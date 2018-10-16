The Wahoos are coming off a huge win on Saturday night and though it might not have been a sold-out crowd, those inside Scott Stadium gave the team a lot of juice. Bronco Mendenhall and Co. were very clear about how important they think this win is and how special it might end up being not only for the stretch run of this season but also for the future of the program. Coming out of the 16-13 victory over The U, senior safety Juan Thornhill was named both the Walter Camp national defensive player of the week as well as being tabbed as the ACC's defensive back of the week. But when Pro Football Focus released its All-Conference team on Monday, Thornhill wasn't the defensive back from Virginia whose name was listed because someone else paced the field. The overall team grade for this game (71.0) is a nice rebound from the season-low 58.1 in Raleigh two weeks ago but still ranks as the second-lowest grade UVa has earned this season. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's win over the Hurricanes and also a cumulative grade through the first seven weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 7 Player Position Snaps Grade RJ Proctor OL 52 67.0 Evan Butts TE 26 65.8 Hasise Dubois WR 47 64.8 Jordan Ellis RB 51 62.7 Marcus Applefield OL 62 62.3 Bryce Perkins QB 62 61.7 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 62 61.6 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 44 60.2 Ryan Swoboda OL 3 60.0 Tanner Cowley TE 31 60.0

Takeaways: If you've been reading these grades each week or with any regularity, it's likely that you noticed how low the scores these numbers are coming out of the Miami game. Most weeks, the offense will have several players north of 70 overall. That's no disrespect to Proctor, who Mendenhall said Monday was instrumental in helping open up the runs for Ellis that UVa needed to have. Proctor had a team-high 69.9 in run blocking and was the only player to get close to 70. Ellis, meanwhile, had a 64.2 in that category as well as a strong 76.7, second only to Reinkensmeyer's 80.8, in pass pro. This was Perkins' worst game passing (41.5 grade) but his 76.3 in running offense helped a great deal. From looking at the numbers, it's pretty clear that UVa's offense did just enough to win the game on Saturday night but that clearly Miami's defense gave them fits. Still, the offense has to improve going forward for sure.



UVa Defense

Joey Blount had by far the best grade of any on Virginia's defense. VirginiaSports.com

Defense Grades: Week 7 Player Position Snaps Grade Joey Blount FS 43 90.5 Tim Harris CB 30 76.1 Robert Snyder ILB 32 70.4 Juan Thornhill SS 59 69.3 Brenton Nelson Nickel 59 68.9 Mandy Alonso DT 47 68.4 Charles Snowden OLB 60 66.6 Bryce Hall CB 60 65.8 Darrius Bratton CB 30 65.0 Aaron Faumui DE 38 63.7

Takeaways: Considering how well the D played overall and the way it stymied Miami's offense, it's interesting that just one player graded out with a 77 or above overall. That's a good example of how the grades don't always fit the way a game looks or feels. Still, Blount had his best game of the season and that was aided by an 89.7 grade in coverage. He was the only player to grade above 76.4 in that category. Harris, meanwhile, was the one with that score but his 78.9 in tackling was even more critical. Having Harris playing at a higher level is absolutely great news for the D as the team goes deeper into ACC play. The grade for Snyder and his ranking here among the players on this side of the ball is also very welcomed news for Virginia. That he also had a really strong tackling grade (78.8) among a group of unusual suspects there actually tells an interesting story about this game. In fact, if you're curious why the defense had such a good night even without having many top-end grades overall it's the tackling among players playing bigger roles and guys who don't always dominate this category. Nelson (79.7), Harris, Bratton (78.8), Snyder, Matt Gahm (76.0), Faumui (73.2), Elliott Brown (73.1), and Alonso (72.8) with grades all above 70. That's huge. Lastly, much was made of Thornhill's two picks and his return yardage but his team-high 79.1 in run defense as well as his 73.3 in pressure (the lone grade north of 70 in that category) are also worth noting.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished the first seven weeks of the season with a cumulative grade of 72.2, which ranks 72nd nationally and is down from 74.2 (61st) after the NC State loss. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—80.7 (up from 79.8) Passing—72.0 (down from 78.5) Receiving— 65.8 (down from 67.9) Run blocking—62.7 (down from 63.2) Pass blocking— 56.9 (up from 56.5)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Miami game with a cumulative grade of 88.2, which ranks 60th nationally, which is up from 84.7 and remains 60th respectively. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 92.9 (up from 91.4) Tackling—78.1 (down from 79.8) Run defense— 76.3 (up from 73.5) Pressure—63.4 (down from 64.3)





