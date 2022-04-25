Veteran leaders helping Hoos stay steady through long season





For the freshman, this slump has been a new experience. But the fifth-year senior has seemingly seen it all.

Casey Saucke was hitless in his last 14 at-bats and just 1-for-his-last-20 heading into Virginia’s game on Sunday against North Carolina. He was back in the lineup for the first time in four games, the longest stretch between starts of his first college season. It was his first time in right field in seven games.

Alex Tappen could relate.

“The biggest thing that I’ve been talking to him and some other guys about is just stay positive, and when your opportunity comes, execute,” the veteran outfielder said. “Do your best to do whatever you can to continue to execute in those situations when you get those opportunities. Because that’s what’s going to allow you to continue to build back up to where you were.”

Tappen has endured his share of struggles in a UVa uniform. He was banged up late in 2019, his sophomore year, and batted just .228 on the season. Hurt again during the COVID-shortened spring of 2020, Tappen appeared in just five of the Hoos’ 18 games. And last year, he temporarily played his way out of the everyday lineup by hitting just .106 (5-for-47) over the season’s first month.

“It’s made me who I am today,” Tappen admitted after his two-hit day on Sunday, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning that ignited a 10-3 UVa victory that completed a three-game sweep of the Tar Heels.

Who Tappen is today is, along with fellow fifth-year Devin Ortiz, one of the veteran leaders not only in a UVa lineup—where both are hitting better than .300 in the heart of the order—that often includes four freshmen, but also as voices in the clubhouse where, according to head coach Brian O’Connor, “what they say off the field and how they carry themselves and their character is tremendous.”

“Every baseball player goes through that,” Tappen said of Saucke’s recent struggles. “But to be able to learn from it and kind of be able to teach other people about it, and how to approach it when it does, when similar situations arise in other people’s scenarios, it’s super important as a leader. And it’s kind of part of the role that I’ve jumped into this year.”

Like Tappen, Saucke arrived at UVa as an infielder but was pressed into service in the outfield as a freshman. Tappen, who was converted to the outfield after Cam Simmons injured his shoulder prior to the 2018 season, started every game in right field that spring, hitting .262 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 36 RBI. Saucke, who began his career with a 21-game hitting streak, was hitting .408 with five homers and 28 RBI in 26 games following a 3-for-4 day in the finale of the Hoos’ three-game series against Georgia Tech three weeks ago.

That average dipped below the .400 line with a 1-for-9 series the following weekend at Miami, where the Wahoos were swept. His struggles deepened at Pitt, where Saucke went hitless in his two starts. The series opener turned on a six-run sixth inning that included Saucke misplaying a fly ball off his glove near the warning track in right field; all three Pitt baserunners scored on the error. He was out of the lineup the next day and the Cavaliers’ designated hitter that Sunday.

Saucke was again the designated hitter last Tuesday at VCU, but struck out looking on three pitches in his lone at-bat before fellow freshman Ethan Anderson was inserted into the DH spot the next time through the order. Saucke remained on the bench until pinch-hitting on Saturday against the Tar Heels.

“When you’re a first-year, a freshman, and you’re playing at this level that many games in a short period of time, it’s tough,” O’Connor said. “So you’ve got to constantly recalibrate and make adjustments. Sitting down for a few games and just working and watching the game sometimes slows it down for you and it allows you to catch your breath, and hopefully he’s gonna be great down this stretch run.”

Saucke felt like his struggles stemmed from not seeing the ball as well coming out of the pitcher’s hand. That pinch-hit appearance on Saturday came during UVa’s rally to win in the 10th inning, when he made good contact on a ball to center field for a sacrifice fly. He drove in the first of seven runs for the Wahoos in the frame, capped by Ortiz’s walk-off grand slam.



