CavsCorner - Video: Blount talks injury rehab, VT, his senior year, and bowl game

UVa senior safety Joey Blount finally got back on the field this past weekend. Now, he's preparing to head down to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech in what could be not only the last game of the regular season but (should he decide to not use his free year of eligibility and return to UVa next year) his last game as a Wahoo. He also looks back at his Virginia career and how he's changed over the years and what being a Cavalier has meant to him.





Video courtesy of UVA Athletics