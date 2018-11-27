The regular-season finale for UVa didn't go the way the Wahoos wanted and it shows in the numbers that while some graded well, they didn't get their usual efficiency from some of the team's most important players. Virginia Tech's offense had a lot more success than most had expected and that shows in the Pro Football Focus grades coming out of the weekend. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's loss to the Hokies and also a cumulative grade through 13 weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).





UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 13 Player Position Snaps Grade Joe Reed WR 46 86.1 Marcus Applefield OL 71 72.9 Terrell Jana WR 21 70.5 RJ Proctor OL 67 69.3 Hasise Dubois WR 51 68.0 Bryce Perkins QB 71 68.0 Chris Sharp RB 6 65.4 Jordan Ellis RB 55 63.2 Ryan Nelson OL/TE 71 61.7 Jamari Peacock FB 7 61.4

Takeaways: It's not good for the Cavaliers when neither Perkins or Olamide Zaccheaus grade out in the 70s or above and despite the solid game the former had in terms of stats it was a rough first half for sure. Though Zaccheaus put up a solid 71.5 in run blocking, his 55.7 in the passing game hurt. Reed's play in recent weeks has been a big storyline for the Hoos and that continued in Blacksburg, as he put up a team-high 83.3 in the passing game (the only grade north of 68) as well as a 77.2 in run blocking, which was also a team high. Though Perkins may not have graded well in the passing game, the offensive line had one of its best pass blocking outings. Proctor (85), Applefield (83.8), Nelson (77.2), and Chris Glaser (73.3) all went over 70. The negative for the line was that Dillon Reinkensmeyer played just four snaps after picking up early penalties and that his replacement in the middle, Jake Fieler, graded out with a 24.4 in pass pro.



UVa Defense

Brenton Nelson was one of several DBs to play well against the Hokies. USATSI

Defense Grades: Week 13 Player Position Snaps Grade Tim Harris CB 65 75.1 Joey Blount FS 37 74.4 Brenton Nelson SS 78 73.6 Robert Snyder ILB 25 72.2 Tommy Christ DE 69 71.3 Dylan Thompson DE 10 70.2 Eli Hanback NT 71 68.6 Charles Snowden OLB 80 65.8 Chris Peace OLB 75 65.5 Zane Zandier ILB 32 65.2

Takeaways: Much like the offense, when the usual suspects on D (Juan Thornhill and Bryce Hall) aren't among the Top 10, UVa's going to have some issues. But the other DBs who rank 1-2-3 on this list certainly picked up the slack. And also, much as Reed has really come on in recent weeks so too has Harris. He had a team-high 80.9 in tackling and a team-high 80.5 in coverage. Christ, who played very well in Atlanta last weekend, had another strong outing especially given the number of snaps he played. His 74.9 grade in run D was best on the team. Of note: Hall still had one of three tackling grades in the 80s (joining Harris along with Peace) and Snowden, who put up an 80, was the only player with a pressure grade higher than 64.7.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished Week 13 with a cumulative grade of 74.5, which ranks 69th nationally, and is up from last week (74.0) but down from 67th after the GT game. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—80.5 (static from last week) Passing—73.2 (down from 73.5) Receiving— 71.3 (up from 70.4) Run blocking—62.2 (up from 61.7) Pass blocking— 61.2 (up from 60.5)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Tech game with a cumulative grade of 91.4, which ranks 41st nationally and is up slightly from last week's 91.3 when it ranked 40th. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 93.6 (static from last week) Tackling—87.6 (up from 85.3) Run defense— 79.8 (up from 78.3) Pressure—66.9 (up from 66.6)





