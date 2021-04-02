CavsCorner - UVa's Swiss Army Knife, Thompson is having a blast

Imagine you’re a former four-star Rivals100 quarterback who made the decision to transfer to a new school. You’ve learned the team’s offense. You’re ready to compete to earn the starting job.

And then you get hurt.

It’s unfortunately not a super rare situation, to have guys land at new places only to have to deal with more disappointment.

But to hear the laugh in his voice and see the smile on his face, you wouldn’t know that Keytaon Thompson faced that adversity last fall. You’d think he was having the time of his life.

And that’s the cool part about the reality of it all: He is.

The 6-foot-4, 215 pounder came to UVa as a quarterback. And after moving to wide receiver last year, he doesn’t shy away from still talking about playing the position, especially as his Louisiana accent shines through when he says so.

“I probably would’ve told them I’m a quarterback or something along those lines,” he said when asked Tuesday what he would’ve said a year ago. “That I prefer to play quarterback or something like that. But man, I’ll tell ya what: It’s really, really been fun. It’s a fun experience, almost like you’re playing with your friends in the backyard again running around, lining up at all these different positions. Learning new things each and every day, man, it’s really a fun experience.”

When a shoulder injury forced him to bow out of UVa’s quarterback competition last fall, Thompson admits that it was tough on him. But then the Hoos put him in at receiver. Or running back. Or wildcat QB. Anywhere they needed him.

“It was really tough in the beginning,” Thompson explained. “Just learning a whole new offense is always tough. Then coming in and competing, I was able to learn the offense which was tough and that went well. Going into fall camp with the injury occurred, I partially tore my labrum and that was really, really tough for me. Just after learning the offense and putting in all the work and suffering the injury, that really kind of had an effect on me. Then I kind of just like tried to make the best out of it and look at in a positive light. That’s how I ended up playing the slash and playing receiver and running back and quarterback and things like that.

“I guess some good kind of came out of the injury,” he added. “But it was tough at first dealing with the injury and just not being able to play.”

The good was certainly even better for the Cavaliers, who saw No. 99 catch seven passes for 98 yards and three scores while running 39 times for 234 yards and three more TDs.

“Toward the end of the season last year, I was kind of getting a little surprised,” he said of where UVa asked him to line up. “But by the end of the season, anything he said it wasn’t surprising me. Even the last game, Coach (Ricky) Brumfield asked me could I punt and I said ‘Coach I’m not punting this game.’ You can forget about that one. But nothing really surprises me anymore. I just take it and I try to do the best I can.”

And that’s been a big focus for him this spring.

“Developing,” he said of his intent this spring. “Getting better at each thing I am doing. Not just being good but being great at everything. Focusing on just perfecting my craft as we get closer to the season.”

So if he had to pick one spot, where might he choose to line up?

“I wouldn’t say that, just because I look at it as it’s all one,” he said. “One position, and that’s playing football. Lining up at outside receiver, inside receiver, quarterback, running back, at the end of the day I feel like I’m still playing football and still having fun. I would say they’re all pretty equal to me.

“I originally was at quarterback, so you pretty much grasp the offense and all of the positions from that but you don’t actually do it,” Thompson added. “You know what everybody’s supposed to do. For me, the mental part is pretty much down. I pretty much know all of my assignments and everything I have to do. New stuff occurs that I would have to learn throughout the season but other than that, I’ve just been really valuing this offseason and trying to get my body right, get in shape, and become bigger, faster, stronger.”

Given his own experiences at the college level, he was not only excited by what he saw from Virginia’s offense in 2020 but also in what he saw from starting QB Brennan Armstrong.

“I think at a certain point last year we started to click,” Thompson said of the offense. “Started to get some rhythm within our offense. I’m really excited about this year. We have a lot of weapons coming back. We have some guys coming off injuries. I feel like our offense is going to be really explosive and take a step compared to where we were last year.”

“Personally I just feel like that’s something that most quarterbacks go through,” he said when asked about Armstrong’s ball security. “You can’t coach experience. Some of those plays that Brennan might’ve made—and I’m sure he won’t make them again—those things come with just learning and experience. And with him being a young quarterback coming in and starting in and playing and playing as well as he did for us, I was really proud of him. The mistakes that he did make I’m sure that he learned from them, corrected them, and he’s better for it today. As we saw, he continued to do better and better throughout the season. I think this season, we’re going to see some special things out of him.”

As the Hoos continue on through spring and then ready for the fall, might we see the New Orleans product throw the ball a little more?

“Maybe,” he said with a smile. “Maybe not right now at this point. But I definitely can work toward it. I’ve just been rehabbing my shoulder and getting the strength back in it. So, maybe not right now but I’ll definitely be able to get back to that point by the time the season starts.”

And where else might he line up?

“I mean, I feel like you might seen me playing cornerback this season,” Thompson said with a laugh. “Ain’t no telling. Might see me play punter. But of course I think you’ll see me throw the ball a little bit this season.”



