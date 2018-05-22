While the Wahoos continue to build their 2019 recruiting class, the spring evaluation period also offers the chance to see younger guys and in the case of Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep rising junior Westley Neal, that meant tossing out an early offer.

In this Q&A, the 6-foot-1, 297 pounder talked about the offer from UVa, when he might be able to come up and see the school, and why the connections around him could play a role down the road in Virginia's favor.



