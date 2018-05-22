Virginia tosses its hat in the ring for 2020 Miami defensive tackle Neal
While the Wahoos continue to build their 2019 recruiting class, the spring evaluation period also offers the chance to see younger guys and in the case of Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep rising junior Westley Neal, that meant tossing out an early offer.
In this Q&A, the 6-foot-1, 297 pounder talked about the offer from UVa, when he might be able to come up and see the school, and why the connections around him could play a role down the road in Virginia's favor.
When did you first start hearing from UVa and how did you find out about the offer?
Well I first heard from UVa last year, which was my freshman year. I found out about my offer because my coach called me in the office and handed me his phone and it was the defensive line coach, Coach Vic So'oto.
How did he break the news and what was your reaction?
He said he likes what he sees on my film and how I am very aggressive and that he wanted to offer me a full scholarship to the University of Virginia. And my reaction was extremely excited because my former teammate, Mandy Alonso, is up there and then my coach (Earl Sims) is a former player there and then my teammate D’Sean Perry has an offer from them so that made me feel good.
Yeah that was my next question actually. The connections to UVa are sort of everywhere. Have you had a chance to visit UVa yet and if not, do you think you will?
