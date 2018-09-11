We are excited that Rivals has partnered with Pro Football Focus, the go-to website for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We are planning to regularly incorporate PFF data into stories and features going forward and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of UVa's players from the previous game. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared during the team's 20-16 loss at Indiana and also a cumulative grade through the first two weeks of the season with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there's an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 2 Player Position Snaps Grade Chris Sharp RB 20 91.8 Jordan Ellis RB 115 83.6 Bryce Perkins QB 134 77.4 Tanner Cowley TE 57 73.3 Hasise Dubois WR 81 72.7 PK Kier RB 10 72.5 Lamont Atkins RB 23 69.2 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OC 142 68.3 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 88 65.0 Joe Reed WR 49 63.5

Takeaways: It's interesting that Sharp, a running back who listed in the PFF database at receiver in this one, would show up as the team's best offensive performer from the Indiana game. Of his 20 snaps, 15 were as a run blocker, four as a receiver, and one as a pass blocker. His overall rating was largely on the back of not only his 92.6 rating on passing plays but also his 96.8 grade for run blocking. So, not only was Sharp the best performer because of what he did when the ball came his way but also for what he did away from the ball. Elsewhere, Atkins also excelled as a run blocker (grading out at 81.4) and that helped him a great deal because his pass blocking grade (19.8) was extremely low. That Reinekensmeyer was UVa's lone offensive lineman to make this card says a lot about the run blocking in this game. He had an 85.3 grade in pass pro but a 63.3 in run blocking and of Virginia's other starters on the offensive line, none graded higher than a 61.8 (Marcus Applefield) in that category.



Darrius Bratton had the highest PFF grade of all of UVa's defenders this week. VirginiaSports.com

UVa Defense

Defense Grades: Week 2 Player Position Snaps Grade Darrius Bratton CB 72 83.2 Zane Zandier ILB 23 81.3 Bryce Hall CB 120 79.1 Juan Thornhill S 120 73.9 Malcolm Cook ILB 99 72 Joey Blount S 99 70.9 Chris Peace OLB 116 69.5 Richard Burney DE 90 69.3 Eli Hanback DE 82 69 Tim Harris CB 44 68.8

Takeaways: Blount had the highest grade on the board on defense, a 90 in tackling followed by Thornhill (87.5) and Hall (83.8). But it's Bratton who had the best overall grade, in addition to a solid coverage number (85.1). He was the only player north of 80 in that category. Where UVa really struggled in this game was slowing down RB Stevie Scott, and that showed in the data: Only Zandier (85.4) and Thornhill (83.0) had good marks in the rushing defensive category while most of the other 19 players who took snaps on defense struggled mightily. That two youngsters led the way in overall grade says a lot about the depth of this team but it underscores just how uneven the Hoos were in Bloomington. The second half was a much stronger string of defensive possessions and that certainly had an impact on the grading.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished the first two weeks of the season with a cumulative grade of 72.7, which ranks 56th nationally. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—83.1 Passing—67.4 Receiving— 64.5 Run blocking—63.5 Pass blocking— 61.6

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the IU game with a cumulative grade of 84.8, which ranks 31st nationally. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage— 90.6 Tackling—83.3 Run defense— 77.8 Pressure—63.1





