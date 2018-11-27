UVa's Pro Football Focus grades for Week 13 following the loss to VT
The regular-season finale for UVa didn't go the way the Wahoos wanted and it shows in the numbers that while some graded well, they didn't get their usual efficiency from some of the team's most important players.
Virginia Tech's offense had a lot more success than most had expected and that shows in the Pro Football Focus grades coming out of the weekend.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's loss to the Hokies and also a cumulative grade through 13 weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Joe Reed
|
WR
|
46
|
86.1
|
Marcus Applefield
|
OL
|
71
|
72.9
|
Terrell Jana
|
WR
|
21
|
70.5
|
RJ Proctor
|
OL
|
67
|
69.3
|
Hasise Dubois
|
WR
|
51
|
68.0
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
71
|
68.0
|
Chris Sharp
|
RB
|
6
|
65.4
|
Jordan Ellis
|
RB
|
55
|
63.2
|
Ryan Nelson
|
OL/TE
|
71
|
61.7
|
Jamari Peacock
|
FB
|
7
|
61.4
Takeaways: It's not good for the Cavaliers when neither Perkins or Olamide Zaccheaus grade out in the 70s or above and despite the solid game the former had in terms of stats it was a rough first half for sure. Though Zaccheaus put up a solid 71.5 in run blocking, his 55.7 in the passing game hurt. Reed's play in recent weeks has been a big storyline for the Hoos and that continued in Blacksburg, as he put up a team-high 83.3 in the passing game (the only grade north of 68) as well as a 77.2 in run blocking, which was also a team high. Though Perkins may not have graded well in the passing game, the offensive line had one of its best pass blocking outings. Proctor (85), Applefield (83.8), Nelson (77.2), and Chris Glaser (73.3) all went over 70. The negative for the line was that Dillon Reinkensmeyer played just four snaps after picking up early penalties and that his replacement in the middle, Jake Fieler, graded out with a 24.4 in pass pro.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Tim Harris
|
CB
|
65
|
75.1
|
Joey Blount
|
FS
|
37
|
74.4
|
Brenton Nelson
|
SS
|
78
|
73.6
|
Robert Snyder
|
ILB
|
25
|
72.2
|
Tommy Christ
|
DE
|
69
|
71.3
|
Dylan Thompson
|
DE
|
10
|
70.2
|
Eli Hanback
|
NT
|
71
|
68.6
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
80
|
65.8
|
Chris Peace
|
OLB
|
75
|
65.5
|
Zane Zandier
|
ILB
|
32
|
65.2
Takeaways: Much like the offense, when the usual suspects on D (Juan Thornhill and Bryce Hall) aren't among the Top 10, UVa's going to have some issues. But the other DBs who rank 1-2-3 on this list certainly picked up the slack. And also, much as Reed has really come on in recent weeks so too has Harris. He had a team-high 80.9 in tackling and a team-high 80.5 in coverage. Christ, who played very well in Atlanta last weekend, had another strong outing especially given the number of snaps he played. His 74.9 grade in run D was best on the team. Of note: Hall still had one of three tackling grades in the 80s (joining Harris along with Peace) and Snowden, who put up an 80, was the only player with a pressure grade higher than 64.7.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished Week 13 with a cumulative grade of 74.5, which ranks 69th nationally, and is up from last week (74.0) but down from 67th after the GT game. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running—80.5 (static from last week)
Passing—73.2 (down from 73.5)
Receiving— 71.3 (up from 70.4)
Run blocking—62.2 (up from 61.7)
Pass blocking— 61.2 (up from 60.5)
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Tech game with a cumulative grade of 91.4, which ranks 41st nationally and is up slightly from last week's 91.3 when it ranked 40th. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Coverage— 93.6 (static from last week)
Tackling—87.6 (up from 85.3)
Run defense— 79.8 (up from 78.3)
Pressure—66.9 (up from 66.6)
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.