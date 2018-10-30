The No. 23-ranked Cavaliers have won three straight league games for the first time 2011 and are sitting in first place in the Coastal Division. Bronco Mendenhall said during his presser yesterday that for the second week in a row, the team played another complete game with plenty of complimentary football from all three phases. Coming out of the 31-21 victory over North Carolina, junior cornerback Bryce Hall was again named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week as he continues his All-ACC type of season. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared after UVa's win over Carolina and also a cumulative grade through nine weeks of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 9 Player Position Snaps Grade Olamide Zaccheaus WR 50 82.3 Bryce Perkins QB 72 78.7 Evan Butts TE 26 74.9 Hasise Dubois WR 35 69.7 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 72 66.8 Lamont Atkins RB 16 66.6 Joe Reed WR 41 64.5 Ryan Nelson OL 72 62.4 RJ Proctor OL 46 61.0 Jordan Ellis RB 36 60.1

Takeaways: That Zaccheaus had the highest overall grade on this side of the ball isn't a surprise, though he has had great games without great grades before. The pass block numbers were better at the high than most would expect given the production, as Marcus Applefield (76.8) and Nelson (72.6) each put up grades in the 70s. Jamari Peacock and PK Kier each had strong pass blocking grades (74.1 and 73, respectively) as well. Though his numbers in the past haven't been very good here, credit Atkins for his improved blocking because he graded out with a team-high 87.9 in run blocking. Still, the line didn't put up anything near that close with Reinkensmeyer's 66.8 the high among the five as none of the remaining starters (plus Chris Glaser) were above the 60s. Lastly, it's interesting that of the four players who played all 72 snaps this week, three (Nelson, Applefield, and Reinkensmeyer) are on the O-line.That's continued progress from the beginning of the season.



UVa Defense

Another week, another honor from PFF for Bryce Hall. VirginiaSports.com

Defense Grades: Week 9 Player Position Snaps Grade Bryce Hall CB 61 89.6 De'Vante Cross SS 15 75.5 Tim Harris CB 3 75.4 Chris Peace OLB 59 73.1 Charles Snowden OLB 61 63.9 Darrius Bratton CB 58 63.9 Eli Hanback DT 52 62.9 Rob Snyder ILB 50 62.8 Mandy Alonso DT 55 62.6 Aaron Faumui DT 11 62.4

Takeaways: Hall has had just an incredible year thus far and his stats tell the story. In this game, he not only posted an 89.3 in coverage but he also had an 82 in tackling (best on the team) and a 71.8 in pressure (also best on the team). Elsewhere, Peace having a 73.5 in coverage is an interesting turn given that it's not exactly his strongest suit. It was also another good week for the defense on the tackling grades, as 10 players had a 70 or higher including Hall, Snyder, Peace, Cross, Harris, Alonso, Hanback, Snowden, Matt Gahm, and Faumui. Lastly, while Harris was obviously having a good game before taking that shot to the ribs, Bratton did well in his first extended action in a while. Though he and Harris have split reps for most of the past few games, he played all but three against the Heels.

Overall

The Virginia offense finished the Week 9 with a cumulative grade of 73.0, which ranks 71st nationally and is up from 71.6 (77th) after the Duke win. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—78.5 (down from 79.0) Passing—75.2 (up from 71.1) Receiving— 68.1 (up from 65.8) Run blocking—61.9 (down from 62.5) Pass blocking— 59.3 (down from 61.0)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the UNC game with a cumulative grade of 91.6, which ranks 42nd nationally, which is up from 91.1 and 43rd respectively. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 93.4 (down slightly from 93.6) Tackling—83.7 (down slightly from 83.9) Run defense— 80.9 (up from 80.0) Pressure—64.6 (down from 65.0)





