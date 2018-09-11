Virginia's Pro Football Focus grades for Week 2 following the loss to IU
We are excited that Rivals has partnered with Pro Football Focus, the go-to website for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We are planning to regularly incorporate PFF data into stories and features going forward and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of UVa's players from the previous game.
Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared during the team's 20-16 loss at Indiana and also a cumulative grade through the first two weeks of the season with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).
UVa Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Chris Sharp
|
RB
|
20
|
91.8
|
Jordan Ellis
|
RB
|
115
|
83.6
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
134
|
77.4
|
Tanner Cowley
|
TE
|
57
|
73.3
|
Hasise Dubois
|
WR
|
81
|
72.7
|
PK Kier
|
RB
|
10
|
72.5
|
Lamont Atkins
|
RB
|
23
|
69.2
|
Dillon Reinkensmeyer
|
OC
|
142
|
68.3
|
Olamide Zaccheaus
|
WR
|
88
|
65.0
|
Joe Reed
|
WR
|
49
|
63.5
Takeaways: It's interesting that Sharp, a running back who listed in the PFF database at receiver in this one, would show up as the team's best offensive performer from the Indiana game. Of his 20 snaps, 15 were as a run blocker, four as a receiver, and one as a pass blocker. His overall rating was largely on the back of not only his 92.6 rating on passing plays but also his 96.8 grade for run blocking. So, not only was Sharp the best performer because of what he did when the ball came his way but also for what he did away from the ball.
Elsewhere, Atkins also excelled as a run blocker (grading out at 81.4) and that helped him a great deal because his pass blocking grade (19.8) was extremely low. That Reinekensmeyer was UVa's lone offensive lineman to make this card says a lot about the run blocking in this game. He had an 85.3 grade in pass pro but a 63.3 in run blocking and of Virginia's other starters on the offensive line, none graded higher than a 61.8 (Marcus Applefield) in that category.
UVa Defense
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Darrius Bratton
|
CB
|
72
|
83.2
|
Zane Zandier
|
ILB
|
23
|
81.3
|
Bryce Hall
|
CB
|
120
|
79.1
|
Juan Thornhill
|
S
|
120
|
73.9
|
Malcolm Cook
|
ILB
|
99
|
72
|
Joey Blount
|
S
|
99
|
70.9
|
Chris Peace
|
OLB
|
116
|
69.5
|
Richard Burney
|
DE
|
90
|
69.3
|
Eli Hanback
|
DE
|
82
|
69
|
Tim Harris
|
CB
|
44
|
68.8
Takeaways: Blount had the highest grade on the board on defense, a 90 in tackling followed by Thornhill (87.5) and Hall (83.8). But it's Bratton who had the best overall grade, in addition to a solid coverage number (85.1). He was the only player north of 80 in that category.
Where UVa really struggled in this game was slowing down RB Stevie Scott, and that showed in the data: Only Zandier (85.4) and Thornhill (83.0) had good marks in the rushing defensive category while most of the other 19 players who took snaps on defense struggled mightily.
That two youngsters led the way in overall grade says a lot about the depth of this team but it underscores just how uneven the Hoos were in Bloomington. The second half was a much stronger string of defensive possessions and that certainly had an impact on the grading.
Overall
The Virginia offense finished the first two weeks of the season with a cumulative grade of 72.7, which ranks 56th nationally. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such:
Running—83.1
Passing—67.4
Receiving— 64.5
Run blocking—63.5
Pass blocking— 61.6
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the IU game with a cumulative grade of 84.8, which ranks 31st nationally. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:
Coverage— 90.6
Tackling—83.3
Run defense— 77.8
Pressure—63.1
An explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.
Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.
It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.