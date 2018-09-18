UVa's Pro Football Focus grades for Week 3 following the win over Ohio
In looking at this week's grades from Pro Football Focus, there's clearly a group of offensive playmakers who really put their fingerprints on this weekend's "home" game in Nashville. It's also clear that the defense continues to be spearheaded by unlikely suspects as younger players continue to earn their stripes.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's 45-31 win over Ohio and also a cumulative grade through the first three weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Olamide Zaccheaus
|
HB
|
50
|
89.0
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
65
|
85.1
|
Hasise Dubois
|
WR
|
42
|
75.3
|
Evan Butts
|
TE
|
26
|
71.4
|
Jordan Ellis
|
RB
|
57
|
69.7
|
Dillon Reinkensmeyer
|
OL
|
65
|
68.9
|
Lamont Atkins
|
RB
|
10
|
66.0
|
Joe Reed
|
WR
|
18
|
65.4
|
Jake Fieler
|
OL
|
63
|
65.2
|
Ryan Nelson
|
OL
|
65
|
62.9
Takeaways: It's not a shock that Zaccheaus had the highest overall grade this week. The yards were obviously gawdy and worthy of ACC Player of the Week honors at his position. He also had nine receptions on 10 targets with 176 yards after catch (YAC) to go with his other record-setting stats. And Perkins being second on this list, after a 25-for-30 day passing, makes sense too. It's even more impressive when you take into account that PFF attributes two of his five incompletions to drops. Dubois might be a bit of a surprise here but his 86.7 grade in run blocking was the best on the team this week. Lastly, it's no surprise to see Reinkensmeyer leading the way among the O-line but it's good that Fieler and Nelson made this Top 10, too. Reinkensmeyer had an 82.0 grade in pass pro with Nelson at an 80.6 and Chris Glaser an 84.0. In terms of run blocking, though, the starters struggled. Fieler's 69.7 was the highest grade followed by Reinkensmeyer at 63.5, Nelson at 54.2, Glaser at 52.4, and Marcus Applefield at 47.9.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Richard Burney
|
DE
|
53
|
82.1
|
Bryce Hall
|
CB
|
61
|
75.2
|
Jordan Mack
|
ILB
|
59
|
74.0
|
Chris Peace
|
OLB
|
48
|
71.1
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
46
|
70.5
|
Zane Zandier
|
ILB
|
51
|
68.5
|
Brenton Nelson
|
SCB
|
39
|
66.7
|
Joey Blount
|
SS
|
47
|
66.4
|
Darrius Bratton
|
CB
|
47
|
63.9
|
Nick Grant
|
SCB
|
9
|
63.7
Takeaways: Burney having the best overall grade this week (with an 88.3 in run defense, the highest individual number on the board among UVa's D) was especially interesting. Given the needs on the D-line going into the season, it's important that he plays well. Hall, who didn't allow a reception among his four targets with a pair of PBUs, is a likely candidate near the top week in and week out. Mack had a nice bounce back and put up a solid grade in tackling (80.6, third on the team behind Juan Thornhill's 85.5 and Zandier's 82.3) but it was Zandier that really impressed. Given the dramatic increase in his reps during his first start, his consistency was apparent: Not only did he grade well overall and in tackling but he was also very strong in run defense at 78.1, second best on the D behind Burney. Lastly, Snowden makes the top 10 in large part because of his play in pass rush, where he graded out at 86.4. That was far and away the best among the defense in that category by a whopping 26.4 points.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished the first three weeks of the season with a cumulative grade of 75.3, which ranks 45th nationally. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running—83.3
Passing—73.8
Receiving— 68.0
Pass blocking— 63.4
Run blocking—62.3
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Ohio game with a cumulative grade of 85.8, which ranks 36th nationally. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Coverage— 90.6
Tackling—83.0
Run defense— 79.9
Pressure—62.6
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.