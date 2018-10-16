UVa's Pro Football Focus grades for Week 7 after the victory over Miami
The Wahoos are coming off a huge win on Saturday night and though it might not have been a sold-out crowd, those inside Scott Stadium gave the team a lot of juice. Bronco Mendenhall and Co. were very clear about how important they think this win is and how special it might end up being not only for the stretch run of this season but also for the future of the program.
Coming out of the 16-13 victory over The U, senior safety Juan Thornhill was named both the Walter Camp national defensive player of the week as well as being tabbed as the ACC's defensive back of the week. But when Pro Football Focus released its All-Conference team on Monday, Thornhill wasn't the defensive back from Virginia whose name was listed because someone else paced the field.
The overall team grade for this game (71.0) is a nice rebound from the season-low 58.1 in Raleigh two weeks ago but still ranks as the second-lowest grade UVa has earned this season.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's win over the Hurricanes and also a cumulative grade through the first seven weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
RJ Proctor
|
OL
|
52
|
67.0
|
Evan Butts
|
TE
|
26
|
65.8
|
Hasise Dubois
|
WR
|
47
|
64.8
|
Jordan Ellis
|
RB
|
51
|
62.7
|
Marcus Applefield
|
OL
|
62
|
62.3
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
62
|
61.7
|
Dillon Reinkensmeyer
|
OL
|
62
|
61.6
|
Olamide Zaccheaus
|
WR
|
44
|
60.2
|
Ryan Swoboda
|
OL
|
3
|
60.0
|
Tanner Cowley
|
TE
|
31
|
60.0
Takeaways: If you've been reading these grades each week or with any regularity, it's likely that you noticed how low the scores these numbers are coming out of the Miami game. Most weeks, the offense will have several players north of 70 overall. That's no disrespect to Proctor, who Mendenhall said Monday was instrumental in helping open up the runs for Ellis that UVa needed to have. Proctor had a team-high 69.9 in run blocking and was the only player to get close to 70. Ellis, meanwhile, had a 64.2 in that category as well as a strong 76.7, second only to Reinkensmeyer's 80.8, in pass pro. This was Perkins' worst game passing (41.5 grade) but his 76.3 in running offense helped a great deal. From looking at the numbers, it's pretty clear that UVa's offense did just enough to win the game on Saturday night but that clearly Miami's defense gave them fits. Still, the offense has to improve going forward for sure.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Joey Blount
|
FS
|
43
|
90.5
|
Tim Harris
|
CB
|
30
|
76.1
|
Robert Snyder
|
ILB
|
32
|
70.4
|
Juan Thornhill
|
SS
|
59
|
69.3
|
Brenton Nelson
|
Nickel
|
59
|
68.9
|
Mandy Alonso
|
DT
|
47
|
68.4
|
Charles Snowden
|
OLB
|
60
|
66.6
|
Bryce Hall
|
CB
|
60
|
65.8
|
Darrius Bratton
|
CB
|
30
|
65.0
|
Aaron Faumui
|
DE
|
38
|
63.7
Takeaways: Considering how well the D played overall and the way it stymied Miami's offense, it's interesting that just one player graded out with a 77 or above overall. That's a good example of how the grades don't always fit the way a game looks or feels. Still, Blount had his best game of the season and that was aided by an 89.7 grade in coverage. He was the only player to grade above 76.4 in that category. Harris, meanwhile, was the one with that score but his 78.9 in tackling was even more critical. Having Harris playing at a higher level is absolutely great news for the D as the team goes deeper into ACC play. The grade for Snyder and his ranking here among the players on this side of the ball is also very welcomed news for Virginia. That he also had a really strong tackling grade (78.8) among a group of unusual suspects there actually tells an interesting story about this game. In fact, if you're curious why the defense had such a good night even without having many top-end grades overall it's the tackling among players playing bigger roles and guys who don't always dominate this category. Nelson (79.7), Harris, Bratton (78.8), Snyder, Matt Gahm (76.0), Faumui (73.2), Elliott Brown (73.1), and Alonso (72.8) with grades all above 70. That's huge. Lastly, much was made of Thornhill's two picks and his return yardage but his team-high 79.1 in run defense as well as his 73.3 in pressure (the lone grade north of 70 in that category) are also worth noting.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished the first seven weeks of the season with a cumulative grade of 72.2, which ranks 72nd nationally and is down from 74.2 (61st) after the NC State loss. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running—80.7 (up from 79.8)
Passing—72.0 (down from 78.5)
Receiving— 65.8 (down from 67.9)
Run blocking—62.7 (down from 63.2)
Pass blocking— 56.9 (up from 56.5)
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Miami game with a cumulative grade of 88.2, which ranks 60th nationally, which is up from 84.7 and remains 60th respectively. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Coverage— 92.9 (up from 91.4)
Tackling—78.1 (down from 79.8)
Run defense— 76.3 (up from 73.5)
Pressure—63.4 (down from 64.3)
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.