Saturday's 27-3 win over Louisville was UVa's most complete victory of the season and given the grades from Pro Football Focus, that much is clear. It's also evident that the Wahoos, without a pair of defensive starters, will have to continue to execute at a high level to keep this momentum going. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's win over the Cardinals and also a cumulative grade through the first three weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 4 Player Position Snaps Grade Evan Butts TE 26 82.1 Brennan Armstrong QB 12 80.2 Bryce Perkins QB 55 79.7 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 67 77.1 Tavares Kelly WR 13 72.2 Marcus Applefield OL 67 68.4 Joe Reed WR 25 66.5 De'Vante Cross WR 12 65.1 Ryan Swoboda OL/TE 23 64.7 Jordan Ellis RB 54 64.1

Takeaways: Two targets, two receptions for Butts and a decent but not great number in pass block (66.8) helped the senior TE lead the way for the Wahoos on offense this week. While Perkins was the star of the game on the offensive side of the ball and certainly showed again why he's such a key to what UVa does, it's important to not Armstrong's presence here. In relief of Perkins while he was having his hand re-taped and then later once the result was in hand, the rookie signal caller looked poised and comfortable leading the offense. Had it not been for a nice play by the UL defensive back (and perhaps not enough of a body put on him by Hasise Dubois), he would have completed his one passing attempt for a TD. Elsewhere, Reinkensmeyer (83.0) was one of several on the O-line to put up very nice pass blocking grades, including Applefield (83.3), Jake Fieler (84.2), RJ Proctor (82.7), and Ryan Nelson (76.8). But Swoboda making the cut here (his future, per Bronco Mendenhall, is at tackle and not tight end) is probably the biggest surprise. Sure, it's in limited reps but he still put up a 71.6 in pass pro. He's got a skillset to build around.



UVa Defense

Charles Snowden stuffed the state sheet on the way to making PFF's national team. Getty Images

Defense Grades: Week 4 Player Position Snaps Grade Aaron Faumui NT 15 93.3 Charles Snowden OLB 54 89.9 Jordan Mack ILB 52 75.6 Mandy Alonso DE 55 70.1 Darrius Bratton CB 58 78.1 Joey Blount SS 39 68.6 Eli Hanback DE 44 68.5 Jordan Redmond NT 44 67.5 Bryce Hall CB 58 62.9 Zane Zandier ILB 35 62.5

Takeaways: With DE Richard Burney now out for the year, Alonso moves over to end full time and that puts a lot of pressure on Faumui and Redmond and both have continued to play at a high level through four games. Granted, Saturday it was only 15 snaps for Faumui but 13 of them were in pass-rush situations and he still graded out with a 92.3 in that category. That's a silver lining of sorts, as is Redmond's inclusion on this list and his 74.8 grade in tackling. Mack's injury hurts without a doubt and UVa will certainly miss him over the next six weeks. He had by far the best run defense grade (82.8) on the boar by almost 10 points and his tackling grade was among only three in the 80s. It'll be up to Zandier and Robert Snyder (really struggled in limited reps) to make up the difference. But the story this week was Snowden, who was named to PFF's national team of the week at the flex spot. Of his 54 snaps, 12 were in coverage and he graded out with a 92.4. He was also solid in run D (72.1) and tackling (70.7). He also logged 21 snaps in run defense and 21 pass-rushing snap, stuffing the stat sheet in the process: Snowden had in three QB pressures, seven solo tackles, and an interception to go along with a pass breakup.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished the first four weeks of the season with a cumulative grade of 76.8, which ranks 36th nationally. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—83.1 Passing—77.9 Pass blocking— 68.4 Receiving— 67.7 Run blocking—64.3

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Louisville game with a cumulative grade of 90.1, which ranks 25th nationally. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 91.5 Tackling—81.4 Run defense— 81.1 Pressure—69.2





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY! If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about. Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!

