Virginia checked all the boxes for Ohio DB Jordan Vann

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect is the third commitment in the class for the Cavaliers joining quarterback Ely Hamrick and offensive lineman Dylan Biehl who committed to the program just a few days earlier.

Earlier this month, Middletown (OH) athlete Jordan Vann decided to bring his recruitment to a close by committing to the Virginia Cavaliers as a safety.

Recently, Cavs Corner was able to catch up with Vann to discuss his recruitment and decision to commit to the Cavaliers.

For the three-star prospect, it was an easy decision for one major reason.

"Virginia checked all the boxes," Vann said. "I believe that they have something special going on there and I want to be a part of it."

The commitment for Vann came just a few days after an unofficial visit to Charlottesville for a junior day visit.

"I committed the next day after talking with my parents and high school coach," he said bout the process. "I've been visiting colleges since my freshman year, so I understand what I want to be a part of," he added.

For Vann, that visit and the atmosphere that he felt surrounding the program while on campus left a strong impression.

"Coach Elliott was very personal by telling us his story, some of the coaches' spouses and kids were hanging around, and met some players stopping by on Saturday morning," he said about the experience. "It felt family-oriented and that was important to me."

The school's academic reputation and The Grounds themselves also stood out for Vann.

"I understand the strong academic reputation at UVa," he said. "I wanted to develop in an environment where I will be challenged academically. I liked how Coach Elliott stressed how important academics are to him personally, his story is inspiring."

"The traditions around The Lawn stood out, great facilities, and loved to see the exciting atmosphere the fans/students brought at the basketball game. I’ll be back this spring to get a deeper experience of campus life," he said about his experience around campus during his recent visit.

When it comes to Vann's fit within the 'Hoos defense, that will be at safety. "Coaches like my size and versatility to play all the safety positions and ability to make plays all over the field," he said about the discussions surrounding his fit and style of play. "I believe I can come in and develop into a versatile safety that can play in the box, play the alley hard, and cover all levels, plus I like playing special teams," he added.

Now committed, Vann's focus will be helping Dylan Biehl and Ely Hamrick help peer recruit additional prospects to join the 'Hoos 2026 recruiting class.