The problem with doing a feature like this every week is that some games are going to look amazing while others that look bad live will appear even worse once the numbers are tallied. Saturday's 35-21 loss to NC State certainly suffices given the grades from Pro Football Focus. It's plain to see when looking at the data on both sides of the ball that the Wahoos struggled mightily in their ACC road opener and somehow still weren't terribly out of the game. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's loss to the Wolfpack and also a cumulative grade through the first five weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 5 Player Position Snaps Grade Tavares Kelly WR 21 72.8 Hasise Dubois WR 53 71.9 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 53 65.3 Bryce Perkins QB 67 65.2 Ryan Swoboda TE/OL 9 62.6 Joe Reed WR 19 62.3 Terrell Jana WR 22 61.1 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 67 60.3 Jamari Peacock FB 13 60.0 Ben Hogg WR 1 60.0

Takeaways: When the rushing numbers are as paltry as they were for UVa in this game, it's to be expected that the offensive grades are going to look something like this. Kelly's performance, catching three passes for 57 yards, was the real bright spot for a unit that otherwise had a tough day at the office. Dubois, meanwhile, continues to put up solid games and had another here, including a team-high 77.2 grade in run blocking. In fact, he was the lone Cavalier to grade out north of 66 and only one of two (along with OL Jake Fieler) to grade out above 63.5. Swoboda's 71.2 grade in pass blocking was the best of those who play on the line, with none of the starting offensive linemen grading above a 62. All told, when Zaccheaus and Perkins aren't grading out higher than what's shown above, you should expect the Wahoos to have a very hard time scoring enough points to win games.



UVa Defense

Defense Grades: Week 5 Player Position Snaps Grade Joey Blount SS 74 78.2 Juan Thornhill FS 75 75.1 Bryce Hall CB 76 67.1 Charles Snowden OLB 73 65.2 Tim Harris CB 35 64.9 Robert Snyder ILB 43 63.4 Chris Peace OLB 72 61.5 Matt Gahm OLB 7 60.2 Tommy Christ DE 2 60.0 Myles Robinson FS 1 60.0

Takeaways: Going into this game the question was if UVa could impact Ryan Finley via a pass rush and the resounding answer unfortunately for the Hoos was a resounding 'no.' In looking at the grades for that category, none of Virginia's defensive players graded out above 60 while State's offensive line had three players (the entire left side) grade out at 86 or higher including left tackle Tyler Jones' 91.1. Blount had the highest grade for UVa on the day with a solid 80.3 in coverage, second on the team only to Thornhill's 80.6. And in terms of run defense, Snyder's 79.3 was the group's lone grade north of 75, though Snowden (72.5) and Darrius Bratton (71.0) were at least above 70. All told, the Wahoos had five defensive starters who graded out below a 56.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished the first five weeks of the season with a cumulative grade of 74.2, which ranks 61st nationally and is down from 76.8 (36th) last week. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—79.8 (down from 83.1) Passing—78.5 (up from 77.9) Receiving— 67.9 (up from 67.7) Pass blocking— 56.5 (down from 68.4) Run blocking—63.2 (down from 64.3)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the NC State game with a cumulative grade of 84.7, which ranks 60th nationally, which is down from 90.1 and 25th respectively. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 91.4 (down slightly from 91.5) Tackling—79.8 (down from 81.4) Run defense— 73.5 (down from 81.1) Pressure—64.3 (down from 69.2)





