense— 78.3 (down from 78.7)
Pressure—66.6 (up from 65.9)
JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!
If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.
Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.