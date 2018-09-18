In looking at this week's grades from Pro Football Focus, there's clearly a group of offensive playmakers who really put their fingerprints on this weekend's "home" game in Nashville. It's also clear that the defense continues to be spearheaded by unlikely suspects as younger players continue to earn their stripes. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's 45-31 win over Ohio and also a cumulative grade through the first three weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 3 Player Position Snaps Grade Olamide Zaccheaus HB 50 89.0 Bryce Perkins QB 65 85.1 Hasise Dubois WR 42 75.3 Evan Butts TE 26 71.4 Jordan Ellis RB 57 69.7 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 65 68.9 Lamont Atkins RB 10 66.0 Joe Reed WR 18 65.4 Jake Fieler OL 63 65.2 Ryan Nelson OL 65 62.9

Takeaways: It's not a shock that Zaccheaus had the highest overall grade this week. The yards were obviously gawdy and worthy of ACC Player of the Week honors at his position. He also had nine receptions on 10 targets with 176 yards after catch (YAC) to go with his other record-setting stats. And Perkins being second on this list, after a 25-for-30 day passing, makes sense too. It's even more impressive when you take into account that PFF attributes two of his five incompletions to drops. Dubois might be a bit of a surprise here but his 86.7 grade in run blocking was the best on the team this week. Lastly, it's no surprise to see Reinkensmeyer leading the way among the O-line but it's good that Fieler and Nelson made this Top 10, too. Reinkensmeyer had an 82.0 grade in pass pro with Nelson at an 80.6 and Chris Glaser an 84.0. In terms of run blocking, though, the starters struggled. Fieler's 69.7 was the highest grade followed by Reinkensmeyer at 63.5, Nelson at 54.2, Glaser at 52.4, and Marcus Applefield at 47.9.



Richard Burney had a number of big stops, like here when he forced a fumble. USATSI

UVa Defense

Defense Grades: Week 3 Player Position Snaps Grade Richard Burney DE 53 82.1 Bryce Hall CB 61 75.2 Jordan Mack ILB 59 74.0 Chris Peace OLB 48 71.1 Charles Snowden OLB 46 70.5 Zane Zandier ILB 51 68.5 Brenton Nelson SCB 39 66.7 Joey Blount SS 47 66.4 Darrius Bratton CB 47 63.9 Nick Grant SCB 9 63.7

Takeaways: Burney having the best overall grade this week (with an 88.3 in run defense, the highest individual number on the board among UVa's D) was especially interesting. Given the needs on the D-line going into the season, it's important that he plays well. Hall, who didn't allow a reception among his four targets with a pair of PBUs, is a likely candidate near the top week in and week out. Mack had a nice bounce back and put up a solid grade in tackling (80.6, third on the team behind Juan Thornhill's 85.5 and Zandier's 82.3) but it was Zandier that really impressed. Given the dramatic increase in his reps during his first start, his consistency was apparent: Not only did he grade well overall and in tackling but he was also very strong in run defense at 78.1, second best on the D behind Burney. Lastly, Snowden makes the top 10 in large part because of his play in pass rush, where he graded out at 86.4. That was far and away the best among the defense in that category by a whopping 26.4 points.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished the first three weeks of the season with a cumulative grade of 75.3, which ranks 45th nationally. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—83.3 Passing—73.8 Receiving— 68.0 Pass blocking— 63.4 Run blocking—62.3

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Ohio game with a cumulative grade of 85.8, which ranks 36th nationally. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 90.6 Tackling—83.0 Run defense— 79.9 Pressure—62.6





