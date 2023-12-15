Virginia beat out an impressive list of suitors for the three-star prospect that included Missouri, Virginia Tech, Duke, Vanderbilt, and others.

Virginia picked up their third commitment of the 2025 class on Friday with Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Jon Adair announcing his pledge to the Cavaliers on social media.

For Adair, he originally picked up an offer from Virginia back on June 10th while camping with Cavaliers offensive line coach Terry Heffernan and the rest of the staff.

Based on his conversations with other programs, the 6-foot-5, 277-pound prospect realized Virginia was the perfect fit for him.

"I was on a call with a coach from another school and realized Virginia was the only place that truly checked all my boxes. Which was mainly, give me the best possible education for when football ends."

On his relationship with Hefferman, Adair likes his honesty and straight forward approach to coaching.

"I like that he is a very honest coach and will tell you when things are not up to his standard."

Coach Hefferman hasn't stamped an exact position on Adair, but likes his versatility and athleticism along the offensive line.

"He says he likes my versatility and ability to block in space," Adair noted. "He hasn’t ever talked about a position for me."

Adair is the third 2025 commitment for the Cavaliers, joining three-star quarterback Cole Greer and four-star wide receiver Isaiah Robinson.

