Versatile Thompson is Virginia's 'Mr. Football'

Scan the the two-deep on offense that the Wahoos released this week for Saturday night’s season opener against William & Mary and at first nothing really jumps out.

The same five starters at the end of last season in the same five spots along the offensive line. Jelani Woods at tight end. Brennan Armstrong at quarterback. Keytaon Thompson at…FBP?

It stands for ‘football player,’ Bronco Mendenhall clarified on Monday. UVa’s head coach acknowledged that he’s asked frequently about what position the versatile Thompson plays. He’s listed as a quarterback/wide receiver on the roster. The reality is a bit more complicated.

“He does it all. Everyone knows that,” Armstrong, who’s entering his second season as the QB1, said this summer. “Swiss Army Knife. Just a bunch of different nicknames. He’s gonna do it all. He’s gonna help us a lot.”

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae has another word for Thompson: throwback. The fifth-year senior is in his second season at UVa after three years at Mississippi State. A role that was developed for Thompson on the fly last fall has now become a likely focal point for the offense this year.

Fifth-year safety Joey Blount says Thompson looked like an All-ACC talent in camp this summer. But at what position? Well, Anae has another suggestion for that, too.

“There’s not a ‘Mr. Football’ category,” he said last week. “If there was, he’d be first team all-conference.”

That wasn’t the first time Thompson had been called ‘Mr. Football.’ He was also bestowed that monicker by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association as a senior at New Orleans (LA) Landry-Walker in 2017. At the time, Thompson was a four-star dual-threat quarterback bound for Starkville to play for Dan Mullen.

Three seasons, two coaching changes, and one degree later, Thompson was on the move to Charlottesville as a grad transfer. Armstrong entered last offseason as the de facto starter at UVa after backing up Bryce Perkins for two seasons. The plan was for Thompson, who played in 20 games and went 2-0 as a starter at Mississippi State, to challenge Armstrong for the job or at worst provide experienced depth behind the lefty.

That all changed with an injury to his throwing shoulder early in camp last preseason. Unable to throw because of a partially torn labrum, Thompson started looking for other ways to get on the practice field. First it was as runner from the quarterback spot. Then he started seeing work at both running back and wide receiver.

Despite the injury, Thompson began last season listed alongside Lindell Stone and Ira Armstead as backups behind Armstrong on the UVa depth chart. He attempted one pass in the season opener against Duke—then only two more the rest of the season.

His first UVa catch came in the second game at Clemson, a 3-yard touchdown that got the Hoos back within 10 midway through the third quarter. He was still a quarterback on the depth chart each week, but by UVa’s fourth game at Wake Forest he also started showing up on the two-deep at H-Back.

With Armstrong out for that Wake Forest game, Thompson saw his role in the offense shift again. Splitting time with both Stone and Armstead at quarterback, Thompson didn’t attempt a pass but did get his first 10 carries as a Cavalier, finishing with a team-high 71 yards. He got carries in every game the rest of the way, including nine for a season-high 86 yards and two touchdowns against Boston College in early December.

Thompson finished the year with seven catches for 98 yards and another 234 yards on the ground. His six total touchdowns (three rushing and three receiving) were tied with tight end Tony Poljan for most on the team. That production came in a makeshift role that wasn’t part of the gameplan until midway through preseason camp.

“He’s kind of a water carrier, meaning he’ll do anything for anyone,” Mendenhall said. “There’s no ego. He just wants to help our team, and he’s capable of helping in so many ways.”

The staff has now had a full offseason to scheme up ways to get the multi-talented Thompson involved. At one point in camp, he said the coaches were still coming to him every day with new ideas.

“Sometimes I think the coaches get a little too creative and I look at the script and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. They lost their mind,’ because they’re asking me to do so much,” he admitted with a big smile. “But I look at it as a positive thing and I look at it as the coaches trusting in my abilities. So I take it and I try to do the best that I can with it.”

No. 99 could be lined up at quarterback on one play. He might motion into that QB spot on the next. The Hoos could line him up alongside the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Woods, another one-time quarterback who arrived as a grad transfer from Oklahoma State this offseason. He spent time with both the running backs and receivers in camp, and still has the experience of his three years at Mississippi State and his time competing with Armstrong last year to fall back on at quarterback.

“I spend time everywhere pretty much,” Thompson said.

“It’s awesome. Something new still every day,” said Mendenhall. “He just keeps rising to the occasion, and we keep uncovering new things he can do. So it’s really fun.”

At least early in camp, coaches gave Thompson the freedom in practice to focus on the position where he felt he needed the most work. He spent most of his time with Anae and the inside receivers. Mendenhall says he’s seen improvements in Thompson’s ability to get open, his body control and his hands.

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Thompson has the potential to be a tough matchup for linebackers or safeties in coverage. That was on display during a rare non-special teams period at one of UVa’s open practice windows this summer, when Thompson caught a pair of touchdowns from Armstead while working against the linebackers and safeties.



