CavsCorner - Video: Poppinga talks UVa LBs, creating havoc, depth, and more

Following UVa’s practice on Monday morning, OLBs coach and co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga spoke with media members via Zoom and answered a host of questions that focused on Noah Taylor, the depth and experience the Wahoos have, how the versatility of Taylor and Charles Snowden gives them weapons, what other players have stood out, and more.





(Raw footage courtesy of UVA Athletics)













JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!