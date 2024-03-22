Familiarity and resonation are often goals for college football coaches to try to present to top recruits, and sometimes it just clicks.

It's part of the reason reigning state champion and class of 2025 Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep tight end Justin Zames came off the board with a commitment to Virginia on Friday.

"On my visit to UVA I felt like I was surrounded by coaches and players like I have at Berkeley Prep," Zames told Rivals. "Everyone was focused on being great teammates and making the program great.

"I love how dialed in the coaches and players were and how high the expectations were for the future of the program."