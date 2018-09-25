UVa's Pro Football Focus grades for Week 4 following the win over UL
Saturday's 27-3 win over Louisville was UVa's most complete victory of the season and given the grades from Pro Football Focus, that much is clear. It's also evident that the Wahoos, without a pair of defensive starters, will have to continue to execute at a high level to keep this momentum going.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's win over the Cardinals and also a cumulative grade through the first three weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Evan Butts
|
TE
|
26
|
82.1
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
QB
|
12
|
80.2
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
55
|
79.7
|
Dillon Reinkensmeyer
|
OL
|
67
|
77.1
|
Tavares Kelly
|
WR
|
13
|
72.2
|
Marcus Applefield
|
OL
|
67
|
68.4
|
Joe Reed
|
WR
|
25
|
66.5
|
De'Vante Cross
|
WR
|
12
|
65.1
|
Ryan Swoboda
|
OL/TE
|
23
|
64.7
|
Jordan Ellis
|
RB
|
54
|
64.1
Takeaways: Two targets, two receptions for Butts and a decent but not great number in pass block (66.8) helped the senior TE lead the way for the Wahoos on offense this week. While Perkins was the star of the game on the offensive side of the ball and certainly showed again why he's such a key to what UVa does, it's important to not Armstrong's presence here. In relief of Perkins while he was having his hand re-taped and then later once the result was in hand, the rookie signal caller looked poised and comfortable leading the offense. Had it not been for a nice play by the UL defensive back (and perhaps not enough of a body put on him by Hasise Dubois), he would have completed his one passing attempt for a TD. Elsewhere, Reinkensmeyer (83.0) was one of several on the O-line to put up very nice pass blocking grades, including Applefield (83.3), Jake Fieler (84.2), RJ Proctor (82.7), and Ryan Nelson (76.8). But Swoboda making the cut here (his future, per Bronco Mendenhall, is at tackle and not tight end) is probably the biggest surprise. Sure, it's in limited reps but he still put up a 71.6 in pass pro. He's got a skillset to build around.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Aaron Faumui
|
NT
|
15
|
93.3
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
54
|
89.9
|
Jordan Mack
|
ILB
|
52
|
75.6
|
Mandy Alonso
|
DE
|
55
|
70.1
|
Darrius Bratton
|
CB
|
58
|
78.1
|
Joey Blount
|
SS
|
39
|
68.6
|
Eli Hanback
|
DE
|
44
|
68.5
|
Jordan Redmond
|
NT
|
44
|
67.5
|
Bryce Hall
|
CB
|
58
|
62.9
|
Zane Zandier
|
ILB
|
35
|
62.5
Takeaways: With DE Richard Burney now out for the year, Alonso moves over to end full time and that puts a lot of pressure on Faumui and Redmond and both have continued to play at a high level through four games. Granted, Saturday it was only 15 snaps for Faumui but 13 of them were in pass-rush situations and he still graded out with a 92.3 in that category. That's a silver lining of sorts, as is Redmond's inclusion on this list and his 74.8 grade in tackling. Mack's injury hurts without a doubt and UVa will certainly miss him over the next six weeks. He had by far the best run defense grade (82.8) on the boar by almost 10 points and his tackling grade was among only three in the 80s. It'll be up to Zandier and Robert Snyder (really struggled in limited reps) to make up the difference. But the story this week was Snowden, who was named to PFF's national team of the week at the flex spot. Of his 54 snaps, 12 were in coverage and he graded out with a 92.4. He was also solid in run D (72.1) and tackling (70.7). He also logged 21 snaps in run defense and 21 pass-rushing snap, stuffing the stat sheet in the process: Snowden had in three QB pressures, seven solo tackles, and an interception to go along with a pass breakup.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished the first four weeks of the season with a cumulative grade of 76.8, which ranks 36th nationally. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running—83.1
Passing—77.9
Pass blocking— 68.4
Receiving— 67.7
Run blocking—64.3
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Louisville game with a cumulative grade of 90.1, which ranks 25th nationally. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Coverage— 91.5
Tackling—81.4
Run defense— 81.1
Pressure—69.2
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.