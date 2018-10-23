The Wahoos are on a winning streak and have set themselves up nicely going into their final three-game homestand of the season and with the Coastal Division ripe for the taking. Bronco Mendenhall said Monday he believes this past weekend's win in Durham was the team's most complimentary in terms of the three phases of the game supporting each other. Coming out of the 28-14 victory over Duke, junior cornerback Bryce Hall was named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week on Monday and he was also tabbed as the league's defensive back of the week as well. The overall team grade for this game (79.1) is a nice bump from last week's 70.3 in the win over Miami, a victory that was seen as a signature win at the time. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's win over Duke and also a cumulative grade through the first eight weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).

UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 8 Player Position Snaps Grade Jordan Ellis RB 34 74.5 Evan Butts TE 31 71.9 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 70 67.5 Bryce Perkins QB 81 66.5 Jamari Peacock FB 10 64.8 Joe Reed WR 42 63.9 Chris Sharp RB 18 63.6 Lamont Atkins RB 11 63.4 Chris Glaser OL 23 62.5 Tanner Cowley TE 38 62.1

Takeaways: That Ellis has the team's top grade on this side of the ball isn't a surprise given that he was really strong in the half in which he was able to play before leaving with an apparently sprained left ankle. What stands out about his numbers isn't just his overall grade but his 83.9 in pass blocking. He wasn't the only one in that range, however, as Ryan Nelson put up a team-high 89.4 in addition to Glaser's 81.0. In fact, one significant number worth pointing out is that the entire right side of the offensive line played all 81 snaps and Nelson added 79 of them at left tackle. As Glaser and RJ Proctor continue to split time at left guard, it's become even more apparent that the Hoos have settled on their group up front but also too on the specific spots where they should be slotted. Lastly, it's interesting that while the O-line struggled a bit in run blocking, the edges were secured by Hasise Dubois (team-high 78.5), Reed (76.6), Cowley (74.7), and Zaccheaus (71.6).



UVa Defense

Bryce Hall continued his torrid pace in 2018 with one of the best grades in the nation. VirginiaSports.com

Defense Grades: Week 8 Player Position Snaps Grade Bryce Hall CB 69 86.9 Darrius Bratton CB 21 78.4 Juan Thornhill SS 69 76.8 Brenton Nelson Nickel 69 72.8 Chris Peace OLB 64 72.4 Mandy Alonso DT-R 62 72.1 Rob Snyder ILB 36 69.7 Zane Zandier ILB 69 69.6 Eli Hanback DT-L 57 67.6 Tim Harris CB 48 67.0

Takeaways: Hall continues to be an absolute monster at cornerback for UVa. On the year, the receivers he is checking have been targeted 41 times and made just 18 catches (43.9 percent). He's also got 11 PBUs on the year to go with a pair of interceptions. Bratton's inclusion near the top of the list comes because of his strong grades in coverage (77.9) and tackling (73.5). And it was a very good day for the Hoos in that category as 10 players graded out at 70 or higher including four (Thornhill, Zandier, Blount, and Snyder) who were all in the 80s. Among those in the 70s was De'Vante Cross, who in a short amount of time back on defense is already showing he's not out of his depth. His 79.7 tackling grade was sixth best on the team. Considering the number of snaps Alonso and Hanback played on the D-line (62 and 59 of the 69 in this game, respectively) with Aaron Faumui only being in for 10 plays and Jordan Redmond not playing at all, it was impressive that UVa have as solid a number in run defense as the Cavaliers did. Lastly, coverage was a real bright spot not only given Hall's dominance (a 90 grade) but also that Bratton, Thornhill, and Nelson were all in the 70s.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished the first eight weeks of the season with a cumulative grade of 71.6, which ranks 77th nationally and is down from 72.2 (72nd) after the Miami win. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—79.0 (down from 80.7) Passing—71.1 (down from 72.0) Receiving— 65.8 (static from last week) Run blocking—62.5 (down slightly from 62.7) Pass blocking— 61.0 (up from 56.9)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Duke game with a cumulative grade of 91.1, which ranks 43rd nationally, which is up from 88.2 and 60th respectively. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 93.6 (up from 92.9) Tackling—83.9 (up from 78.1) Run defense— 80.0 (up from 76.3) Pressure—65.0 (up from 63.4)





